Bengaluru, meet your new MLAs, who are mostly old MLAs

The Indian National Congress (INC) won the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on a wave of anti-incumbency. INC secured 136 seats out of 224 seats while the BJP won 64 seats. However, in Bengaluru, BJP retained its position, winning in 16 out of the 28 constituencies. Congress won in 12 constituencies. The incumbent MLAs were largely re-elected, pointing to a trend observed in this Citizen Matters article that Bengaluru’s MLAs are long timers.

150 Yelahanka

MLA: S R Vishwanath, BJP

S R Vishwanath, sitting MLA from BJP, has won the seat for the fourth time in a row. He won by a vote percentage of 51.5%. He has been in the post since 2008. He completed a vocational training diploma and apprenticeship from BEML in 1983 and worked in HAL as a flight control technician. In 2007, he was appointed the union president at the company. Vishwanath joined the RSS in 1978 and subsequently the BJP. He became the Bangalore BJP Zilla Yuva Morcha general secretary in 1992. He won the Zilla Panchayat elections from Hesaraghatta in 2000.

Vote share

Candidate Party Total Votes % of Votes S R Vishwanath BJP 1,41,538 51.5% Keshava Rajanna B INC 77,428 28.18% Munegowda M JD (S) 44,491 16.19%

Work in the term

In 2021, MLA Vishwanath promised to expedite the construction of three flyovers to ease traffic in Yelahanka. He laid foundation stones for two of these in April 2023, a few weeks before the elections and two years after his initial promise.

He has also claimed that 200 CCTV cameras were installed in the constituency using Nirbhaya Funds, but miscreants have damaged at least 18 of them.

He asked civic agencies to expedite water and electricity infrastructure works in his constituency in 2021. But these issues continue to plague Yelahanka. In 2022, he strongly objected to the State Wildlife Board’s plan to declare Hesarghatta a conservation reserve.

Yelahanka is among the bottom nine constituencies in terms of government schools and in terms of number of bus stops per sq km. Currently, there is one school for 16.67 sq km, placing it among the lowest nine constituencies.

151 K R Puram

MLA: B A Basavaraj, BJP

KR Puram’s sitting MLA B A Basavaraj of the Bharatiya Janata Party has won the seat for the third time in a row against D K Mohan of INC. He is currently the state’s Minister of Urban (excluding Bengaluru) Development. He has been representing the KR Puram constituency since he was elected in 2013 and again in 2018. He started out as a Corporator for Hoodi in 2009, and has also been a panchayat member. He was a close aide of Siddaramaiah. He, however, joined the BJP in 2019 after he was denied a ministerial post.

He was among the 14 legislators who resigned during the Congress-JD(S) ruling coalition that year, which drove the ruling government to collapse. He, along with 16 others, were disqualified under the anti-defection law after they resigned from their respective parties. He contested the bye poll as a BJP candidate and retained his KR Puram seat.

Vote share

Candidate Party Total Votes % of Votes B A Basavaraj BJP 1,39,925 51.93% D K Mohan INC 1,15,624 42.91% DR J S Keshava Kumar AAP 2,292 0.86%

Work in the term

As per the MLA LAD data of 2018, Basavaraj has spent Rs 9.79 crore for the development of his constituency. This includes the Rs.2.62 crore spent on road development, construction of education facilities, temples, etc. However, there were reports of disproportionate allocation, where their entries did not justify the expenses. “There are mysterious items the purpose of which remains unclear. For example, public interest work worth Rs. 30 lakhs has been undertaken” the report found.

As the Minister for Urban Development, he has also proposed the construction of an elevated stretch from the cable-stayed bridge to the Medahalli junction. To tackle flooding, he also asked the BBMP officials to widen the earthen drains (kaccha drains) in Mahadevapura Zone by “de-silting them so that the flow of water is seamless.”

152 Byatarayanapura

MLA: Krishna Byre Gowda, INC

Krishna Byre Gowda of Indian National Congress is the sitting MLA of the Byatarayanapura constituency and has been in the post since 2008. He has an undergraduate degree in Business Management from Christ College, Bengaluru, ( 1994) and a postgraduate degree in International Affairs from American University, Washington DC, USA in 1999. He lists his profession as agriculture.

Vote share

Candidate Party Total Votes % of Votes Krishna Byre Gowda INC 1,60,182 54.43% Thammesh Gowda H C INC 1,21,978 41.45% Nagaraj Gowda P JD (S) 4,356 1.48%

Work in the term

From 2018-2019, Krishna Byre Gowda was the Minister of Rural Development & Panchayath Raj, Law & Parliamentary Affairs in the Kumaraswamy-led state government. He is the chairman of the Public Accounts Committee in the Legislative Assembly. He has been in the news for revealing irregularities in land allocation and mining in the state as part of the Public Accounts Committee. He has a 92% attendance record.

He has often expressed a passion for filling up dried up lakes in the state. The H and N and K and C valley projects, which use treated waste water from Bengaluru to fill up lakes in rural areas, received a major push when he was Agriculture Minister in his previous term and as rural development minister for one year under the Kumaraswamy government in 2018-19.

The project has been criticised by environmentalists for inadequate water treatment. However, Krishna Byre Gowda has defended the project and claims that farmers in the rural districts are happy. Several lakes in his constituency, such as in the Jala Hobli, have also been filled with treated water. He claims to have also worked to restore several lakes in his constituency. These claims can be seen on his social media platforms here, here and here. He also criticised the BJP for claiming credit for the project, even though it was Congress’ brain child.

153 Yeshwanthpur

MLA: S T Somashekar, BJP

ST Somashekar is the incumbent MLA of the constituency. He won the seat in 2013 and again in 2018 as a member of the INC. In 2019, while he was still with the INC, the Kumaraswamy led INC-JDS government made him the BDA chairman.

In July of the same year, he resigned as MLA and BDA chairman. He joined the BJP soon after and won the constituency in the 2019 by-election. He became the Minister of State for Cooperation of Karnataka in 2020.

Candidate Party Total Votes % of Votes S.T. Somashekar BJP 1,69,149 47.26% T.N. Javarayi Gowda JD (S) 1,54,031 43.04% S. Balraj Gowda INC 21,684 6.06%

154 Rajarajeshwarinagar

MLA: Munirathna N, BJP

Munirathna of BJP is the incumbent MLA. He won in 2018 from INC, and was part of the cohort that switched allegiance in 2019 to the BJP to topple the INC-JDS combine. He was reelected from a BJP ticket in 2020, and has since served as the Minister of Horticulture and Planning.

He studied till the 10th from Corporation High School, Kodandaramapuram. He lists business as his profession. As sources of income, he lists business, agriculture, salary as MLA, rental and interest. He has ten criminal cases registered against him. The cases range from violation of the Information Technology Act, Representation of People Act, Prevention of Corruption Act and Essential Commodities Act.

Vote share

Candidate Party Total Votes % of Votes Munirathna BJP 1,27,980 48.72% Kusuma H INC 1,16,138 44.21% Dr. V.Narayana Swamy JD (S) 7,795 2.97%

Work in term

Munirathna’s tenure as Horticulture minister has been nothing but rocky. The works he carried out for lake development, tree parks etc have attracted the ire of residents and activists.

BBMP contractors have accused him of charging a high commission for contracts. He was involved in a public spat with his cabinet colleague J Madhuswamy, Minister of law and parliamentary affairs.

Being a film producer, he planned to make a film on the fictional story of Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda, who are supposed to have killed Tipu Sultan, but he had to shelve the plans when seers intervened.

Most recently, he has faced flak for asking Tamils to “attack anyone who sets foot” in their area in his constituency. An FIR was filed against him for hate speech against Christians.

155 Dasarahalli

MLA: S Muniraju,, BJP

S Muniraju of BJP won against incumbent MLA R Manjunatha JD(S) by a margin of making him a third time MLA.

Prior to 2018, Muniraju had won his seat in 2013 with a high margin of almost 22,000 votes. Muniraju states he started his political career as labour leader from 1976 before joining the BJP. In his affidavit, he states there are four cases pending against him.

Vote share

Candidate Party Total Votes % of Votes S. Muniraju BJP 91,289 39.75% R Manjunatha JD (S) 82,095 35.75% G. Dhananjaya INC 43,519 18.95%

156-Mahalakshmi Layout

MLA: K. Gopalaiah, INC

Incumbent MLA K. Gopalaiah from BJP won against Keshavamurthy S of INC. He was re-elected from a BJP ticket after defecting from JD(S). During the by-elections, held on December 5 2019, 17 rebel MLAs from the Congress and JD(S) parties defected to the BJP, bringing down the coalition government. The MLAs were subsequently disqualified from the House, but were allowed by the Supreme Court to contest bypolls.

Vote share

Candidate Party Total Votes % of Votes K. Gopalaiah BJP 96,424 60.6% Keshavamurthy S INC 45,259 28.45% K C Rajanna JD (S) 9241 5.81%

In the news

He courted controversy on the proposal to reduce the legal drinking age from 21 years to 18 years in Karnataka. His ministry has consistently outperformed in revenue collection of excise duty. Congress accused BJP leaders – Minister for Excise K Gopalaiah of taking kickbacks of Rs 80 crore to grant permission for molasses export to a Mumbai-based company without following due process.

157-Malleswaram

MLA: Dr C N Ashwath Narayan

Incumbent MLA Dr C N Ashwath Narayan has won for the fifth time from Malleshwaram Assembly Constituency. A doctor by qualification, C N Ashwath Narayan has been a long-time Malleshwaram resident. He entered mainstream politics in 2004 by joining the BJP and contested from Malleshwaram constituency.

He is the Founder President, Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences Employees Association, Bangalore since 2000. Chairman, Committee for drafting statutes for A&B, C&D cadre of employees of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, 2000–2002He currently holds the position of Minister of Electronics, Information Technology – Biotechnology, Science and Technology, Higher Education, Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood.

He held the post of Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka from 2019–2021.

Candidate Party Total Votes % of Votes Dr C N Ashwath Narayan BJP 80,606 63.72% Anoop Iyengar INC 39,304 31.07% Uthkarsh A JD (S) 2,657 2.1%

Work in the term

Government educational institutions in Malleshwaram have been developed.

Water leakage has been reduced from 45% to 14.72 % in the Malleshwaram area.

A water museum has been set up at 18th Cross Malleshwaram to create public awareness about water shortage and how to use it efficiently.

Development of the Sankey Tank park was taken up in 2021.

158-Hebbal

MLA: Byrathi Suresh, INC

Incumbent INC MLA Byrathi Suresh of Hebbal constituency won against Jagdeesha Katta K S of BJP. Suresh was nominated to the Karnataka Legislative Council in 2012 and held the position till 2018 and resigned in 2018 to contest the Assembly elections. He won the seat in Hebbal, which was seen as a BJP stronghold. BJP MLAs held the seat in the previous elections up to 2008.

He has studied up to 12th standard from National College, Bengaluru Pre-University in 1991. He lists his profession as agriculture and landlord. He is considered a close aide of Siddharamaiah.

The MLA has often been surrounded by controversy. In April this year, he manhandled journalists questioning Siddharamaiah in New Delhi. He also allegedly gave away 40,000 free smart TVs in his constituency in Hebbal, claiming that it was to aid online education of deserving students while providing for the rest of their family as well. He has two pending criminal case investigations against him. According to his affidavit, one is for participating in a protest rally and the other for constructing a building above 15 mts without seeking permissions from the Fire department.

Vote share

Candidate Party Total Votes % of Votes Suresh B S INC 91,838 57.71% Jagdeesha Katta K S BJP 61,084 38.39% Syed Mohid Altaf JD (S) 1,604 1.01%

In the news

In 2019, in the aftermath of the BJP taking over the government, he denied rumours of infighting in the Congress party and asserted the party was united. He alleged that minority voters’ names were deleted during the electoral roll revision in November 2022, during the Chilume scam. BJP alleged that BS Suresh had gifted former CM Siddaramaiah a Mercedes for political favours. When his wife, Padmavathi Suresh, filed nomination papers for Hoskote constituency in 2019, it emerged that the couple’s wealth had increased by Rs 8 crores in 18 months. A man attempted to stab the MLA, allegedly as revenge for a property deal falling through. He has been accused of being involved in the death of former CM Siddaramaiah’s son. He has denied corruption charges numerous times. Some of his constituents have claimed that he helped them get long pending title deeds for housing built for them.

159-Pulakeshinagar

MLA: A C Srinivasa, INC

A C Srinivasa of INC won against the incumbent MLA: R Akhanda Srinivas Murthy of BSP. He is the son of a school headmaster. He was born in Chokkanahalli village of Bengaluru and has studied B.Com. His political journey began as a member of Gram Panchayat in 1990. In 2005, he became the Zilla panchayat member and went on to become the President of Bengaluru Zilla panchayat.

In 2013, he contested on a Congress ticket for the Mahadevapura Assembly seat unsuccessfully.

Pulakeshinagar constituency is a reserved constituency for Scheduled Caste (SC) in Bengaluru.

Candidate Party Total Votes % of Votes A C Srinivasa INC 87,316 66.72% R Akhanda Srinivas Murthy BSP 25,106 19.18% A Murali BJP 10,624 8.12%

160-Sarvagnanagar

MLA: Kelachandra Joseph (KJ) George

Incumbent MLA KJ George of INC won against Padmanabha Reddy of BJP. He has won the Sarvagnanagar seat for the fourth time since 2008.

He has held various ministerial positions in the state government, including Minister of Large and Medium Size Industry, Minister for Bengaluru Development and Town Planning, and Home Minister. He joined the Indian National Congress in 1968 and has held various positions within the party.

In 1982, he was the General Secretary of the All India Youth Congress Committee where he served till 1985. He later served as the General Secretary- Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee during and under the Presidentship of K H Ranganath, N Dharam Singh, S M Krishna, V S Kaujalgi, Allum Veerabhadrappa, Mallikarjun Kharge, Oscar Fernandes, Veerendra Patil, and Janardhana Poojary.

In 1985, he was elected from the erstwhile Bharathi Nagar Assembly Constituency and became an MLA through 1994.

Vote share

Candidate Party Total Votes % of Votes Kelachandra Joseph (KJ) George INC 1,18,783 61.04% Padmanabha Reddy BJP 63,015 32.38% Mohammed Mustafa JD (S) 3, 839 1.97%

Work in the term

K J George spoke out against the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021, popularly known as the anti-conversion Bill, during a speech in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly. He pointed out major flaws in the Bill and urged the BJP Government not to inject disharmony in society. The full text of his speech was published on Sabrangindia.

Sarvagna Skill Development Centre was initiated by the MLA. It is aimed towards empowering underprivileged youth in Sarvagnanagar Constituency. It provides skill training to help them secure jobs in reputed companies. The project is located in Ambedkar Bhavan, Jeevanahalli and was started by KJ George.

According to his personal profile, MLA K J George has initiated several development projects in his constituency, including a Tailoring Centre at Lidkar Colony, an Urdu School, Hennur Flyover, Public Library, Indoor Stadium, Indira Canteen, RO Plant, Park Development, LED Lights/CCTV, Jeevanahalli Sports Complex, and Lingarajapuram First Grade College. These projects aim to provide skill development, education, infrastructure, and other amenities to the people of the constituency.

161-C V Raman Nagar

MLA: S Raghu, BJP

The incumbent MLA, S Raghu of BJP has won against his rival Anand Kumar S of INC. He started his political career as a municipal corporator from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 1996. He has won twice from his current constituency of C V Raman Nagar, which is reserved under the SC/ST category. Previously, he represented the Shantinagar constituency. H . He holds a Bachelor of Civil Engineering from Dayananda Sagar College, Bangalore.

Vote share

Candidate Party Total Votes % of Votes S. Raghu BJP 69,228 53.53% Anand Kumar S INC 52,833 40.85% Mohan Dasari AAP 2,953 2.29%

Work in the term

Much to the appreciation of the residents, the legislator recently directed the BBMP to complete the asphalting of the gravelled roads that were troubling the commuters. He has asked the municipal authority to asphalt both sides of the railway overbridge ramp leading towards Old Madras Road.

He also oversaw the shifting of street vendors from the vegetable market near Shiva Temple on New Thippasandra Main Road to Shishu Griha School ground during the pandemic, to enable appropriate social distancing and relieve congestion.

In a massive relief for residents of Byrasandra and surrounding areas in the constituency, the Byrasandra Lake was rejuvenated at the cost of Rs.40 crore last November. The development was carried out under the state’s Nava Nagarothana Yojana, which utilised Rs.4 crore from the MLA LAD fund and funds from BBMP. MLA S Raghu was quoted saying that all entry points for dirty water have been plugged, silt was removed and that measures were taken for diverting sewage.

Similarly, the legislator was also overseeing the construction of a sewage treatment plant (STP) at Kaggadasapura Lake. The work was picked up in November 2022 after the BWSSB’s work in September 2020 was halted due to a petition filed in the court against using land in the buffer zone for the STPs.

162-Shivajinagar

MLA: Rizwan Arshad, INC

The Incumbent MLA, Rizwan Arshad of INC for the second time. He won against his rival Chandra N of BJP.

He became an MLA for the first time in December 2019 after winning the bypolls with a margin of 53.56% from Shivajinagar Assembly. He was the Congress candidate for Bangalore Central constituency in the 2014 Lok Sabha election, where he lost against BJP’s P C Mohan. Five years later, he contested as a Congress-JDS joint candidate for Bangalore Central constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, unsuccessfully.

Vote share

Candidate Party Total Votes % of Votes Rizwan Arshad INC 64,913 58.77% Chandra N BJP 41,719 37.77% Prakash Nedungadi AAP 1,634 1.48%

Work in the term

163-Shantinagar

MLA: N A Haris, INC

Incumbent MLA N A Haris has won for the fourth term as MLA from this constituency. He was elected for the first time in 2008 as a 41-year-old, as a member of the Indian National Congress (INC) party. He was subsequently re-elected again in 2013 and 2018. With attendance to the assembly of 84.25%, he is among the top MLA attendees from the Bengaluru constituencies. He is registered in the electoral rolls of the same constituency.

N A Haris hails from a business family and is currently the Managing Director of a diverse group of businesses, including hotels, construction, infotech, mines, energy, healthcare and education, among others – all under the Nalapad Group. He also runs a charitable trust that works mainly in education and employment, called the N A Haris Foundation.

He is a former Chairman of BMTC, Bangalore. He is currently the Vice President of the All India Football Federation.

Candidate Party Total Votes % of Votes N A Haris INC 61,030 50.87% K Shivakumar BJP 53,905 44.93% Mathai . K AAP 1,604 1.34%

164-Gandhinagar

MLA: Dinesh Gundu Rao, INC

Incumbent MLA Dinesh Gundu Rao, INC has been the MLA from Gandhinagar for five times in a row. One of the three sons of former Chief Minister of Karnataka R. Gundu Rao, Dinesh currently serves as the All India Congress Committee in-charge of Puducherry and Goa. He has served as the Minister of food, civil supplies and consumer affairs and President of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee. Formerly, he was also appointed as the General Secretary and then the President of Karnataka Pradesh Youth Congress Committee.

He holds a B.E in Electronics and Communications from BMS College of Engineering, Bengaluru.

Candidate Party Total Votes % of Votes Dinesh Gundu Rao INC 54,118 40.81% Sapthagiri Gowda A R BJP 54,013 40.73% V Narayanaswamy JD (S) 1,2857 9.7%

Work in term

In an interview with Citizen Matters, Dinesh spoke of his achievements in the previous term as an MLA. “We have constructed a multi-level car park in Gandhinagar. While we haven’t been able to open it, the structure is ready. We wanted to introduce post graduation courses in the BBMP college on Magadi Road. We have received permission for the same, so now, from nursery to PG, there are classes in one institution. There was a slum with 40 houses in an unauthorised location. We have identified a place where the construction is underway and we are in the midst of shifting the slum inhabitants to pucca houses there.”

