Pulakeshinagar (SC) voter guide: Candidates and constituency info

Find out how Pulakeshinagar Assembly Constituency is faring and what the major issues in this constituency are. Learn about MLA R Akhanda Srinivas Murthy, who recently resigned from the Karnataka Legislative Assembly due to being denied a party ticket, and other candidates – AC Srinivasa (INC), BR Bhaskar Rao (SDPI) and Suresh Rathod (AAP).

About the constituency

Pulakeshinagar is located in the heart of the city and falls under Bangalore Urban district. The constituency is named for the main ward, 156-Pulakeshinagar, which in turn is the new name for the well known Frazer Town. Other wards in this area are 75-Kushal Nagar, 74- Kaval Bairasandra, 77-Devara Jeevanahalli, 76-Muneshwara Nagar, 79-Sagayarapuram, and 78-S K Garden.

Pulakeshinagar is a reserved constituency. The region comprises slums, residential areas and some colonial-era bungalows. It also has narrow roads that exacerbates traffic congestion. In 2020, there was widespread violence in DJ Halli-KG Halli after a derogatory social media post.

In 2023, the waste pickers’ community came together, with the help of a couple of NGOs, to build study centres for their children at Muneshwara Nagar slum. This is part of a programme called Saamuhika Shakti, which aims to empower the community.

At a glance

Constituency Name Pulakeshinagar Constituency No 159 Constituency Area (in sq.km) 7.88 sq kms Number of voters (January 2023) 2,32,154 Male voters 1,17,158 Female voters 1,14,960 Other voters 36

Key issues in the constituency

Despite being located near Vidhana Soudha, Pulekshinagar faces a host of civic and social problems. It faces issues of poor sanitation, inadequate water supply, problems with drainage, housing issues, poor waste management, inadequate drinking water, lack of streetlights, and drug abuse.

On August 11 2020, large-scale violence had broken out in DJ Halli- KG Halli following a social media post. This led to a mob burning down the MLA’s house, vandalising DJ Halli police station as well as other public and private properties. Srinivas Murthy, at the time, alleged that the mob was not from his constituency, but was brought from outside. He later demanded a CBI probe into the violence.

In December 2022, four people were arrested for allegedly peddling drugs in DJ Halli. Charas worth Rs. 2.1 crore and MDMA worth Rs. 60 lakhs were seized by the DJ Halli police.

Poor drainage and sanitation are major issues in the constituency. BWSSB’s maintenance work in localities like Frazer Town, Pottery Town and SK Garden is also extremely delayed causing problems.

In December 2019, residents of Muneshwara Nagar fought to save the buffer of a stormwater drain from illegal construction.

Garbage is a major issue in the constituency. The Tannery Road stretch from BR Ambedkar Medical College & Hospital to a little ahead of DJ Halli police station is littered with garbage. Residents have earlier complained about garbage issues in Frazer Town, and construction debris in Pulakeshinagar and Coles Road.

The constituency, particularly the lower income neighbourhoods, were very affected by the pandemic. A study by Baptist Hospital found that over half the population in a low income settlement in DG Halli was exposed to COVID-19.

Residents of Pulakeshinagar slum received notices for eviction in December 2022 as the slums are on a railway land plot and a compound wall will be constructed.

There were reports that the Mosque Road overbridge near Pulakeshinagar will soon be demolished to be rebuilt as part of the Bengaluru-Cantonment-KR Puram-Whitefield railway track by South Western Railway (SWR). For this about 300 slum residents in Pottery Town will have to be relocated.

Key parameters – How does this constituency fare?

*Based on their performance in each sector, constituencies are divided into three groups. High=top nine constituencies; Medium = mid nine constituencies; Low = bottom nine constituencies. A ‘High’ rating does not necessarily mean the constituency is doing well; it only means that the constituency is among the top nine constituencies for that parameter.

Schooling

Metrics / Count Rating* 19 Govt schools

for 0.41 sq. km High

Pulakeshinagar is among the top nine constituencies in terms of government schools. Currently, there is one school for 0.41 sq km, placing it among the highest nine constituencies.

Mobility

Metrics / Count Rating* 0 Metro Stations – 41 Bus Stops per 512.5 unit area High 14.03 Bus trips per 100 residents daily Medium

Pulakeshinagar currently has no metro stations. The constituency rated ‘high’ in terms of number of bus stops per sq km. However, in terms of frequency of buses at these stops, the constituency had a ‘medium’ rating.

Citizen engagement

Metrics / Count Rating* Voter turnout 2013: 56.37% 2018: 51.92% Medium 7 wards held 201 ward committee meetings in two years High 28.7 meetings per ward High

Voter turnout in the constituency declined between 2013 and 2018. Pulakeshinagar rated ‘High’ among the constituencies with regard to the number of ward committee meetings.

Health

We have not rated public health infrastructure as the data available was inadequate, and the data is simply presented as is.

Metrics / Count Rating* 4 Namma Clinics – 8 Urban PHCs – 78 Anganwadis – 0 BBMP hospitals (general and maternity) –

Please note that the number of PHCs or Namma Clinic within a constituency is not sufficient to draw conclusions about the state of healthcare. We also need data on the availability of staff and their capacity, medicines, equipment, diagnostic facilities. Quality is also determined by the distribution and access of these facilities within the area, the efforts in preventive/promotive healthcare and community participation, in addition to the process challenges, for e.g., insistence of Aadhar or Thayi cards.

Constituency map

Citizen demands

In 2019, Janaspandana-Citizens for Change, a civic grievance redressal programme organised by DH-Prajavani, Srinivas Murthy and Corporators answered questions from citizens at Pottery Town. They requested that steps be taken to address drug addiction and pay attention to civic issues. Residents have complained about garbage issues in Frazer Town They asked for ramping up of night time patrolling Citizens have expressed concern over lack of street lights Improvement in the living conditions of people living in slums

Incumbent MLA: R Akhanda Srinivas Murthy, former INC MLA

Former Congress MLA R Akhanda Srinivas Murthy, considered as one of the tallest Dalit leaders, won his first election in 2013 on a JD(S) ticket. He later joined the Indian National Congress (INC) in 2018. He won the 2018 elections with a whopping 97,574 votes defeating B Prasanna Kumar.

The violence that erupted in DJ Halli-KG Halli in 2020, after a derogatory social media post by Srinivas Murthy’s nephew, led to the MLA’s house being burnt down. The 2020 incident would have repercussions in Srinivas Murthy’s political career as he was denied a ticket by Congress this year. He resigned as Congress MLA. He filed his nomination papers as an independent candidate for the 2023 Assembly Elections. However, he is now contesting on a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) ticket.

Work in the term

According to his official Facebook account, Akhanda did the following in 2023:

He launched road asphalting work in Kushal Nagar

He inaugurated a new pure drinking water unit and a new community building in the Garden Ward area

He laid the foundation stone for the construction of 100 new houses under the slum board’s “Suravarai Suru” project in Suzan Nagar, DJ Halli ward

Distributed sewing machines to the women, in seven wards, who received certificates after attending tailoring classes

Attended foundation programme for new drinking water pipeline installation work in B&C block Ambedkar Nagar ward of Muneshwara Nagar

Distributed Possession certificates (Hakku Pathra) to residents of Edgaha Mohalla, Sujjana Nagar, NP factory of DJ Halli wardInstallation of water supply and sewerage pipeline in Old Bagaluru Layout under Sagaypuram ward

In the news

After the riots in his constituency in 2020, Akhanda Srinivas Murthy accused Congress partymen of conspiring against him. After Akhanda’s house was burnt down, Muslims offered to repair the MLA’s home. They said that Akhanda is “a good leader and very popular among the masses.” The National Investigative Agency (NIA) arrested 17 leaders, associated with the Popular Front of India (PFI) and the SDPI, for their role in the attack on the MLA’s house and the DJ Halli police station.

Former MLA: R Akhanda Srinivas Murthy, BSP

Education: Pre-University College

Profession: Social worker

Online: Twitter:@akhandasrinivas, Facebook-R Akhanda Srinivas Murthy

Political experience: MLA in 2013 and 2018

Wealth declaration

Details Holdings in 2018 Holdings in 2023 Change in % Movable Assets 0.44 Cr 4.91 Cr 1016% increase Immovable property 19.67 Cr 35.85 Cr 82% increase Liabilities – 15.71 Cr – Total 20.11 Cr 40.76 Cr 103% increase Includes spouse and dependants’ assets

Source: https://affidavit.eci.gov.in/

Education: V V Puram College (commerce), Bangalore

Online: @acsrinivasainc, Facebook:acsrinivasaofficial

Profession: Landowner

Political Experience: Has contested elections before

Profession: BR Bhaskar Rao is a well-known Dalit writer and activist

Political Experience: Former state president of Karnataka Dalita Sanghatangela Okkuta (Karnataka Dalits’ Organisation Association). He contested from the Mahadevapura Constituency on an AAP ticket in 2018. In March 2021, he joined the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI)

Online: Twitter:@rathod_aap, Facebook:Suresh Rathod

Profession: Self employed

Political experience: Secretary, AAP Karnataka

Past elections results

2018 Candidate Sex Party Age Vote Share (%) 1 R Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy M INC 77.18% 2 B Prasanna Kumar M JD (S) 12.61% 3 Susheela Devaraj F BJP 7.50% 4 Nota – – 1.11%

Also read: