Namma Metro is not designed for inclusivity

As station after station is built along the nearly 119 kilometres of Namma Metro under Phase 2, it is crucial to examine the design of the existing stations and its precincts, and evaluate how inclusive and accessible a mode of commute it is for the city’s residents.

For instance, does it cater to different user groups such as the elderly, parents with young children, persons with disabilities(PwD), trans persons etc?

I, with my team, conducted an in depth study on the accessibility and inclusivity of the system. The study was part of urbanism research at the Environment Support Group (ESG), Bengaluru. The team visited 17 metro stations and conducted audits of the existing infrastructure through observations, focus discussions, and surveys of the city’s residents.

The researchers identified the following parameters based on which the Metro station design and its surroundings were analysed for inclusivity:

Accessible route

One of the biggest and most obvious design needs in any transit system is the route from entry into a metro station to the final platform that is connected by a ramp and/or an elevator, making it suitable for wheelchair access, the elderly, pregnant women etc.

Of the 17 stations audited, it was found that ten stations were provided with accessible routes on both sides of the road, while the other seven stations had only one accessible route. However, many of these routes have been shut down due to operational optimisations.

The study found that only 52.9% of the Metro stations audited had an operational accessible route from entry to platforms, but these were available to users only on one side of the road. This is problematic especially to persons with disabilities and the elderly.

Namma Metro station designers must ensure that one route is maintained from parking space to platforms, free of any barrier on each side of the road, and clearly marked out by the International Symbol of Accessibility.

The gap between platforms and trains is also a concern for persons using crutches and could be reduced by use of extendable ramps at pre-designated doors.

Signage and navigation

Signage, which is crucial for easy and independent navigation, was a parameter that fared poorly across the study. Although basic signages are provided in all stations, regarding the location of the processes, amenities and exits, it was found that signages are not intuitive, making it confusing for users. Also important to note was that signages did not cater to the needs of persons with disabilities, the elderly or children.

Design standards in India mandate that information must be provided according to the principle of two senses, that is audible/tactile information for people with vision impairments, and visual information for people with hearing impairments. None of the signages follow these principles and are not inclusive.

Further, it was observed that the ticketing and emergency information were not displayed with adequate colour contrast. Namma metro must make use of audio visual representation of emergency procedures etc. to catch the attention of the passengers, who are rushing through the transit.

Ticket counter at Peenya Metro. Signage and information display only in text format lacks legibility and readability is affected by glare. Pic: Janani S

Basic amenities

Restrooms and drinking water facilities were present and functional in all 17 stations audited, though the approach to reach restrooms was through isolated and unsafe paths in 35% of the stations. In most of the stations built in phase 1, passengers have to walk into interior parts of the station to access toilets as the station toilets were initially only designed for staff and later opened to passengers. Baiyappanahalli metro station and MG road station are especially unsafe and need renovation of approach to the restroom.

A few other amenities like Wi-fi, telephone booths, locker facilities (in specific stations, such as Majestic), and refreshment facilities would be useful. Amenities for children, the elderly, and mothers of young children are largely missing from the Metro station design. There were no nursing pods or diaper changing spaces available anywhere in any of the Metro stations. Similarly, there were no grab rails or panic buttons found in any of the toilets for use by the elderly.

Safety measures

Some key safety concerns observed in the study were the lack of screen doors at the platform edge, slippery flooring in stations, and absence of panic buttons. In peak hours, there is a danger of overcrowding and pushing near the platform edges into the open tracks. The open tracks are perceived as a danger for visually impaired persons, especially since there is no warning to indicate the edge of the platforms.

The polished granite flooring at Metro stations are a threat to commuters rushing to catch the trains, particularly the elderly and persons using crutches. There have been instances reported of passengers slipping and injuring themselves.

