An initiative aimed at redesigning 75 junctions in Bengaluru

The Karnataka and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Budgets, 2023-24, recently announced that 75 junctions of Bengaluru would be improved, at a cost of Rs 150 crore. In keeping with this vision, the BBMP and Bengaluru Traffic Police, in collaboration with World Resources Institute India (WRI India), under the Bloomberg Philanthropies Initiative for Global Road Safety (BIGRS), launched the Suraksha 75 Mission 2023 initiative on March 25th.

The Suraksha 75 Mission aims to create people-centric and holistic intersection designs to make them safe, efficient, inclusive, and universally accessible.

This initiative aims to make Bengaluru’s busy intersections safer for pedestrians, along with improved traffic movement and more robust enforcement. Suraksha 75 will be managed under Bengaluru’s Road Safety Cell under the BBMP TEC (Traffic Engineering Cell) with WRI India as a knowledge partner.

Inauguration of the Suraksha75 program. Pic courtesy: BBMP

75 junctions to be redesigned

Intersections are complex spaces in any road network. It’s a space where the occurrence of conflicts between various modes of transportation is quite common. Taking cognisance of this issue, BBMP has made several junctions – Town Hall junction, Maurya junction, and Balekundri circle – safer by design over the past few years.

75 Junctions to be redesigned under the Suraksha75 program. Pic courtesy: BBMP

Safer streets and more efficient junctions can only be created when civil engineering, traffic engineering, and urban design are integrated. The 75 junctions, chosen under the Suraksha75 program, will be improved by tapping into all three expertise and will follow global principles of road safety with the inclusion of critical elements such as pedestrian refuge areas, speed calming measures, safe demarcated crossings and more.

More information on this project is now available on the BBMP website: https://suraksha75.bbmpgov.in/

