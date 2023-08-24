Ward delimitation yet again: Here’s what you need to know

August 24, 2023 Bhanu Sridharan

Explainer: Process of ward delimitation exercise in Bengaluru

BBMP Building
The delimitation exercise was done according to Section 7 of the BBMP Act, 2020. BBMP building. Pic courtesy: BBMP

In a little over a year, the BBMP has conducted yet another ward delimitation exercise. In June 2022, the civic body announced that Bengaluru would have 243 wards. On August 18th this year, close to midnight, the civic body announced a fresh delimitation exercise that has yielded 225 wards for the city.

What are the major changes in the city’s ward boundaries and how can you, the citizen, engage with these changes?

Timeline of events

Delimitation is an exercise conducted to redraw ward boundaries and account for the change in ward population over time. This is done to ensure proportional representation of wards based on its population. For instance, a ward with a very high population can be split into two and that population will be represented by two councillors instead of one.

Read more: Here’s how to check your new ward as per BBMP’s draft delimitation

The BBMP had delimited the current 198 wards into 243 wards in July 2022. The municipal body received thousands of objections to the new ward boundaries.

The delimitation was challenged twice in the Karnataka High Court. In its latest order, on June 19th, a High Court division bench ordered the BBMP to carry out a fresh exercise within 12 weeks. The state government reconstituted the committee for ward delimitation on June 23rd.

The committee headed by BBMP Commissioner Tushar Girinath came up with a fresh delimitation, which was released to the public on August 18th.

After a fresh delimitation exercise, the civic body has come up with 225 wards instead of the 243 wards last year. The delimitation exercise was done according to Section 7 of the BBMP Act, 2020. The public has two weeks, i.e., until September 1st to register any objections to the new ward boundaries.

Map showing change in the number of wards in all Bengaluru's 28 Assembly constituencies.
Map shows change in number of wards in all 28 assembly constituencies of the city. Blue constituencies have seen an increase in wards, pink have seen a reduction and yellow no change. Map: OpenCity.in

What has changed with the ward delimitation?

As with the 2022 exercise, ward delimitation has been done based on the 2011 Census data, according to the BBMP’s latest circular. The delimitation committee has proposed to increase the number of wards from 198 to 225. The delimitation exercise has primarily reduced wards from Assembly Constituencies, where ward numbers had increased after the 2022 exercise. You can view a complete map here.

Constituencies like Yelahanka, Chamarajpet and Padmanabhanagar have reverted to the same number of wards pre-2022 delimitation exercise. Constituencies like Malleshwaram, Hebbal, Pulakeshinagar, Shanti Nagar and Gandhi Nagar have retained the same number of wards in both the 2022 and 2023 delimitation exercises.

Map showing new ward boundaries for Shantinagar constituency.
Maps show existing (blue) and new (red) ward boundaries for Shantinagar constituency. While the number of wards have remained the same, the boundaries of wards have been modified. The map also shows new ward numbers. Map: OpenCity.in

Byatarayanapura, Yeshwanthpur, and Vijayanagar have seen an increase in wards; the ward delimitation for these constituencies are similar to the 2022 delimitation exercise.

Map showing new ward boundaries for Byatarayanapura constituency
Maps show existing and new ward boundaries for Byatarayanapura constituency. The number of wards have increased from 7 to 10. The map also shows new ward numbers. Map: OpenCity.in

The constituency has gone from one to four wards after the latest delimitation exercise. Shivajinagar, Rajajinagar and Chickpet have one ward less, compared to the existing and 2022 delimitation exercise. The complete change in ward levels can be seen in the table below.

Map showing new ward boundaries for Jayanagar constituency
Maps show existing and new ward boundaries for Jayanagar constituency. The number of wards have increased from 7 to 10. The map also shows new ward numbers. Map: OpenCity.in

Assembly constituency wise ward change

ConstituencyExisting wards2022 delimitation2023 delimitation
Yelahanka (150)454
KR Pura (151)91311
Byatarayanapura (152)71010
Yeshwanthpur (153)588
Rajarajeshwari Nagar (154)91412
Dasarahalli (155)81211
Mahalakshmi Layout (156)798
Malleshwaram (157)777
Hebbal (158)888
Pulakeshinagar (159)777
Sarvagnanagar (160)81010
CV Raman Nagar (161)798
Shivajinagar (162)766
Shanti Nagar (163)777
Gandhi Nagar (164)777
Rajaji Nagar (165)776
Govindraj Nagar (166)9109
Vijayanagar (167)899
Chamarajpet (168)767
Chickpet (169)776
Basavanagudi (170)676
Padmanabha Nagar (171)8108
BTM Layout (172)899
Jayanagar (173)766
Mahadevapura (174)81311
Bommanahalli (175)81412
Bangalore South (176)71211
Anekal (177)111
Total198243225

The table shows a comparison among the current existing wards, the wards designated in the 2022 delimitation, and the number of wards under the 2023 delimitation.

You can check the details of your ward on the gazette notification here. The list of important localities and the boundaries of the wards are specified.

The detailed maps of the wards are available at http://bbmpdelimitation2023.com/. These show the previous and proposed boundaries of each ward and the change in their area and population. You can also view this visualisation.

Objections can be raised by filling a form on the website, by September 1, 2023.

It is expected that the BBMP elections, which have been stalled since 2020, will take place once the ward delimitation exercise is complete. The state transport minister Ramalinga Reddy said that BBMP elections would be held by the end of the year.

Also read:

Support Citizen Matters - independent, Reader-funded media that covers your city like no other.DONATE
About Bhanu Sridharan 61 Articles
Bhanu is a Senior Reporter at Citizen Matters, Bengaluru. She previously worked an independent journalist and primarily covered environmental issues. Her work has been published in Mongabay India, the Wire, Caravan and Citizen Matters. She is interested in issues of justice, equity, access to nature and how Bengaluru's growth impacts nature and people.
Twitter

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*