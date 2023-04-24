Data enthusiasts analyse access to education and facilities in schools across Bengaluru’s constituencies

OpenCity.in, on April 1st 2023, organised a datajam at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bangalore to analyse data of various sectors-education, civic participation, and mobility-for all the 28 Bengaluru Assembly constituencies. The event brought together participants from diverse backgrounds, including urban designers, policy wonks, GIS experts, developers, data scientists, and more.

This article highlights the team’s findings in education.

Problem statement

How many students are there per constituency population? Are there enough staff and facilities in the schools to serve these students?

Background

We started out by asking basic questions on what constitutes education and the basic infrastructure needed for different schools and grades. We obtained this information from the Unified District Information System for Education Plus(UDISE+) report (see chart below) from the Ministry of Education, Government of India.

Source: UDISE+ , Ministry of Education, 2021-22

Source: National Building Code, 2005; Urban and Rural Development Plans Formulation and Implementation(URDPFI) guidelines

District-wise availability of infrastructure and facilities

We initially looked at the number of schools and who they were managed by in the three districts of Bengaluru rural, Bengaluru North and Bengaluru South.

Source: UDISE+ dashboard for 2021-2022, report ID 3013

We found that there is a high ratio of private to government schools in urban areas. In stark contrast, the ratio is very small in neighbouring rural areas.

District-wise infrastructure availability

We created heat maps of common facilities available across school categories in each of the three districts. We express the availability of various facilities like medical checkups, toilets, hand wash areas, ramps, etc, in percentage terms. This availability is colour coded red for 0%, yellow for 50%,and green for 100%. Any number between 0% and 50% is a mix of red and yellow, and likewise a number between 50% and 100% is a mix of yellow and green. This heat map allows us to visually identify the areas requiring attention and improvement.

Source: UDISE+ dashboard for 2021-2022, report ID 3013

Source: UDISE+ dashboard for 2021-2022, report ID 3013

Source: UDISE+ dashboard for 2021-2022, report ID 3013.

We found that many schools don’t have functional toilets/urinals and lack medical check-ups on a regular basis.

Classification of public and private schools

The constituency-wise distribution of public and private schools is as shown below:

Assembly Constituency Private Schools Government schools B.T.M Layout 48 22 Bangalore South 103 38 Basavanagudi 50 6 Bommanahahalli 101 26 Byatarayanapura 82 45 C.V. Raman Nagar 49 27 Chamrajapet 63 30 Chickpet 66 21 Dasarahalli 104 30 Gandhinagar 50 22 Govindarajanagar 73 19 Hebbal 80 19 Jayanagar 61 10 K.R. Puram 100 60 Mahadevapura 42 38 Mahalakshmi Layout 96 13 Malleswaram 51 18 Padmanabhanagar 84 15 Pulakeshinagar 92 19 Rajajinagar 70 14 Rajarajeshwarinagar 118 31 Sarvagnanagar 92 31 Shantinagar 33 26 Shivajinagar 62 16 Vijayanagar 85 17 Yelahanka 30 21 Yeshwanthpura 84 46

Access to schools as compared with population

URPFI guidelines provides a recommendation for city planners and administrators on how physical and the social amenities can be planned with respect to the population. Using the same norms, we have tried to understand where each of the wards stand in terms of accessibility to schools and the population it covers. The population data at the ward level is the 2011 Census and the schools’ location datasets are from the KGIS database scraped by OpenCity.in.

Source: URDPFI Guidelines, 2014. Ministry of Urban Development

Primary schools

The analysis revealed that 51 out of the 198 wards had an inadequate number of primary schools with respect to the ward population. Wards such as Basavangudi and Girinagar (deficit of five primary schools each) had the maximum deficit as compared to the other wards. Jakkur ward (surplus of 37 primary schools) had a high surplus of primary schools.

Access to primary schools at ward level

Secondary Schools

Similarly, analysis showed that nine out of the 198 wards had inadequate number of secondary schools with respect to their ward population. Wards such as Katriguppe, Subash Nagar and Padarayanapura (deficit of two secondary schools each) had the most deficit. HBR layout ward (surplus of 34 secondary school) had a high surplus.

Access to secondary schools at ward level

Four wards were found to be having inadequate number of both primary as well as secondary schools: Chalavadipalya (Chamarajpet Assembly constituency (AC), Rajamahal Guttahalli (Malleswaram AC), Shivaji Nagar (Shivaji Nagar AC), and Katriguppe (Basavanagudi AC).

School rating based on amenities

Rating calculation method

All schools were categorized based on availability of three basic amenities – access to water, electricity and toilet facility for girls. The schools were given a higher rating if the access to water was easier (say from a tap) and lesser scores if the access to water was difficult (say from a hand pump or a well or no access at all).

