Podcast: Why citizen groups alone can’t save Bengaluru’s dying lakes

Over the past few decades, Bengaluru has witnessed its lakes turn intodumping grounds. In some cases like that of Puttenehalli lake, neighbourhood groups have successfully worked with government agencies to revive lakes. But the work comes with challenges too, says Nupur, a member of Puttenahalli Lake Neighbourhood Improvement Trust (PNLIT). She explains why many other neighbourhood groups are unable to sustain their work on reviving and maintaining lakes over the long term.

We also hear from Vishwanath Srikantaiah, an urban planner and civil engineer, who has worked on reviving Jakkur lake.

But why should we care so much about lakes? Harini Nagendra, professor of sustainability at Azim Premji University, explains the history of Bengaluru’s lakes and why they are important despite not being our primary water sources anymore.

