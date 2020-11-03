COVID precautions for Rajarajeshwari Nagar bypolls

Support Citizen Matters - independent, Reader-funded media that covers your city like no other.

Support Citizen Matters - independent, Reader-funded media that covers your city like no other.

As Rajarajeshwari Nagar assembly constituency goes into bypolls today, how well is the administration prepared to control the spread of COVID?

The Election Commission of India (ECI) had released its guidelines for elections in all states including Karnataka, on August 21. Inputs from political parties were considered while preparing these. Further, the ECI had allowed States to come up with their own guidelines. And as per this, Karnataka government released its guidelines on October 16.

As per these documents, following are the measures that would be taken on polling day: