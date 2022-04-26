Step by step guide to paying BBMP property tax for 2022-23

All property owners in Bengaluru have to pay the property tax for the 2022-23 financial year. The last date without penalty and interest is June 30. With penalty and interest can be paid at the convenience of the owner.

All property owners in Bengaluru have to pay the property tax for the 2022-23 financial year. The last date is without penalty and interest is June 30. With Penalty and interest it can be paid at the convenience of the owner.

BBMP offers a 5% rebate on the property tax payment upto 30th April 2022. Given the challenges of growing circumstances, BBMP must extend the rebate period for one more month (upto May) as was done in earlier years.

There are some issues in the system, BBMP must RECTIFY ALL bugs and malfunctions in the tax payment portal IMMEDIATELY so taxpayers can do their part quickly and easily.

BBMP recently clarified that the online form will have the “zone” field auto populated and frozen based on the street codes in a scientific way.

Properties are classified into six different zones “Zone A” to “Zone F” with different rates based on development levels of the neighbourhood. BBMP has done this to prevent misuse of the provision or wrong zonal classification, which has led to leakage of tax revenues for BBMP.

One wishes these clarifications had been given before raising the demand for tax!

Here are the steps for paying property tax online:

1. Keep these handy before you commence:

Mobile number – for OTP

Your previous property tax paid receipt

Details of changes; new area (dimensions), type of construction etc. (if applicable)

2. You can either go to the main BBMP site, bbmp.gov.in and select ‘Get Started’ in ‘Pay Property Tax’ box or you can go directly to the tax portal: bbmptax.karnataka.gov.in.

3. A box appears on the right side of the screen ‘SAS Property Tax Payment’. Select between the three choices:

App. No. Enter 10 digit Application No. – (Type the application number provided during 2016 tax payment).

PID No. – (Type the PID number of the property).

2008-2015 Renewal App.No. – (Type that application number).

4. On the box below, type three characters (alphabets) of the property owner’s name and click the blue ‘Retrieve’ box.



BBMP SAS Property Tax Payment. Pic credit: bbmp.gov.in

5. Details – owner’s name, ward details; name, number and office will appear. (In some cases, multiple details will also appear, where data entry by BBMP is wrong.) Select the correct owner details and click ‘Confirm’.

6. Details such as; Base and New Application number, owner’s name, mobile No. as well as the tax paying year will be displayed.

7. “Check this box if there are any changes either in the property usage, extent of built-up area or its occupancy” message will appear. Click the checkbox only if there are changes, else ignore.

Property owner details; BBMP SAS Property Tax Payment. Pic credit: bbmp.gov.in

8. For those properties which have received arrear notices, as well as those indicating changes in property, an OTP is sent to the given mobile number and after entering it, the form will open.

9. Even if you have NOT clicked on the changes checkbox:

For properties that have not received the ‘ARREARS NOTICE’ or those properties where there is NO change in the zone; Form IV will open.

For those which have received the notice OR there is a change in the entered zone, Form V will open. (This is because of the capping facility extended in 2016, where the classification had moved more than two zones).

11. For Form IV applications, check the contact details, address etc. Change if it is different or wrong; One can give an additional ‘Communication’ address if need be. Then proceed to the section where the tax calculated amount is displayed. Compare the details with your last year’s receipt and if you find it the same, click the acceptance box at the bottom of the screen.

Zonal classification, usage and nature of property for computing BBMP Property Tax. Pic credit: D R Prakash

12. Now you have to select the choice of payment – Challan Payment OR Online Payment. Note: One cannot change the mode of payment after selection.

13. On selecting Challan Payment, the challan will be generated and the link will open in another page, where you can download it. Next, get a printout of the challan and pay at the designated banks, within the validity period (last day of this month).

14. On selecting the ‘Online Payment’, it will lead you to another portal and you can pay online. (Bank charges based on different modes – Debit Cards / Credit Cards / UPI / Online transfer and types – TWO powered gates apply for taxes exceeding Rs.2000/- for this mode).

Convenience charges for BBMP Property Tax online payment. Pic credit: D R Prakash

15. For those selecting the “Changes” checkbox as mentioned in step 8, check the address, contact details and enter changes as per actuals. Click on ‘Go to Next Page’ which will show you the amount calculated. Verify the calculation and proceed for payment as per instructions mentioned above.

BBMP Property Tax Computation. Pic credit: D R Prakash

NOTE:

The portal is time based and times out if you have it open too long, taking you back to the home page, where you have to redo the whole thing from scratch!

BBMP has made the zonal classification, auto populated this year and the owner does not need to verify or enter it. (This software update was the reason for the delayed demand of property tax)

The message in Form V to “verify the zonal classification link before proceeding to payment” is visible and the link for zonal classification for both the years as “Click here for 2008-09 to 2015-16” as well as “2016-17” is visible, However it has been deactivated, so there is no point in trying it!

[DR Prakash has been writing property tax payment guides for Citizen Matters since 2008. This explainer has been validated and also shared with the BBMP Commissioner for the benefit of Bengaluru’s public.]

