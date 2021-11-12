Draft voter rolls for 2022 published; Dec 8 deadline for filing objections

BBMP Commissioner Gaurav Gupta, in a press release, said the revised voters’ list for all 28 Assembly Constituencies within BBMP limits was published on November 8th. The list has been published at the Voter’s Registration Office, office of the Assistant Electoral Officer and in the ward offices. Citizens can review their details and make any corrections if required. This is in the line up to the Special Summary Revision of Electoral Rolls – 2022.

The voters’ list is also available at the website of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Karnataka as well as the BBMP website. You can also find voter roll information on the VHA (Voter Helpline App) or NVSP (National Voters Service Portal).

BBMP Special Commissioner (Admin) Dayanand said, “If any name has been left out, or if there are any errors in addition of the names or if the voter’s division has been changed, or if anyone wants to delete their name from the voter’s list, they can approach the nodal officers or registration officers, Assistant Officer’s office or the BLO (Booth Level Officer).” You can find contact details of the officers at the CEO website.

Following are the forms to be filled for making changes in the voter rolls:

Form 6 – Inclusion of names

Form 7– Any objection on inclusion of names

Form 8 – Correction of entries in the voter rolls

Form 8A – Transposition within the same Assembly Constituency

The last date for filing objections is December 8, 2021.

You can also download e-EPIC and get information on election booths, percentages of votes and so on.

As of January 1, 2021, there were 93,76,004 voters within BBMP limits. As per the list published on November 8, the number has increased to 94,39,416. That is, a total of 63,612 voters have been added to the rolls. According to the Election Commission of India, the final voter’s list will be published on January 13, 2022.

Voter details as per draft rolls

Number of male voters: 49,09,042

Number of female voters: 45,28,728

Number of transgender voters: 1,646

Total: 94,39,416

Following are the voter numbers in each Assembly Constituency.

