These COVID relief initiatives in Bengaluru need your support

“They were numbers first. Numbers then changed to names. And names changed to people we loved”. The second wave of COVID-19 has hit us hard as many of us have lost loved ones as we struggle to contain the effects of the virus.

It is also the worst kind of déjà vu from last year. While some of us will be able to stay home, a vast majority around us are struggling with little or no access to healthcare, shelter and food. Many have lost jobs.

There are a number of organisations who have been helping our fellow citizens in their hour of need. We have collated some of them for those of you who wish to help them with your donations.

Hasiru Dala

They help some of the most invisible frontline COVID workers namely, waste pickers. Hasiru Dala is providing food and medical support for 6,000 affected waste-picker families in 24 cities in Karnataka and 2 cities in Andhra Pradesh so far. (FCRA/80G available)

Link: Help India’s Most Invisible Frontline Covid Workers – Waste Pickers

Sochara

Sochara, an organisation working in Community Health, is aiding more than 6,000 families, distributing dry ration besides arranging medical equipment and mental health counselling in multiple languages. (FCRA/80G available)

Link: https://www.sochara.org/support

Whitefield Rising

An active civic group in the city, they have now stepped up to help with the medical needs of the community , especially emergency oxygen etc.

Link: Whitefield Rising COVID Relief Donation 2021

Labournet

Labournet has a project to address the infrastructural needs of Primary Health Care centres in Bengaluru that are struggling without resources. They will set up equipment like Bipaps, Bipaps accessories, Oxygen cylinders of varying capacities, Oxygen Concentrators, Oxygen Regulators and ventilators and provide the human resources too

Contact details: alapana.b@labournet.in

St John’s Hospital

The premier hospital has been saving lives in this pandemic. However, more resources are needed as patients increase. They are requesting funding for additional oxygen, special HFNC cannulas to provide high concentrations of oxygen, 25 bedside oxygen concentrators with 10 litre capacity only and PPEs which include the full suit and N95 for their staff.

Link: https://milaap.org/fundraisers/support-st-johns-hospital-covid-care#

Stonesoup Trust

The group works with providing menstrual hygiene products that are reusable and not disposable, thereby reducing garbage output. It is an important aspect in safeguarding women during their cycles.

Link: https://fundraisers.giveindia.org/fundraisers/periods-do-not-stop-for-pandemic-20

Sangama

This group works with the transgender community, sex workers and sexual minorities. It provides them with nutritional supplement kits, each of which costs Rs 250.

Link: https://milaap.org/fundraisers/support-sangama

Mercy Mission

This volunteer-led group has been helping some of the most marginalised communities, from cremations to providing food kits to the urban poor.

Link: https://milaap.org/fundraisers/support-mercy-mission

Rotary Disha

Rotary Indiranagar is working towards funding 30 oxygen concentrators to be distributed to five hospitals in the city.

Link: https://www.fueladream.com/home/campaign/41826

Udhyam Learning Foundation

Udhyam is providing immediate support to informal nano-businesses like istri-wallas, food carts, tea vendors, etc and helping them cover food, medical and rental expenses.

Link: https://fundraisers.giveindia.org/fundraisers/help-street-vendors-affected-by-covid-19

[With inputs from Meera K, Shaheen Shasa and Manasi Paresh Kumar.]