Platforms without protective screen doors are a threat to passengers.The flooring is made of polished granite. Pic: Anirudh R Menon

Namma Metro must also provide some basic women safety features such as help desks, panic buttons, and a complaint -cum-grievance redressal cell at each station. Another overlooked area is the safety of the surrounding environment and last mile connectivity options for women passengers travelling during late hours.

One women user of Namma Metro suggested these improvements needed for women’s safety: “Active toll free number in the case of sexual harassment or any kind of emergency. Special signages for safety of women. Bigger font signages at prominent locations.”

A female working professional, a daily commuter said: “I do not have safe last mile connectivity after getting off the Metro Station at night.”

Use of metro station built up area

Many of the stations audited sported large halls at the concourse or entry level, which are empty and underutilised. Such spaces can be transformed into public libraries, health centres, and also rented out to local shops. As one passenger put it: “Local vendors or presence of commercial activities inside the empty stations will make the places lively. The vast empty spaces at some of the deserted areas could be used for temporary or permanent stalls.”

Pedestrian mobility in station vicinity

It is critical for the success of any public transport system that footpaths are well maintained so as to motivate emission free travel options. The status of pedestrian facilities in the vicinity of metro stations was found to be dismal. Barring a few stations like KR Market and Vidhan Soudha, most stations did not have well planned footpath design. The width of the footpath was too narrow, sometimes broken, and even non-existent. Footpath design has not been considered with shaded areas, landscaping, and seating to provide a good experience for walkers.

A senior citizen who uses metro rail occasionally summarised the pedestrian requirements: “Proper, safe, clean, wide footpaths for a one kilometre radius around the station. Easy pickup/drop points. Convenient, comfortable (with seating) and clean bus stops and cab/rickshaw stands.”

Safety of commuters can be achieved through lively footpaths, which can be achieved through street activities, vending zones, and other stalls. Many footpaths were seen to be deserted and posed a threat to female users especially in the evening hours. Safe crossings were nearly never available, making it difficult for pedestrians.

Last mile connectivity

The Namma Metro fares poorly in last mile connectivity and multi-modal integration, and is one of the top reasons why people choose not to use the Metro. For smooth transition between modes of travel, there needs to be well planned physical integration of infrastructure as well as integrated payment and operations. This will provide seamless switching between modes and cost benefits to passengers. Use of a common payment card has been successfully implemented in London, Singapore, Seoul etc.

Although bus facilities were found to be within walking distance of most stations, there was no safe and dedicated pathway leading to the bus stops. Lack of information regarding the arrival timings of buses discouraged passengers from using bus connectivity.

Namma Metro has a few bicycle rental points at Vidhana Soudha station, a model that needs to be scaled to all Metro stations, along with safe bicycle parking options. A pre-paid auto system to ensure just fares must be made available at metro exits.

Namma Metro has a feeder bus system operating but these buses travel in the same route as the metro line, which is parallel to it. Feeder buses must operate radially or perpendicular to the Namma Metro route to connect non-serviced areas within a distance of five to eight kilometres from stations. Also, the feeder buses need to be mini buses that can navigate easily through traffic, saving commuter time as against the standard BMTC buses that are currently used for the purpose.

Vehicular parking

Poor last mile connectivity creates a situation where residents depend heavily on private vehicles to reach Metro stations. However, here arises the issue of the lack of parking spaces at stations. Major stations such as MG Road, Lalbagh, and Majestic do not have parking spaces at all.

Stations along Lakshman Rao Park such as Jayanagar, South End circle have minimal parking and are available only for two wheelers. Many stations do not have parking for four wheelers.

Parking facilities for cycles and dedicated parking for adapted two wheelers were not available across stations, barring a rare few. Many of the parking lots were found to be unpaved and of uneven surface making it inaccessible for persons using wheelchairs.

Inclusivity to visually impaired persons

Focus discussions with visually impaired persons (ViPs) revealed that such persons rely on audio and braille signages for navigation, both of which are largely absent in the entire metro infrastructure.

In the voice of a ViP using Metro: “There is insufficient auditory assistive announcements for visually impaired. There is insufficient colour contrast in signages and level markings – which I find difficult to make sense of.”

Tactile flooring, though provided in all stations, was found ineffective as a ViP cannot locate the presence of these indicators. Most ViPs surveyed were unaware of the presence of tactile flooring in Metro stations. ViPs require orientation and layout details of metro stations as well as prior understanding of the procedure and sequence of procedures.

Tactile maps printed on paper can be made available to visually impaired commuters at all entrances so that they can consult them and familiarise themselves with the layout of the metro station.

To provide effective guidance, tactile indicators should be coupled with audio signage or a smartphone wayfinding application. Audio guidance throughout the station indicating the important processes and procedures would be useful.

Connectivity issues that are preventing respondents from using Namma Metro as per online survey. Graphic: Janani S

Ticket vending machines often remain inaccessible to visually impaired people, to people who are illiterate or do not speak the local language, or even to those with an intellectual disability. Thus, interfaces such as text-to-speech should be designed with all of these restrictions in mind.

Other design elements such as provision of large-print maps and signages with adequate colour contrast, and painting staircase risers and treads in bright contrasting colours assist persons with low vision. Some ViP in the survey brought up the need for an audio message at the entry flap gate to indicate the money balance on the smart card.

Inclusivity to persons with locomotor disabilities

As the senior age group in the population is bound to keep increasing due to greater life expectancy, it becomes important to consider design for the elderly.

In interviews of persons with locomotor disabilities conducted at Mobility India, Bengaluru, researchers found that persons using crutches experienced physical strain in travelling between ticketing, baggage, and security processes. They also found it difficult to drop coins or display the metro card at the passenger flap gates while using crutches. Many found accessible routes from entry to platforms on each side of the road lacking at the metro station of their choice. Priority queue at ticketing, baggage, etc was sought by them to ease their travel experience.

Some persons with disability said they felt anxiety at platforms as the train stopping time at stations was perceived to be insufficient to board and deboard comfortably. A regular user expressed her dissatisfaction that the seats in the trains dedicated to them are located at the end of the coach, which involves longer walking distance. She suggested that the priority seats must be provided closest to the entrance doors.

It was further observed that the heights at ticketing counters, self ticketing machines, baggage checks, signage and information were not feasible for use by persons on wheelchairs, and at least one such machine and information map must be lowered to make it wheelchair friendly.

Also, the restrooms for people with disabilities at metro stations are kept locked, and opened only on request.

Inclusivity to transpersons

In a focus group discussion with transpersons, it was found that persons from this comunity felt a sense of discomfort in seeking guidance which limited their use of the Metro transit system. The Metro staff must be sensitised towards trangender persons.

Transwomen mentioned the discrimination they faced while traveling on trains as other passengers would prefer not to sit next to them. Some brought up affordability as a limiting factor and suggested that a monthly pass with fee concession will reduce their financial burden. Namma Metro must display the transgender symbol on washrooms, coaches, security check zone, etc to clarify which facilities are accessible to them.

Inclusivity to other groups

Certain other groups such as pregnant women, nursing mothers, persons with speech or auditory impairment have special needs. As pregnancy is not visible in the initial trimesters, some women may find it awkward to ask for a seat. International metro systems offer facilities for pregnant women, persons with hidden disabilities with the option of the “I need a seat” badge. Similarly, nursing mothers and parents of young children require a place to nurse the child, change diapers, clothes etc. in metro stations. Such facilities are lacking across Namma Metro.

On enquiring at the ticketing counters, researchers found that metro station staff were not trained to communicate with persons with speech and audio impairment. At least one person trained in sign language has to be available in each station coupled with continuous announcements in sign language on LED screens.

World over, cities are revamping and retrofitting their infrastructure to ensure inclusivity and accessibility. It is important for Namma Metro also to invest in inclusive infrastructure.