For electricity, schools were given higher scores if electricity was available and lower if not. The number of toilets available for girls was considered as it is.

These scores were added to arrive at an amenities score at the school level. These scores were normalized to bring them on a scale of 0 to 1 for ease of interpretation. Looking at the distribution and using the mean score to divide the data, two sets of categories – high and low – were created to classify schools based on the basic amenities that they provide.

These individual scores for the schools were then added by constituency type and divided by the number of constituencies to arrive at a composite score at the constituency level.

Interpretation

The schools are classified into ‘high’ and ‘low’ based on their performance in the composite amenities score (based on water, electricity and toilet access for girls). The schools that are able to provide all these facilities adequately would have received a higher score. Those that lacked some or all of these facilities (at the desired level) would have received a lower score. Data shows a certain number of schools in each constituency performing ‘low’ on availability of amenities while some fell into the ‘high’ category.

Assembly Constituency Assembly Constituency Assembly Constituency B.T.M Layout 39 31 Bangalore South 82 59 Basavanagudi 24 32 Bommanahahalli 85 42 Byatarayanapura 88 39 C.V. Raman Nagar 44 32 Chamrajapet 59 34 Chickpet 43 44 Dasarahalli 92 42 Gandhinagar 47 25 Govindarajanagar 66 26 Hebbal 49 50 Jayanagar 43 28 K.R. Puram 84 76 Mahadevapura 56 24 Mahalakshmi Layout 65 44 Malleswaram 37 32 Padmanabhanagar 58 41 Pulakeshinagar 67 44 Rajajinagar 51 33 Rajarajeshwarinagar 91 58 Sarvagnanagar 65 58 Shantinagar 28 31 Shivajinagar 29 49 Vijayanagar 66 36 Yelahanka 39 12 Yeshwanthpura 93 36

The inference from this data is that the local representative of the constituency should focus on those schools in his area which has a lower amenities score and ensure these basic amenities are provided.

By aggregating schools across all constituencies by type, we can see that 76% of government schools scored low on amenities as compared to 55% of private schools. The amenities score is aggregated at the constituency level to understand which constituencies are performing better or worse than others when it comes to provision of basic amenities in schools.

Looking at the aggregate constituency level amenities score, it can be observed that Shivajinagar, Basavanagudi and Malleswaram are the best performing constituencies while Byatarayanapura, Yelahanka, Bommanahalli and Mahadevapura are the worst performing ones.

The local administration could target the worst performing constituencies first and then move to those with relatively higher scores so as to improve access to basic facilities in all schools.

GIS map of the constituencies based on their amenities score

It can be seen that schools with better amenities are located in central Bengaluru whereas as one moves outwards from the city center towards the periphery, the schools seem poorly equipped in providing basic amenities of water, electricity and washroom access for girls.

Recommendations

We suggest that MLAs of the lagging constituencies take up the recruitment of teachers and checking of infrastructure in schools as we return to normal educational delivery. We also feel that citizens need to be more vocal about the educational needs of their children and push for better physical and technological infrastructure at schools in their wards.

Sources

Authors

Kanish Debnath (debnath.kanish@gmail.com)

Kanish Debnath is an associate professor at RV University, Bengaluru. He has a combined work experience of more than nine years, including industry and academia. At RV University he is also the Director of the Centre for Human Insights that aims to be an eminent centre in Business Analytics and work as an interface between business, academia, government, and society for the application of analytical solutions to new problems. He works and is deeply interested in topics in the social sector.

Adhesh Sagar (adhesh004@gmail.com) Adhesh is a physics graduate and works in a company aimed at providing research/project opportunities for students from a young age. He has a keen interest in saving the few trees left in Bangalore. He also studies the environmental and social impacts of the metro and helps mitigate the issue, especially on the TTCD closure.

Anshu Darbari (anshu.darbari@gmail.com) Anshu is an urban designer and an architect, currently working as an assistant professor at Dayananda Sagar College of Architecture, Bangalore, for 1.5 years. She holds a Master of Urban Design degree from the University of Colorado Denver. In her 7 years of industry experience, she has worked on station area planning, urban development, and campus planning projects in various cities in India and the US. She is passionate about healthy and equitable living, and more recently telling stories through data and numbers.

Nikita Deshpande (nikita@catalysts.org) Nikita is a rural management post graduate from the Institute of Rural Management, Anand. She has about 4 years of experience – working on the field initially and now in the program and impact evaluation of projects concerning different aspects of rural development like adult literacy, governance, agriculture, livelihoods, climate change and public health.



Nikhilesh Unnikrishnan (nikhilesh.u@catalysts.org) Nikhilesh is an urban planner with 2.5 years of professional experience. Currently, he works at Catalysts Group in Bengaluru, where he specialises in the intersection of public health and climate. He has a passion for working on spatial problems and data analysis, using his skills to help improve the lives of people.

