Mahalakshmi Layout voter guide: Candidate and constituency info

Find out how Mahalakshmi Layout Assembly Constituency is faring and what the major issues in this constituency are. Learn about the incumbent MLA K Gopalaiah (BJP) and other candidates – Keshavamurthy S (INC) and Shanthala Damle (AAP)

About the constituency

The Mahalakshmi Layout assembly constituency is situated in northwest Bengaluru. It is considered to be the third largest residential layout in the city, following Jayanagar and Banashankari.

Carved out of Rajajinagar, Yelahanka, and Uttarahalli Assembly constituencies in 2008, has a mix of old residential areas, industrial areas and slums. Some of its famous landmarks include Sri Prasanna Veeranjaneya Swami Temple and Iskcon temple. The famous Kanteerava Studios, a major landmark in the history of Kannada cinema and the final resting place of both Dr Rajkumar and his son Powerstar Puneeth Rajkumar, is located in this constituency.

During the delimitation process of 2022, the number of wards were increased to nine. The nine wards are: 50-Marappana Palya, 51-Nagapura, 52- Mahalakshmipuram, 53-Nandini Layout, 54-Jai Maruthinagara, 55-Puneet Rajkumar, 56-Shankar Matt, 57-Shakthi Ganapathi Nagar and 58-Vrisabhavathi Nagar.

At a glance

Constituency Name Mahalakshmi Layout Constituency No 156 Constituency Area (in sq.km) 8.97 Number of voters (January 2023) 2,77,043 Male voters 1,42,462 Female voters 1,34,543 Other voters 38

Data for all 28 constituencies can be found here. Corresponding source: ceo.karnataka.gov.in

Key issues in the constituency

Owing to Yeshwanthpur industrial area, wards such as Marappanapalya are densely populated with lower income demography with crumbling infrastructure.

The constituency faces shortage of drinking water, flooding of low-lying areas and clogged drainage pipes. The constituency is burdened with crumbling infrastructure, such as small sewage pipes that tend to clog frequently. Due to a shortage of drinking water supply, people are forced to also rely on borewells and tankers leading to severe depletion of groundwater levels, water is found close to a 1,000 feet below ground.

Road caved in due to shoddy BWSSB pipeline work. Several instances of buildings collapsing were reported, including one four-storey building in Bengaluru’s Mahalakshmi Layout limits was demolished after the foundation of the building started tilting due to heavy rains.

Traffic bottlenecks and the need better for infrastructure are other key issues in the constituency.

The Kanteerava Studio underpass in Mahalakshmi Layout is half done and stuck for over five years now due to land acquisition issues, even as a road connecting Kuruburahalli to Outer Ring Road has failed to take off.

Key parameters – How does this constituency fare?

*Based on their performance in each sector, constituencies are divided into three groups. High=top nine constituencies; Medium = mid nine constituencies; Low = bottom nine constituencies. A ‘High’ rating does not necessarily mean the constituency is doing well; it only means that the constituency is among the top nine constituencies for that parameter.

Schooling

Metrics / Count Rating* 13 Public schools: 1 school for 0.69 sq. km Medium

Mahalakshmi Layout constituency is among the mid-tier constituencies in terms of area served by government schools. Currently, one school serves an area of 0.68 sq km. In general, a small area suggests that there are enough schools to cater to the constituency and students can access schools easily and do not have to travel far.

Mobility

Metrics / Count Rating* 4 Metro stations High 40 Bus stops High 13.69 bus trips per 100 residents daily Medium

Parts of Mahalakshmi Layout constituency is connected to the Namma Metro Green line. The constituency abuts Tumkur Road a main NH (4) makes it top-tier in terms of 57 bus stops, but with 39, 287 bus trips (13.39 bus trips per 100 residents) puts it in the medium-tier.

Citizen engagement

Metrics / Count Rating* Voter turnout

2013: 60.28%

2018: 54.12% Medium 9 wards held 288 ward committee meetings in two years High 41.1 meetings per ward High

Voter turnout in the constituency declined by 11% from 2013 to 2018. The 9 wards in Mahalakshmi Layout constituency had a total of 288 ward committee meetings, making this constituency among the top-tier ones on civic engagement.

Health

We have not rated public health infrastructure as the data available was inadequate, and the data is simply presented as is.

Metrics / Count Rating* 5 Namma clinics – 5 Urban PHCs – 85 Anganawadis – 1 BBMP hospital (general and maternity) –

When it comes to public health infrastructure, the constituency is rated high. However, please note that the number of PHCs or Namma Clinics within a constituency is not sufficient to draw conclusions about the state of healthcare. We also need data on the availability of staff and their capacity, medicines, equipment, diagnostic facilities. Quality is also determined by the distribution and access of these facilities within the area, the efforts in preventive/promotive healthcare and community participation, in addition to the process challenges, for e.g., insistence of Aadhar or Thayi cards.

Click here for the details on how all constituencies fare

Constituency map

Citizen demands

End to drinking water problems.

Replacement of old sewage pipes.

Grade separators to clear Dr Rajkumar road bottlenecks.

Prevention of flooding in low lying areas.

A swimming pool, sports and recreational facilities.

Incumbent MLA: K Gopalaiah

K. Gopalaiah was re-elected from BJP ticket after defecting from JD(S). During the By-elections, held on December 5 2019, 17 rebel MLAs from the Congress and JD(S) parties defected to the BJP bringing down the coalition government. The MLAs were subsequently disqualified from the House, but were allowed by the Supreme Court to contest bypolls. He currently holds the post of Minister of Excise. Gopalaiah is also minister in-charge of Hassan district.

In the news

Courted controversy on the proposal to reduce the legal drinking age from 21 years to 18 years in Karnataka. His ministry has consistently out performed in revenue collection of excise duty. Congress accused BJP leaders – Minister for Excise K Gopalaiah of taking kickbacks of Rs 80 crore to grant permission for molasses export to a Mumbai-based company without following due process.

Incumbent MLA: K Gopalaiah

Education: BSc

Profession: Social service, agriculture and business

Online: Twitter/Gopalaiahk

Net worth:

Political experience: Three time MLA

Wealth declaration

Details Holdings in 2018 Holdings in 2023 Change in % Movable Assets Rs. 5.19 Cr 0.58 Cr 89 % decrease Immovable property Rs 11.79 Cr 95.91 Cr 713 % increase Liabilities Rs. 8.61 Cr 48.51 Cr 463 % increase Total 16.98 Cr 47.58 Cr 180 % increase

Source: https://affidavit.eci.gov.in/

After a successful stint in USA, Shanthala Damle moved to India in 2010 and got involved in politics in 2011, contested the 2013 Basavanagudi constituency assembly elections from LSP. She started Avala Hejje, a social enterprise aiming to empower girls/women. Currently, she is the State secretary of Aam Aadmi Party in Karnataka.

Education: BE and MBA

Online: www.shanthaladamle.in twitter/@ShanthalaDamle

Profession: Social and political activist

Net worth: Rs 38 Cr

Political Experience: State secretary of Aam Aadmi Party in Karnataka

Education: BA

Online: twitter/@skmcongress

Profession: Business

Net worth: Rs 4 Cr

https://affidavit.eci.gov.in/

Past elections results

2018 Candidate Sex Party Age Vote Share (%) 1 K Gopalaiah M JDS 57 55.18% 2 N L Narendra Babu M BJP 56 29.47% 3 Manjunatha H S M INC 28 12.82% 4 NOTA 1.09%

Also read: