Vijayanagar voter guide: Candidates and constituency info

Find out how Vijayanagar Assembly Constituency is faring and what the major issues in this constituency are. Learn about the incumbent MLA M Krishnappa (INC) and other candidates, including Ramesh Bellamkonda (AAP), H Raveendra (BJP).

About the constituency

Vijayanagar Constituency is the northernmost area in South Bengaluru. This constituency is surrounded by Mysore Road and Magadi Road, while Chord Road runs through it. Vijayanagar comprises of wards 156-Kempapura Agrahara,157-Vijayanagar, 158-Hosahalli, 159-Hampi Nagar, 160-Bapuji Nagar, 161-Attiguppe, 162-Gali Anjenaya Temple ward, 163-Veerabhadranagar and 164-Avalahalli.

The constituency has several residential pockets scattered with areas of commercial activity. The metro line runs along the western edge of the constituency.

M Krishnappa is the sitting MLA of this constituency and Tejasvi Surya, BJP, is the MP of Bangalore South Parliamentary constituency.

At a glance

Constituency Name Vijayanagar Constituency No 176 Constituency Area (in sq.km) 8.36 sq km Number of voters (January 2023) 2,90,082 Male voters 1,51,418 Female voters 1,38,497 Other voters 167

Data for all 28 constituencies can be found here. Corresponding source: ceo.karnataka.gov.in

Key issues in the constituency

Vijayanagar was in the news for its flooding woes. Rain and sewage water from overflowing drains had flooded the area near Attiguppe metro station causing losses to individuals and commercial establishments alike.

Vijayanagar lacks proper bus shelters say residents. They were not reconstructed after Metro works were completed.

Key parameters – How does this constituency fare?

*Based on their performance in each sector, constituencies are divided into three groups. High=top nine constituencies; Medium = mid nine constituencies; Low = bottom nine constituencies. A ‘High’ rating does not necessarily mean the constituency is doing well; it only means that the constituency is among the top nine constituencies for that parameter.

Schooling

Metrics / Count Rating* 17 Govt Schools 1 school for 0.49 sq Km High

Vijayanagar, given its small area v/s the number of government schools is one of the top 9 constituencies rated High.

Mobility

Metrics / Count Rating* 4 Metro Stations No Rating 28 Bus Stops Medium 8.83 Bus trips per 100 residents daily Low

Vijayanagar has 4 Metro stations. But, the constituency rated medium in terms of number of bus stops per sq km and low for the number of bus trips per 100 residents.

Citizen engagement

Metrics / Count Rating* Voter turnout

2013: 56.47%

2018: 49.04% 14.08% decline 115 ward committee meetings Low 14.4 meetings per ward Low

Voter turnout has been low for the years 2013 and 2018 elections. In 2018 there was a decline of 14.08%.

Vijayanagar also has a low rating for ward committee meetings between 2020 and 22.

Health

We have not rated public health infrastructure as the data available was inadequate, and the data is simply presented as is.

Metrics / Count Rating* 3 Namma clinics – 4 UPHCs – 55 Anganawadis – 0 BBMP hospitals (general and maternity) –

Please note that the number of PHCs or Namma Clinic within a constituency is not sufficient to draw conclusions about the state of healthcare. We also need data on the availability of staff and their capacity, medicines, equipment, diagnostic facilities. Quality is also determined by the distribution and access of these facilities within the area, the efforts in preventive/promotive healthcare and community participation, in addition to the process challenges, for e.g., insistence of Aadhar or Thayi cards.

Click here for the details on how all constituencies fare and their source(s)

Constituency map

Incumbent MLA: M Krishnappa

The incumbent MLA M Krishnappa is a 3-time MLA from the Indian National Congress (INC). He was a MLC prior to that between 2000 and 2006. He is member of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) and has been the treasurer of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC).

Krishnappa was the Housing Minister from 2016-18 when the Congress Party was in power. He has a BSc degree from Sri Jagadguru Renukacharya College Bangalore University in 1973. He is also a Real Estate businessman and an agriculturist.

His attendance in the assembly was 62.33%

In the news

During Ugadi, there was a clash between BJP and Congress supporters. Vijayanagar had a problem of too many political banners and flexes. The MLA had requested the state government for Rs. 25 Cr for a Kempegowda Bhavan / convention hall in the constituency and in March 2023. It was approved.

Incumbent MLA: M Krishnappa, INC

Education: B.Sc. from SJR College Bengaluru

Profession: Businessman & Agriculturist

Online: http://www.mkrishnappa.com/aboutme Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/mkrishnappa.official Twitter – https://twitter.com/mkrishnappa_MLA

Net worth: 296 Cr

Political experience: the incumbent MLA M Krishnappa is a 3-time MLA. He was a MLC prior to that between 2000 and 2006.

Wealth declaration

Details Holdings in 2018 Holdings in 2023 Change in % Movable Assets 72.84 Cr 103.82 Cr 42.53% increase Immovable property 163.33 Cr 192.44 Cr 17.82% increase Liabilities 66.45 Cr 77.15 Cr 16.10% increase Total 169.72 Cr 219.11 Cr 29.04% increase

Source: https://affidavit.eci.gov.in/

Ramesh is a first time MLA candidate from AAP. He has no elected office experience.

Education: MBBS, Diploma

Online: https://drrameshbellamkonda.in/ Twitter – https://twitter.com/DrRameshBellam1

Profession: Social Service (Retd. Doctor)

Net worth: 23 Cr

Political Experience: First time MLA candidate

Education: BA from VV Puram College Bangalore

Online: https://www.facebook.com/HRavindra/ https://twitter.com/HRavindrabjp

Profession: Businessman

Net worth: 2.5 Cr and in 2023 it has increased about 7 times to Rs. 15,63,15,026

Political Experience: He stood for MLA elections in 2013 and 2018 and was unsuccessful both times

https://affidavit.eci.gov.in/

Past elections results

2018 Candidate Sex Party Vote Share (%) 1 M Krishnappa M INC 46.90% 2 H. Ravindra M BJP 45.13% 3 Paramashiva M JDS 5.23% 4 NOTA – – 1.26%

Also read: