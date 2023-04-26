Malleshwaram voter guide: Candidates and constituency info

Find out how Malleshwaram Assembly Constituency is faring and what the major issues in this constituency are. Learn about the incumbent MLA Dr C N Ashwath Narayan (BJP) and other candidates – Anoop Iyengar (INC), Suman Prashanth (AAP) and Dr Suneel Hebbi (National People’s Party).

About the constituency

Malleswaram, also known as Malleswara, is situated in the North-Western part of Bengaluru. It is one of the oldest localities of the city that was planned in 1889, largely due to the Great Plague of 1898 and with the influence of the Mysore Wodeyars.

The constituency plays host to noteworthy landmarks, including IISc creating world class scientists, innumerable places of religious worship, several parks and Sankey tank, local markets and street shops on tree lined Sampige and Margosa roads. There are also shopping malls such as Mantri Square and Orion Mall, among many other landmarks that are unique to this constituency.

Being one of the older areas, Malleswaram constituency consists of citizens who actively strive to work with the local governing bodies concerning civic issues, balance in maintenance of the ecosystem, infrastructure and other developments connected to the local community.

Malleshwaram was one of the few constituencies where there was no change in the number of wards during the delimitation exercise of 2022. The constituency has 7 wards – 59-Mattikere, 60-Aramane Nagara, 61-Malleswaram, 62-Subramanya Nagar, 63-Gayithri Nagar, 64-Kadu Malleshwara and 65-Rajamahal Guttahalli.

At a glance

Constituency Name Malleswaram Constituency No 157 Constituency Area (in sq.km) 13.85 Number of voters (January 2023) 2,16,774 Male voters 1,08,812 Female voters 1,07,958 Other voters 4

Key issues in the constituency

While Sankey tank, the only water body in Malleshwaram constituency, underwent major developments, but a large number of issues still remain. Dead fish in the lake points to sewage and garbage entering the lake. Concerns have been raised that the link bridge and the pathway construction could reduce the water holding capacity of the lake. Public toilets are another major concern.

Residents of Sankey Road say flyover beda, as the flyover, they fear, is not going to solve the traffic nightmare, but would certainly sound a death knell for its heritage trees. The government responded by filing 70 FIRs against the protestors.

On March 6 2022, to highlight the multiple problems residents are facing because of the unending work on their roads and other infrastructure for months and years. Residents of Ward 45, Malleswaram, took to the streets to conduct a peaceful walk called #SAAKU walk.

Concretisation of playgrounds led to a citizens’ protest at the 18th cross playground.

Key parameters – How does this constituency fare?

*Based on their performance in each sector, constituencies are divided into three groups. High=top nine constituencies; Medium = mid nine constituencies; Low = bottom nine constituencies. A ‘High’ rating does not necessarily mean the constituency is doing well; it only means that the constituency is among the top nine constituencies for that parameter.

Schooling

Metrics / Count Rating* 18 Govt schools

1 school for 0.77 sq. km

Malleshwaram is among the mid-tier nine constituencies in terms of government schools.

Mobility

Metrics / Count Rating* 2 Metro Stations No rating 50 Bus Stops Medium 357.14 Bus trips per 100 residents daily Medium

The constituency rated ‘medium’ in terms of number of bus stops and frequency of bus trips at these stops.

Citizen engagement

Metrics / Count Rating* Voter turnout

2013: 62.33%

2018: 56.08% 10.55% decrease 7 wards held just 77 ward committee meetings in two years Low 11 meetings per ward Low

There is a downward trend in voter turnout in the constituency.

The constituency also rated ‘low’ in terms of ward committee meetings between 2020 and 2022. Seven wards held just 77 meetings.

Health

We have not rated public health infrastructure as the data available was inadequate, and the data is simply presented as is.

Metrics / Count Rating* 4 Namma clinics – 2 Urban PHCs – 30 Anganwadis – 1 BBMP hospital (general and maternity) –

Please note that the number of PHCs or Namma Clinic within a constituency is not sufficient to draw conclusions about the state of healthcare. We also need data on the availability of staff and their capacity, medicines, equipment, diagnostic facilities. Quality is also determined by the distribution and access of these facilities within the area, the efforts in preventive/promotive healthcare and community participation, in addition to the process challenges, for e.g., insistence of Aadhar or Thayi cards.

Constituency map

Citizen demands

Some of the key demands are: walkable footpaths, last mile connectivity, parking enforcement, walk to school, ramps, cycle lanes, streetwise leaf composters.

Incumbent MLA: Dr C N Ashwath Narayan

A doctor by qualification, C N Ashwath Narayan has been a long-time Malleshwaram resident. He entered mainstream politics in 2004 by joining the BJP and contested from Malleshwaram constituency. He contested the assembly polls from Malleshwaram four times.

He is the Founder President, Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences Employees Association, Bangalore since 2000. Chairman, Committee for drafting statutes for A&B, C&D cadre of employees of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, 2000–2002

He currently holds the position of Minister of Electronics, Information Technology – Biotechnology, Science and Technology, Higher Education, Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood.

He held the post of Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka from 2019–2021.

Work in the term

Government educational institutions in Malleshwaram have been developed.

Water leakage has been reduced from 45% to 14.72 % in the Malleshwaram area.

A water museum has been set up at 18th Cross Malleshwaram to create public awareness about water shortage and how to use it efficiently.

Development of the Sankey Tank park was taken up in 2021.

In the news

Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan tabled bills to set up six private universities, which were withdrawn owing to objections not only from the opposition Congress and JD(S) but also from the ruling BJP MLAs in the Karnataka Assembly.

Questions raised in the Assembly

In 2020 he requested for permission to introduce the Teacher Salary in Karnataka Higher Educational Institutions and Retirement Regulation Bill. In 2021, he requested for permission to table the Chanakya University Bill In 2021, he requested for permission to table the Bill to make UVCE autonomous.

Incumbent MLA: Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, BJP

He has been politics since 2004, making this his fourth term, if elected.

Education: MBBS

Online: https://twitter.com/drashwathcn

Net worth:

Political experience: 4 time MLA.

Wealth declaration

Details Holdings in 2018 Holdings in 2023 Change in % Movable Assets 4.139 Cr 4.136 Cr 0.06% decrease Immovable property 17.36 Cr 13.41 Cr 22.72% decrease Liabilities 1.13 Cr 0.40 Cr 64.28% decrease Total 20.36 Cr 17.14 Cr 15.82% decrease

An Entrepreneur and business man.

Education: B.Com

Online: twitter/anoopiyengar

Profession: Entrepreneur, Business (Interior and construction)

Net worth: 28.34 Cr

Political Experience: First time aspirant

Education: MBBS

Online: twitter/drsunilkumarh

Profession: Practice

Net worth: 37 lakhs

Political Experience: NA

Education: Diploma in Journalism

Online: FB/sumanprashanthaap

Profession: Freelance Journalist, Catering business

Net worth: 12 Cr

Political experience: NA

Past elections results

2018 Candidate Sex Party Age Vote Share (%) 1 Dr C N Ashwath Narayan Male BJP 50 67.22% 2 Kengal Shreepadharenu Male INC 59 23.56% 3 Madhusudhan N Male JDS 36 6.38 4 NOTA 1.74%

