Sarvagnanagar voter guide: Candidates and constituency info

Find out how Sarvagnanagar Assembly Constituency is faring and what the major issues in this constituency are. Learn about the candidates, incumbent MLA KJ George (INC), Padmanabha Reddy (BJP) and Mohammed Mustafa, (JDS).

About the constituency

Sarvagnanagar constituency is located in the north-east of the city. The constituency derives its name from the Sarvagnanagar ward. Sarvagnanagar ward used to be the old Cox Town, which BBMP renamed after a 16th century poet. The constituency was formed in 2008, after the old Bharathinagar assembly constituency was abolished.

The BBMP changed the name and number of the ward in the delimitation draft, to “New Byappanahalli” (Ward No. 119). Residents have protested this move and are calling for the poet Sarvagna’s name to be retained.

The constituency is a mix of old established areas and developing neighbourhoods. It has 11 wards, including Nagavara, HBR Layout, Banaswadi, Kammanahalli, Kacharakanahalli, Kadugondanahalli, Lingarajapuram and Maruthi Seva Nagar wards.

Sarvagnanagar has received a state-of-the-art Karnataka public school in 2021. This was inaugurated by the Minister of Education, S Suresh Kumar. The minister said it as an initiative to enhance the educational infrastructure of the constituency.

At a glance

Constituency Name Sarvagnanagar Constituency No 160 Constituency Area (in sq.km) 16.85 Number of voters (January 2023) 353,607 Male voters 178,813 Female voters 174,734 Other voters 50

Key issues in the constituency

Sarvagnagar constituency has a large number of educational institutions, hospitals and commercial establishments. However, the infrastructural development has not kept pace with the population influx, resulting in issues such as bad roads, poor drainage systems, irregular Cauvery water supply, and lack of sanitary outlets in the layouts. These problems have been raised by citizens in the ward and require attention from the authorities.

The ruling BJP state government filed a complaint with the Lokayukta, a statutory body that investigates allegations of corruption and maladministration against public servants, against former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the Congress party. The complaint alleges misuse of power and faking documents and names of several individuals, including KJ George (an MLA from the Sarvagna Nagar Constituency).The complaint also names six IAS and six IRS officers in Bengaluru.

There are large populations of low income and migrant workers facing a housing crisis in the constituency. A slum in Sarvagnagar constituency’s Kacharakanahalli was burnt, affecting 300 families. The residents allege that vested interests are trying to grab the government land.

The High Court stated a compensation of Rs 6,100 for migrant workers whose huts were burnt down in Bengaluru, during the lockdown in May 2020, is too low.The huts were destroyed by the owners of a function hall in Kacharakanahalli.

These workers have since been agitating for the land to be given back to them.

There are some water issues in the area, but 70%-80% of the development is already completed. The government provides drinking water at a cheap rate, and parks have been developed. The Congress party has established Indira Canteen and scholarships for children. However, there are concerns over illiteracy and increased drug usage among youth in the area.

The voters in Sarvagnanagar expressed anger caused by the fine for not linking PAN and Aadhaar cards in media reports. They also expressed frustration with politicians who only show up during elections and do not provide assistance afterward.

Sarvagnanagar is among the constituencies where lake encroachment appears to be rampant. Revenue minister R Ashoka, of the BJP led government, alleged that BDA was responsible for much of this encroachment. The BDA chairman is Yelahanka MLA SR Viswanath, from the same party.

The BDA itself claims to have recovered 1.23 acres of its property in HBR Layout, worth Rs 60 crore, by demolishing two sheds at Kacharakanahalli. The BDA had acquired the land in 1978 to build a residential layout, and after legal battles in the High Court and Supreme Court, the demolition was carried out.

Bad roads, traffic are also issues in the constituency.

Key parameters – How does this constituency fare?

*Based on their performance in each sector, constituencies are divided into three groups. High=top nine constituencies; Medium = mid nine constituencies; Low = bottom nine constituencies. A ‘High’ rating does not necessarily mean the constituency is doing well; it only means that the constituency is among the top nine constituencies for that parameter.

Schooling

Metrics / Count Rating* 31 Govt schools

1 school for 0.54 sq. km High

Sarvagnanagar is among the top constituencies in terms of government schools. Currently, there is one school for 0.54 sq. km, placing it among the highest rated constituencies.

Mobility

Metrics / Count Rating* 0 Metro Stations No rating 72 Bus Stops High 11.4 Bus trips per 100 residents daily Low

Sarvagnanagar currently has no metro stations. The constituency rated high in terms of number of bus stops per sq km. However, in terms of frequency of buses at these stops, the constituency had a low rating.

Citizen engagement

Metrics / Count Rating* Voter turnout

2013: 50.24% 2018: 50.33% Medium 188 ward committee meetings in two years Medium 23.5 meetings per ward Medium

Voter turnout in the constituency is the same as previous years. The constituency is rated ‘medium’ in terms of civic participation

Health

We have not rated public health infrastructure as the data available was inadequate, and the data is simply presented as is.

Metrics / Count Rating* 5 Namma clinics

– 4 Urban PHCs

– 48 Anganwadis

– 1 BBMP hospital (general and maternity) –

Please note that the number of PHCs or Namma Clinic within a constituency is not sufficient to draw conclusions about the state of healthcare. We also need data on the availability of staff and their capacity, medicines, equipment, diagnostic facilities. Quality is also determined by the distribution and access of these facilities within the area, the efforts in preventive/promotive healthcare and community participation, in addition to the process challenges, for e.g., insistence of Aadhar or Thayi cards.

Constituency map

Citizen demands

Citizen demands include better roads, housing for low income dwellers and traffic management.

Incumbent MLA: KJ George, INC

Kelachandra Joseph (KJ) George is a politician from Karnataka. He has held various ministerial positions in the state government, including Minister of Large and Medium Size Industry, Minister for Bengaluru Development and Town Planning, and Home Minister. He joined the Indian National Congress in 1968 and has held various positions within the party.

Work in the term

George spoke out against the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021, popularly known as the anti-conversion Bill, during a speech in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly. He pointed out major flaws in the Bill and urged the BJP Government not to inject disharmony in society. The full text of his speech was published on Sabrangindia.

Sarvagna Skill Development Centre was initiated by the MLA. It is aimed towards empowering underprivileged youth in Sarvagnanagar Constituency. It provides skill training to help them secure jobs in reputed companies. The project is located in Ambedkar Bhavan, Jeevanahalli and was started by KJ George.

According to his personal profile, MLA K J George has initiated several development projects in his constituency, including a Tailoring Centre at Lidkar Colony, an Urdu School, Hennur Flyover, Public Library, Indoor Stadium, Indira Canteen, RO Plant, Park Development, LED Lights/CCTV, Jeevanahalli Sports Complex, and Lingarajapuram First Grade College. These projects aim to provide skill development, education, infrastructure, and other amenities to the people of the constituency.

In the news

Former Minister and MLA K J George spoke out against the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021, popularly known as the anti-conversion Bill, during a speech in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly. He pointed out major flaws in the Bill and urged the BJP Government not to inject disharmony in society. The full text of his speech was published on Sabrangindia. The Karnataka Rashtra Samithi (KRS) has registered a case against Congressman KJ George in a money laundering case at the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Party president Ravi Krishna Reddy accused George of holding properties in India and abroad worth millions of dollars. The complaint stated that his properties are situated in Manhattan and other areas in New York. Congress MLA K J George from Karnataka has advised his party to focus on rebuilding its organisation rather than solely pursuing power politics and elections. George cites the robust grassroots organisation in his own constituency as an example, with ward and booth committees playing a crucial role in implementing party programmes and aiding voters in their day-to-day lives. Despite the rise of the BJP, the Congress still has a strong support base in Karnataka. The Karnataka High Court has quashed the proceedings pending against Congress leader K J George and senior IPS officers A M Prasad and Pronab Mohanty in relation to the case of the suicide of Dy SP MK Ganapathy.

Questions raised in the Assembly

KJ George asked the Minister for Housing and Infrastructure Development to note the dilapidated condition of the housing complex built by KHB in Ramaswamy Palya, Kammanahalli and K G Halli , Pillanna Garden in the Sarvagnanagar Assembly constituency.

He further asked for details of the number of houses constructed in the complex and entity responsible for its construction. He also demanded to know the steps taken by the government to rebuild the housing complexes.

Incumbent MLA: KJ George (INC)

KJ George is a five time MLA from this area. He has held various ministerial positions in his career, including the Home Ministry and Minister for Bengaluru Development and Town Planning under Siddaramaiah government (2013-18). He has no criminal cases against him.

Education: PUC

Profession: Business

Online: Twitter @thekjgeorge

Net worth: 214.85 Crore

Political experience: 40 years in politics; five time MLA from Karnataka.

Wealth declaration

Details Holdings in 2018 Holdings in 2023 Change in % Movable Assets 64.32 Crore 173.73 Crore 170% increase Immovable property 16.05 Crore 41.12 Crore 156% increase Liabilities 48.08 Crore 37.70 Crore 21% decrease Total 80.37 Crore 214.85 Crore 167%

Padmanabha Reddy is a former corporator in the Kacharkanahalli ward of Bengaluru. M Reddy is now contesting the elections to represent the Sarvagnanagar Constituency. He has no criminal cases against him.

Education: PUC

Online: Twitter – https://twitter.com/padmanabhabjp ; Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/padmanabhareddybip

Profession: Social Service

Net worth: 15.47 Crore

Political Experience: Corporator

Mohammed Mustafa is a businessman who has entered the fray for the first time this year. He has no criminal cases against him.

Education: PUC

Online: Facebook – Mohammed Mustafa

Profession: Business

Net worth: 91.54 Crore

Political Experience: First time politician

Past elections results

Candidate Party Vote Share (%)

2018 Vote Share (%)

2013 KJ George INC 61.74% 49.53% M N Reddy BJP 31.81% – Anwar Sharieff JDS 2.77% – Padmanabha Reddy BJP – 33.28% Mahboob Shariff SDPI – 7.93%

