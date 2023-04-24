Shivajinagar voter guide: Candidates and constituency info

Find out how Shivajinagar Assembly Constituency is faring and what has been happening in this constituency. Learn about the incumbent MLA Rizwan Arshad (INC) and other candidates – N Chandra (BJP) and Prakash Nedungadi (AAP).

About the constituency

Shivajinagar assembly constituency includes Sampangiramanagar, Vasanthnagar, Shivajinagar, Bharathinagar, Ulsoor and Jayamahal wards. The Shivajinagar ward largely comprises of crowded market areas, including the famed Russell Market and Commercial Street, Bamboo Bazaar and Pottery Town.

The constituency includes the British Cantonment area, thus several institutions and monuments of the British era can be found here.

Other wards are a mix of commercial and residential pockets of diverse groups. The constituency is home to people of diverse faiths. Several well-known places of worship, including the St Mary’s Basilica, Juma Masjid and Sree Ekambareshawara temple are located in this constituency.

The constituency also has several well known educational institutions including Mount Carmel College, Army School, etc. A heavily urbanised area, the constituency does not have many open spaces but is home to the famed Ulsoor lake.

As it is centrally located and long established, Shivajinagar constituency is well connected to public transport. There are metro stops and numerous bus stops in the area.

The Shivajinagar Bus Depot is an important public transportation landmark in the constituency. The Cantonment railway station, which is being expanded and will also connect to the suburban rail network, is in this constituency.

R Roshan Baig of Indian National Congress (INC) won the seat in the 2018 assembly elections. The seat became vacant in June 2019 after he was suspended from the Indian National Congress for ‘anti-party’ statements and activities.

Rizwan Arshad, also from INC, won the subsequent by-election. Shivajinagar falls in the Bangalore Central parliamentary constituency and P C Mohan (BJP) is the MP.

At a glance

Constituency Name Shivajinagar Constituency No 162 Constituency Area (in sq.km) 12.74 Number of voters (January 2023) 1,94,937 Male voters 98,272 Female voters 96,658 Other voters 7

Data for all 28 constituencies can be found here. Corresponding source: ceo.karnataka.gov.in

Key issues in the constituency

At forums organised by DH-Prajavani, residents of the constituency flagged issues they faced. They wanted better coordination among departments. Residents of Nandidurga road raised the issue of maintenance of model roads built in their neighbourhood.

As Shivajinagar is an old and densely built up constituency, parking issues are a major problem. Areas like Ulsoor and Jayamahal have repeatedly complained about this. Slow pace of infrastructure work, such as road widening issues in Jayamahal are also causing issues.

Key parameters – How does this constituency fare?

*Based on their performance in each sector, constituencies are divided into three groups. High=top nine constituencies; Medium = mid nine constituencies; Low = bottom nine constituencies. A ‘High’ rating does not necessarily mean the constituency is doing well; it only means that the constituency is among the top nine constituencies for that parameter.

Schooling

Metrics / Count Rating* 16 Govt Schools 1 school for 0.79 sq Km Medium

For schooling too, Shivajinagar is among mid-tier constituencies.

Mobility

Metrics / Count Rating* 5 Metro Stations – 63 Bus Stops High 67.43 Bus trips per 100 residents daily High

The constituency rated ‘high’ in terms of number of bus stops per sq km and for the number of bus trips per 100 residents.

Citizen engagement

Metrics / Count Rating* Voter turnout

2013: 54.27%

2018: 54.33% Low 109 ward committee meetings were held Low 15.5 meetings per ward Low

Voter turnout has been the same for the 2013 and 2018 elections. However, Shivajinagar has a low rating for ward committee meetings between 2020 and 2022.

Health

We have not rated public health infrastructure as the data available was inadequate, and the data is simply presented as is.

Metrics / Count Rating* 4 Namma clinics

– 3 UPHCs

– 11 Anganwadis

– 5 BBMP hospitals (general and maternity) –

Please note that the number of PHCs or Namma Clinic within a constituency is not sufficient to draw conclusions about the state of healthcare. We also need data on the availability of staff and their capacity, medicines, equipment, diagnostic facilities. Quality is also determined by the distribution and access of these facilities within the area, the efforts in preventive/promotive healthcare and community participation, in addition to the process challenges, for e.g., insistence of Aadhar or Thayi cards.

