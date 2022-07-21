Whom do you call to fix your lake?

Citizens, activists and lake groups are taking up the cause of protecting and improving Bengaluru’s lakes. Engaged citizens and government agencies need to work together to restore to Bengaluru its old reputation of being the “city of lakes’. But there is widespread confusion on whom to approach regarding specific issues. The chart below shows the various government bodies involved with lakes and the current governance structure.

Government bodies involved in managing the lakes of Bengaluru. Pic credit: Sarayu Neelakantan and Sanjana Alex.

A list of government bodies responsible for the physical, chemical and ecological status of respective lakes are given here.

In 2018, the Government of Karnataka (GoK) repealed the Karnataka Lake Conservation and Development Authority (KLCDA) Act and transferred all the responsibilities of the department to Karnataka Tank Conservation and Development Authority (KTCDA), which falls under the Minor Irrigation Department (MID) and is chaired by the Chief Minister. KTCDA is the regulatory agency for all lakes in the state but the custody of lakes is still under local government agencies. In Bengaluru, lakes come under BBMP, BDA, KFD, and BMRCL.

For most issues pertaining to a lake, you can contact the lake custodian but if the lake custodian is not responding you can contact MID at 080-2663 2102.

Most of these lakes have lake groups formed by residents and ecologists who are keen to improve the ecological status of lakes. A list of lakes and the lake groups and contact information of the person spearheading the group can be found here.

Departments and when you should approach them

KSPCB (Karnataka State Pollution Control Board) is given the overall responsibility to protect lakes. Pic credit: Sarayu Neelakantan and Sanjana Alex

Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC). Pic credit: Sarayu Neelakantan and Sanjana Alex

Karnataka Forest Department (KFD). Pic credit: Sarayu Neelakantan and Sanjana Alex

BWSSB is responsible for Sewage and STP. Pic credit: Sarayu Neelakantan and Sanjana Alex

Karnataka Fisheries Development Corporation. (KFDC). Pic credit: Sarayu Neelakantan and Sanjana Alex

Bangalore Development Authority (BDA). Pic credit: Sarayu Neelakantan and Sanjana Alex

4 major divisions under BBMP which does lake related works. Pic credit: Sarayu Neelakantan and Sanjana Alex

