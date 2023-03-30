An initiative aimed at redesigning 75 junctions in Bengaluru

March 30, 2023

Suraksha 75 Mission 2023

Support Citizen Matters - independent, Reader-funded media that covers your city like no other.DONATE
The road at Banshankari junction
The road at Banshankari junction where pedestrians and motorists have to navigate their way through 'work in progress'. Pic: Ekta Sawant

The Karnataka and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Budgets, 2023-24, recently announced that 75 junctions of Bengaluru would be improved, at a cost of Rs 150 crore. In keeping with this vision, the BBMP and Bengaluru Traffic Police, in collaboration with World Resources Institute India (WRI India), under the Bloomberg Philanthropies Initiative for Global Road Safety (BIGRS), launched the Suraksha 75 Mission 2023 initiative on March 25th.

The Suraksha 75 Mission aims to create people-centric and holistic intersection designs to make them safe, efficient, inclusive, and universally accessible.

This initiative aims to make Bengaluru’s busy intersections safer for pedestrians, along with improved traffic movement and more robust enforcement. Suraksha 75 will be managed under Bengaluru’s Road Safety Cell under the BBMP TEC (Traffic Engineering Cell) with WRI India as a knowledge partner.

People holding placards and books
Inauguration of the Suraksha75 program. Pic courtesy: BBMP

Read more:  Living with the metro construction: Safety, pollution and accessibility concerns

75 junctions to be redesigned

Intersections are complex spaces in any road network. It’s a space where the occurrence of conflicts between various modes of transportation is quite common. Taking cognisance of this issue, BBMP has made several junctions – Town Hall junction, Maurya junction, and Balekundri circle – safer by design over the past few years.

List of 75 junctions under 8 zones of Bengaluru
75 Junctions to be redesigned under the Suraksha75 program. Pic courtesy: BBMP

Read more: Road safety: Audit reveals BBMP roads most hazardous, with 19-20 hazards per km

Safer streets and more efficient junctions can only be created when civil engineering, traffic engineering, and urban design are integrated. The 75 junctions, chosen under the Suraksha75 program, will be improved by tapping into all three expertise and will follow global principles of road safety with the inclusion of critical elements such as pedestrian refuge areas, speed calming measures, safe demarcated crossings and more.

More information on this project is now available on the BBMP website: https://suraksha75.bbmpgov.in/

(The content is a BBMP press release with minimal edits)

Also read:

Support Citizen Matters - independent, Reader-funded media that covers your city like no other.DONATE
About News Desk 1173 Articles
The News Desk at Citizen Matters puts out Press Releases, notifications and curated information useful to the urban reader.
Website Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube LinkedIn

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*