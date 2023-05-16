Why crowd management is needed at Yeshwanthpur Metro Station

Information that you need to make an informed choice.

As the metro network expands and ridership increases, crowding at metro stations will be experienced more frequently, which could cause safety issues, decreased comfort levels, an increase in total travel time, and modality shifts.

I have been commuting from home to college and back by metro since 2017. Yeshwanthpur metro station, my starting point is always heavily crowded, especially on Mondays and festival days. The metro station gets crowded as many passengers alight at the nearby Yeshwantpur railway junction.

The main reason for my running late on most days is the bottleneck caused by the crowds at the ticket/token counters. My request to the metro management is to provide a separate entry point for daily passengers, who need not buy a token since they own a card.

Queue at the Yeshwanthpura Metro station. Pic: Rakshith Adiga

Yeshwanthpura Metro station. Pic: Rakshith Adiga

Flexible crowd management systems

Framework to select and assess measures. Gray arrows represent the flow direction and blue arrows represent input flows. Graphic courtesy: Victor Mensink

Victor Mensink in his thesis, Crowd management in train and metro stations proposed a method to systematically select and assess effective crowd management measures to increase the safety and throughput in train and metro stations.

This article is part of the Citizen Journalism for Changemakers-CJC Programme, which was conducted from February to March, 2023. This programme was supported by Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies.