Click here for the details on how all constituencies fare and their source(s)

Constituency map

Citizen demands

Based on media reports, residents want traffic problems to be solved, including parking issues. They want road and other infrastructure work to be completed on time.

Incumbent MLA: Rizwan Arshad (INC)

Rizwan Arshad the current MLA of Shivaji Nagar won the December 2019 bypoll. He was also the Congress candidate for Bangalore Central constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections and 2014 Elections, but was unsuccessful.

Work in the term

Rizwan Arshad engaged with the BBMP to complete the work of a compound wall around the Thiruvalluvar statue. This also got political with the BJP accusing INC of trying to remove the statue.

Under the Smart City Project, BBMP funds and MLA LAD funds Shivajinagar’s Russel Market and Chandini Chowk got a facelift with the MLA working with BBMP officials to ensure implementation.

A heritage well, that predates the British in the city, was also revived as a part of this project. A Shivajinagar Carnival was organised when the project was completed.

Stormwater drain works were also taken up after meeting with the elected representatives, BWSSB and BBMP. Strict fines for garbage dumping were implemented.

Reports suggest that Rizwan Arshad was instrumental in mobilising CSR funds for improving healthcare facilities in the constituency and upgrading government and aided schools in the constituency.

An election promise of Rizwan Arshad was to bring relief to the IMA depositors and he has raised the issue with the authorities.

The MLA also faced challenging times when women came out to protest against him implying he organised a raid on a godown that distributed free rations during festivals including Ramzan.

In the news

Governance record

His attendance record during his term was 85.57%.

Rizwan Arshad is a former Lok Sabha Candidate and incumbent MLA. He has four cases related to the Mekedatu padayatre against him.

Education: B. Com, Mysore University

Profession: Businessman

Online: Twitter – @ArshadRizwan; Instagram – @rizzarshad; Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RizwanArshad

Net worth: Rs 20.45 Crore

Political experience: Karnataka Pradesh Youth Congress president. MLA for three years.

Wealth declaration

Details Holdings in 2018 Holdings in 2023 Change in % Movable Assets 10.6 Crore 1.72 Crore 15.26 % decline Immovable property 14.30 Crore 19.15 Crore 33% increase Liabilities 4.44 Crore 7.06 Crore 58.89% increase Total 7.94 Crore 20.45 Crore 157.34% increase

Source: https://affidavit.eci.gov.in/

Prakash Nedungadi is a first time MLA candidate from AAP. He has no elected office experience. He has no cases against him.

Education: MBA, IIM Calcutta / Stanford

Online: Website –https://www.prakashnedungadi.com/ Twitter – @AapkaPrakashN; Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/aapkaprakash.in/; Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/aapkaprakash.in/

Profession: Social Worker (retired from his corporate career)

Net worth: Rs 80.32 Crore

Political Experience: Prakash joined AAP in 2020 and since has been working at the ward level in 2 wards of Shivajinagar constituency

N Chandra is a first time MLA candidate from BJP. He has two pending criminal cases.

Education: SSLC (not completed)

Online: Twitter – @rahulchandru29; Instagram – nchandra4shivajinagar

Profession: Agriculturist

Net worth: Rs 8.52 Crore

Political Experience: Was the corporator of Ramaswamypalaya ward.

https://affidavit.eci.gov.in/

Past elections results

Candidate Party Vote Share (%)

2019 (byelection) Vote Share (%)

2018 Vote Share (%)

2013 Rizwan Arshad INC 53.56% – – M.Saravana BJP 39.04% – – Abdul Hannan SDPI 3.37% – – R Roshan Baig INC – 55.00% – Katta Subramanya Naidu BJP – 41.00% – NOTA NOTA – 2.00% – R Roshan Baig INC – – 63.00% Nirmal Surana BJP – – 37.00% Abbas Ali Bohra JD(S) – – 0.00%

