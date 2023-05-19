Urban revamp: Reimagine public spaces in Bengaluru

The Urban Revamp Design Challenge – conceived by Young Leaders for Active Citizenship (YLAC) and Sensing Local, under the Sustainable Mobility Network, in partnership with the Institute of Urban Designers India (IUDI), Curiosity Alliance Foundation, and Kasturi Nagar Residents Welfare Association – is back in 2023.

They are inviting proposals for reimagining two newly-identified public spaces in Bengaluru: CV Raman Nagar (Ward 117) and Padarayanapura (Ward 168). This initiative aims to blend technical expertise with citizen participation to transform certain parts of the city.

About the second and first editions

A common scenario experienced by rapidly urbanising Indian cities today is that irrespective of their geographical location, level of development and state of economic stability, the quality of life in the public realm is extremely poor.

The second edition of the initiative aims to give both professionals and students from the field of architecture, urban design, public space design, spatial planning, and other allied fields the opportunity to submit proposals to reimagine public spaces in two wards of Bengaluru – CV Raman Nagar (Ward 117) and Padarayanapura (Ward 168).

The first edition of the challenge drew nearly 150 participants comprising urban planners, designers and architects. Winning designs were selected through presentations to city officials and experts as well as citizen voting, and the winning teams pitched their ideas to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for implementation.

The first site for this year’s challenge, CV Raman Nagar builds on the idea of place-making where the aim is to revamp a long-defunct space under and alongside a flyover – an ‘urban void’, and design it to become more functional and usable by the residents of the neighbourhood.

Read more: Guess why women avoid cycling in our city

The other site, an active public square at a road intersection in Padarayanapura, builds on the idea of place-keeping, where the aim is to strengthen the existing character and improve the functionality of a happenstance urban square that has organically been appropriated into shared public space and is used by several groups of residents and visitors in the neighbourhood.

Representative image. Reimagining public spaces. Illustration: Sahana Subramanian

Competition details

Entries for the challenge can be submitted as a team of individuals or as a firm/ office. At least one member of the team should be residing in Bengaluru or be able to commute to Bengaluru for the public engagement events (visioning workshop and presentation to the community, if shortlisted).

Interested teams can find the design brief, competition and registration details in the following link: www.urbanrevamp.in.

The deadline for registration is May 26, 2023.

The top two entries from each site will be given a prize money of INR 30,000 for first place and Rs 20,000 for second place.

Further, the winning teams of both sites will present their designs to the BBMP and will have the chance for their designs to be put to tender by the administrative body for execution on-site.

[Content courtesy Team YLAC and Sensing Local]

Also read: