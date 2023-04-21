Padmanabhanagar voter guide: Candidates and constituency info

Find out how Padmanabhanagar Assembly Constituency is faring and what the major issues in this constituency are. Learn about the incumbent MLA R Ashok (BJP) and other candidates.

About the constituency

Located in the south of the city, the Padmanabhanagar constituency consists of the Umamaheshwari ward, Ganesh mandir ward, Vikram Nagar and Kamakya Nagar. The Member of the Legislative Assembly representing this constituency (formerly Uttarahalli) is Bharatiya Janata Party’s, R Ashok. L. Shobha Anjanappa served as the Corporator from 2015-2020 for Padmanabhanagar, which falls within the Bengaluru South BBMP zone. The area is made up of Brahmins and Vokkaligas. It is also the constituency where JD(S) supremo and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda resides. The constituency was carved out of Uttarahalli in 2008, among seven other constituencies.

At a glance

Constituency Name Padmanabhanagar Constituency No 171 Constituency Area (in sq.km) 10.66 sq. km Number of voters 269,297 Male voters 137,250 Female voters 132,030 Other voters 17

Key issues in the constituency

As per news reports, Padmanabhanagar is a residential hub located in South Bengaluru and BJP’s MLA R. Ashok has been elected from the region multiple times now. Problems such as a road caving in on Ittamadu main road, causing a sinkhole to appear and flooding of homes near Devegowda Petrol Bunk in Kamakya and Ganesh Mandir ward have plagued the residents.

Key parameters – How does this constituency fare?

*Based on their performance in each sector, constituencies are divided into three groups. High=top nine constituencies; Medium = mid nine constituencies; Low = bottom nine constituencies. A ‘High’ rating does not necessarily mean the constituency is doing well; it only means that the constituency is among the top nine constituencies for that parameter.

Health

Metrics / Count Rating* 4 UPHCs, 1 UPHC per 58,726 people Medium 6 Namma Clinics, 1 clinic per 78,301 people Medium 1 BBMP Maternity hospital, 0 BBMP healthcare centres NA 45 Anganwadis Medium

The constituency hosts four urban primary health centres, which means for every 58,726 people in the region there is one clinic. One Namma Clinic services 78,301 people, giving the constituency a medium rating. Ideally, a health centre should target serving less than 30,000 people. While Namma Clinics seem to be addressing the gap, there is still a long way to go.

While the mandate is for one Anganwadi centre for every 1,000 people, there is one centre for five times the required number of people in Padmanabhanagar.

Schooling

Metrics / Count Rating* 15 govt schools, 1 school per 0.71 sq. km Medium

While the region has 84 private schools, there are only 15 public or government schools, which is one school every 0.71 sq. km. Most of Bengaluru’s constituencies, which have fared better in this regard have a school for every 1 sq km.

Mobility

Metrics / Count Rating* 0 metro stations NA 57 bus stops, 1 stop per 518.2 unit area High 23.9 bus trips per 100 people High

The bus network for the region has fared better, as there is one bus stop for every 518-unit area. 64,191 trips are essayed by the BMTC, which means there are nearly 24 trips per every 100 people.

Citizen engagement

Metrics / Count Rating* Voter turnout 2013: 58.44% 2018: 57.76% Medium 177 ward meetings Medium 22 meetings per ward Medium

Between the assembly elections in 2013 and 2018, the voter turnout marginally decreased in Padmanabhanagar. There were 177 ward meetings held in all the wards, which is an average of 22 meetings per ward in Padmanabhanagar. It has been rated ‘medium’ for the same.

Constituency map

Citizen demands

Among news reports, the residents of the ward seek better traffic management, road infrastructure and gatekeeping of their lakes. When a flyover was constructed over the Devegowda Petrol Bunk junction, which used to be a chokehold for traffic, residents expressed their contention over the number of trees that were chopped down for the project.

In 2018, the citizens demanded that saplings be planted at places where the grown trees have been axed, to “bring back the glory of South Bengaluru.” The same report also mentions citizens seeking the installation of CCTV cameras in public spaces and streets for monitoring personal property.

Additionally, in 2019, the Namma Metro pillar at the South End Circle station reported structural issues with a pillar. The BMRCL clarified that there were no cracks and it was just a “visible construction joint.”

Incumbent MLA: R Ashok

Bharatiya Janata Party’s R. Ashok is the sitting MLA for the Padmanabhanagar constituency. He has served as the state Minister for Municipal Administration (2020), Deputy Chief Minister (2013), and Minister of Home Affairs (2013), Minister of Transport (2013) and Minister of Health and Family Welfare. He has an attendance record of 91.43% in the assembly.

He is currently the Revenue Minister of Karnataka and Vice-Chairman for the Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority and the district in-charge minister for Bangalore Rural. The incumbent MLA has been a six-time legislator, including when the Padmanabhanagar constituency was part of Uttarahalli.

Work in the term

The revenue minister recently issued work orders to private firms for the filling of potholes in the city’s arterial and sub-arterial roads. “The BBMP has procured 585 loads of uninterrupted tar supply for the streets of Bengaluru. Of the 13,074 km of roads in the city, the BBMP has so far fixed potholes on 246km” the report quoted him saying.

He was also responsible for overseeing the city’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic in Health Minister K Sudhakar’s absence and appointing N. Manjunath Prasad as the then BBMP Commissioner.

In the news

He was recently in the news for claiming to build a second Cubbon Park on 184 acres in Yelahanka, across the villages of “Bettahalasur, Sondappanahalli, and Kadiganahalli.” The green environment is proposed to house an amphitheatre and a lake and will be located close to Kempegowda’s birthplace (Avati), after whom the park will be named after. On the Idgah ground issue in Chamrajpet, R. Ashok promised to legally challenge the Supreme Court’s refusal for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations and its order for the status quo. He also made comments against INC’s Siddaramaiah about the former Chief Minister contesting from “Pakistan, Afghanistan or Bangladesh to win the election.” The legislator, who is also the Mandya district in-charge Minister, faced hostility in the district during his visit where he was met with “boycott” and “go back” posters This was followed by him writing a letter to CM Basavaraj Bommai requesting him to relieve him of his duties as the district in-charge, to which Bommai acquiesced and removed him as the Minister-in-charge.

Questions Raised in the Assembly

Incumbent MLA R Ashok (BJP)

Education: B. Sc, VV Puram College of Science

Profession: Agriculturist, Public servant

Online: Twitter- @RAshokaBJP, instagram- @r.ashoka_official, Facebook- RAShokaBJP

Net worth: Rs.43 crore

Political experience- Current state Revenue Minister and former Minister for Municipal Administration (2020), Deputy Chief Minister (2013), and Minister of Home Affairs (2013), Minister of Transport (2013) and Minister of Health and Family Welfare.

Details Holdings in 2018 Holdings in 2023 Change in % Movable assets Rs. 3.73 Cr Rs. 2.18 Cr 41.6% decrease Immovable assets Rs. 36.8 Cr Rs. 3.1 Cr 91.5% decrease Liabilities Rs. 2. 93 Cr Rs.97. 78 lakh 66.5% decrease Total Rs. 37. 69 Cr Rs. 4.3 Cr 88.5% decrease

INC- V Raghunath Naidu

Education: VII Pass

Profession: Business

Online: Instagram- v.raghunath.naidu, Facebook- V Raghunath Naidu

Net worth: Rs. 36.4 crore

Political experience- NA

AAP- Ajay Mayanna Gowda

Education: B.A Global Academy of Technology, Bengaluru, MA at Bedfordshire University UK

Profession: Software Developer, Entrepreneur

Online: Twitter- @AjayMGowda, website- https://www.ajaygowda.in, Instagram- @teamajaygowda

Net worth: Rs. 35.19 crore

Political experience- NA

Full list of candidates

Past election results

2018 Candidate Sex Party Age Vote Share (%) 1 R. Ashok Male BJP 65 48.18% 2 VK Gopal Male JD(S) 53 28.28% 3 M Srinivas Male INC 75 20.67%