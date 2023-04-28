Mahadevapura voter guide: Candidates and constituency info

Find out how Mahadevapura Assembly Constituency is faring and what the major issues in this constituency are. Learn about the incumbent MLA Arvind Limbavali (BJP) and candidates, including S Manjula (BJP), H Nagesh (INC), and CR Nataraj (AAP).

About the constituency

Mahadevapura is of considerable significance, primarily because it includes the Sarjapur Road-Outer Ring Road-ITPL Road neighbourhood – serving as clusters for multinational and high-tech companies. On one side, it has a large number of apartments, shopping malls and big schools, and on the other, Mahadevapura also has swathes of what was once part of the 110 villages. Its wards are about eight to ten times the size of most other Bengaluru Urban wards. It was recently further delimited from 8 to 13 wards.

Whitefield, Varthur, and Bellandur, three recently urbanised areas, are included in the Mahadevapura Constituency. It also has the infamous Mandur where Bengaluru’s trash was dumped for a very long time and in the news more recently for the “burning” Bellandur lake and the “foaming” Varthur Lake.

Mahadevapura is one of Karnataka’s 36 Assembly Constituencies reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC). It is one of the eight assembly segments of Bangalore Central Parliament Seat, whose MP is PC Mohan (BJP).

At a glance

Constituency Name Mahadevapura Constituency No 174 Constituency Area (in sq. km) 244 Number of voters (January 2023) 572,539 Male voters 308,859 Female voters 263,560 Other voters 120

Key issues in the constituency

Mahadevapura’s population has grown in leaps and bounds. It has been adding around 100,000 voters every 5 years: From 275,355 (2008) to 368,511 (2013) to 470,878 (2018) to 572,539 (now). Given the tech parks and many high-income residents, it is one of the largest contributors of tax money. Yet, it continues to suffer from poor infrastructure and unplanned development.

Traffic, water and haphazard planning are key issues.

Much of the constituency remains dependent on tanker water, with little change in 15 years. With the Cauvery Stage V’s deadline of 2023, water pipelines are in place in many areas, yet water availability is limited to 1-2 days a week. Plus the high cost of connection has meant few communities are signing up for piped water supply. While there have been initiatives to fix pollution and effluents flowing into Bellandur and Varthur Lakes, many of the smaller rejuvenated lakes face new challenges.

With last-mile connectivity still missing, lakhs of people living off ORR-Sarjapur Road depend on private transport choking the arterial roads. Poor air quality is a serious hazard and the ongoing metro construction is adding to it.

Key parameters – How does this constituency fare?

*Based on their performance in each sector, constituencies are divided into three groups. High=top nine constituencies; Medium = mid nine constituencies; Low = bottom nine constituencies. A ‘High’ rating does not necessarily mean the constituency is doing well; it only means that the constituency is among the top nine constituencies for that parameter.

Schooling

Metrics / Count Rating* 38 Govt schools (compared to 42 private schools) Low

Among the bottom nine constituencies in terms of government schools. Currently, there is one school for 6.25 sq km, placing it among the lowest nine constituencies. The lower number of government schools suggests that there are not enough schools and students will have to travel far to reach their schools.

Mobility

Metrics / Count Rating* 10 Metro station 231 Bus stops Low 21.8 bus trips per 100 residents daily High*

Namma Metro is operational on ITPL road as well (though the line is not fully connected to the rest of the network). Major roads like ITPL Road, Whitefield Road, Sarjapur Road and Outer Ring Road, which run through the constituency are very well connected by buses. Connectivity in the inner areas, however, is very poor making it a low-tier among the top nine.

Citizen engagement

Metrics / Count Rating* Voter turnout

2013: 61.54

2018: 49.18 Low 13 wards held 144 ward committee meetings in two years Low 18 meetings per ward Low

*Voter turnout in the constituency declined from 2013 to 2018. 144 ward committee meetings makes this constituency among the low-tier ones on civic engagement.

Health

We have not rated public health infrastructure as the data available was inadequate, and the data is simply presented as is.

Metrics / Count Rating* 5 Namma clinics – 10 Urban PHCs – 77 Anganwadis – 0 BBMP hospitals (general and maternity) –

Please note that the number of PHCs or Namma Clinics within a constituency is not sufficient to draw conclusions about the state of healthcare. We also need data on the availability of staff and their capacity, medicines, equipment, and diagnostic facilities. Quality is also determined by the distribution and access of these facilities within the area, the efforts in preventive/promotive healthcare and community participation, in addition to the process challenges, e.g., the insistence of Aadhar or Thayi cards.

Constituency map

Citizen Demands

Given the large size of the constituency as well as wards, Mahadevapura’s citizens are vocal about the limitations of current budget allocations for Municipal Administration. Members of the Million Vote Rising, Whitefield Rising, and other citizen groups have proposed that Mahadevapura be carved out as a municipal corporation. Their asks include a completely devolved and decentralised system – both at the administrative and financial levels with full accountability. For more info, see Citizen manifesto: Million Votes Rising for Mahadevapura

Incumbent MLA: Arvind Limbavali

Arvind Limbavali is a three-time MLA from Mahadevapura. He was the Minister of Higher Education and later Health and Family Welfare in the 2008-13 BJP government. He was the Minister of Forest Government of Karnataka (2021).

Work in the term

Arvind Limbavali’s website bjparvind.com claims a number of achievements in 2018-23, including the creation of a citizen’s forum called Mahadevapura Task Force (MTF) and Janahita, a smartphone app. It mentions that Rs. 7,875 crores have been spent on various projects in the Assembly Constituency. It includes amounts spent on various projects and by different departments including Metro, Railway, Bescom etc. Individual reports for each ward mention the local ward works as well.

Funds spent on Mahadevapura 2018-23. Courtesy: Janahita report, MLA Arvind Limbavali’s website.

In the news

The Thubarahalli digital library, which had been on the MLA’s list of promises for a long time was built in 2017, but lacked books or staff. It finally became functional in 2020, delighting residents.

Arvind Limbavali is said to have worked with property owners to enable the work of the Kundanahalli underpass and pushed for the Kadugodi tree park. However, there were issues in the quality of construction, with some sections caving in soon. The MLA is said to have interfered in the design of the Metro east-west corridor, changing the alignment, length and location of stations.

During his 2018 campaign, Aravind Limbavali had agreed to a number of citizens’ demands from Million Voter Rising and Kasavanahalli Development Forum. The civic groups are disappointed that most promises were unkept.

Arvind Limbavali has also been in the news for threatening a woman political activist, favouring a private builder, claiming to be a victim of a fake video and abetting the suicide of a local businessman.

Questions Raised in the Assembly

2021: MLA raised the question of inadequate allocation of funds to his constituency.

2018: MLA raised the issue of the Pattandur Agrahara Lake, and demanded the encroachment of the lake area be cleared immediately.

2018: MLA discussed that no additional schemes have been taken up by the government to curb the traffic congestion caused by more than 5 lakh new vehicles being registered in Bengaluru.

The MLA had 80% attendance in the term 2018-23.

Manjula S, the wife of incumbent MLA Aravind Limbavali, is the candidate from BJP. The party did not mention the reasons why Arvind Limbavali was not given the ticket but nominated his wife instead.

Education: II PU (NMKRV college, 1992)

Profession: Business and Social Worker

Political Experience: None

Online: facebook.com/ManjulaAravindLimbavali, twitter.com/MALimbavali

Wealth declaration

Details Holdings in 2018* Holdings in 2023** Change in % Movable Assets 5.82 Cr Rs. 23.08 Cr 296% increase Immovable property 11.19 Cr 32.96 Cr 325% increase Liabilities 17.01 Cr 56.04 Cr 229% increase

*Total of Arvind Limbavali & Manjula S (spouse) and dependants. Source: myneta.info

**Total of Manjula S & Arvind Limbavali (spouse) and dependants. Source: affidavit.eci.gov.in

Hanumappa Nagesh, 64 is the MLA of Mulbagal (Kolar district), and won as an independent candidate in 2018. He supported the Congress-JD(S) coalition government and became Minister, Small scale Industries (2018-19). In 2019, he withdrew his support to the coalition government, along with 16 other MLAs which then fell. He switched support to BJP and served as Minister of Excise in BS Yeddyurappa cabinet from August 2019. In January 2023, he joined the Congress party.

Education: BE, UVCE

Profession: A government official for 34 years, and worked in KEB, BESCOM and MESCOM. He was Director (Transmission) at KPTCL.

Political Experience: He contested as an independent candidate in 2018. He has been Minister of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship & Livelihood (Sep 2019 – Feb 2020), and Excise (Aug 2019 – Jan 2021)

Online: twitter.com/HNageshBelathur

Total assets: 19.98 Cr

Cases: 14, 32, 38A and 43 0f Karnataka Excise Act (possessing liquor beyond permissible limits)

Details Holdings in 2018* Holdings in 2023* Change in % Movable Assets 1,01,10,765 1,31,58,314 30% increase Immovable property 10,17,67,260 26,72,80,636** 162% increase Liabilities 2,67,83,527 12,32,05,638 360% increase

*Total of self, spouse and dependents. Src: myneta.info

**Based on a manual calculation, since the declared numbers did not match. Please check the affidavit for details.

CR Nataraj is an active member of many Kannada organisations and has fought for farmers’ causes. He has been involved in the struggles of pro-Dalit organisations. He is the editor of Kannada Suputra Newspaper (All details provided by the party.)

Education: BA LLB

Profession: Editor of Kannada Suputra Newspaper (Press). State President of National Active Reporters Association. State President of Karnataka Adhi Jambhava Jana Sangh

Member of BSNL

Online: http://www.facebook.com/crnatrajaap https://www. Twitter.com/CRNATARAJAAP https://instagram.com/crnatarajaap

Net worth: Rs 9.95 Cr

Affidavit

Education: SSLC

Profession: Works in a private company

Political Experience:

Online:

Net worth:8.73 Cr Movable assets: self 1,76,21,613 + wife 3,52,060 child 1- 95628 child 2 – 1,00,000 child 3 – 51114 Immovable assets Total 2,35,00,000 Liabilities: self 64,41 ,624

Affidavit

Other candidates:

Independent candidates:

Past elections results

2018 Candidate Party Vote Share (%) 1 Arvind Limbavali BJP 51% 2 AC Srinivas INC 45%

G Murali, Anjali Saini and Valli Srinivasan of Million Voter Rising also contributed to this article.