“In five wards (of Gandhinagar), we have been able to bring about improvements. But in the central business district of Chickpet, we need to improve the roads, access, and drainage. It needs comprehensive development as we have done in the Majestic area, including roads, footpaths, sanitation, water, etc.”

“Chickpet is not an easy area to work with because of the narrow lanes, the dense population, and the commercial and residential areas being together. Avenue and Cottonpet roads have been improved. The Sultanpet road, which was a huge problem, has now been upgraded. It will be inaugurated next week. BVK Iyengar Road needs more work, which is my main vision for the next term.”

165-Rajajinagar

MLA: S Suresh Kumar, BJP

Incumbent MLA S. Suresh Kumar of the BJP won the seat against his rival Puttanna of the INC, with a margin of 8,060 votes. He is a seasoned politician and lawyer by training. He began his career as a corporator in 1983 and has been the MLA of Rajajinagar five times. He has been closely associated with the RSS. He was also the Minister of State for Law & Parliamentary Affairs of Karnataka under the previous BJP government between 2008 and 2013.

Vote share

Candidate Party Total Votes % of Votes S. Suresh Kumar BJP 58, 624 59.6% Puttanna INC 50, 564 42.78% DR Anjanappa.T.H. JD(S) 4, 081 3.45%

Work in the term

Suresh was the education minister under Chief Minister Yediyurappa from 2019-2021, but was dropped in the cabinet reshuffle after Bommai took over. Much of his work in this post appears to have revolved around handling the lockdown and education.

In July 2020, Suresh Kumar announced online schooling guidelines, particularly to protect young children’s mental health. In December 2020, he was urging parents to “forgo fear” and send children to school.

Despite fears of COVID-19 and two deadly waves, he managed to push for Karnataka SSLC exams in both 2020 and 2021. This decision caused the education department to clash with the health department in 2021. The health department claimed that it had not been informed of the decision.

He also promised to take action against private schools that denied students hall tickets to write exams during the pandemic, due to non-payment of fees. However, children from lower income families, particularly those attending government schools suffered greatly during the same period. A number of school dropouts during the pandemic increased substantially.

166 Govindrajnagar

MLA: Priyakrishna, INC

Priyakrishna, a member of the Indian National Congress, is a two time MLA from Govindrajnagar Constituency. He won the seat against his rival K. Umesh Shetty of the BJP, with a margin of 12,516 votes. He entered politics in 2003. With a net worth of 1156 crores, he is one of the richest candidates contesting these elections. He has one pending criminal case against him. He completed his postgraduate studies from Karnataka State Open University, Mysuru in 2007 and received his LLB from Bangalore University In 2008.

Vote share

Candidate Party Total Votes % of Votes Priyakrishna INC 82134 50.87% K. Umesh Shetty BJP 69618 43.12% R. Prakash JD(S) 4583 2.84%

167-Vijayanagar

MLA: M Krishnappa, INC

Incumbent MLA M Krishnappa, a member of the Indian National Congress, has won the seat four times in a row, with a margin of 7,324 votes against BJP’s H Ravindra. He was a MLC between 2000 and 2006. He is member of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) and has been the treasurer of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC). Krishnappa was the Housing Minister from 2016-18 when the Congress Party was in power.

Candidate Party Total Votes % of Votes M. Krishnappa INC 80157 50.5% H Ravindra BJP 72833 45.89% N.Manjunath UPP 1706 1.07%

In the news

During Ugadi, there was a clash between BJP and Congress supporters. Vijayanagar had a problem of too many political banners and flexes. The MLA had requested the state government for Rs. 25 Cr for a Kempegowda Bhavan / convention hall in the constituency and in March 2023 it was approved.

168-Chamrajapet

MLA: Zameer Ahmed Khan, INC

Incumbent MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan of the Indian National Congress, has won the seat two times in a row from the Chamrajpet constituency, with a margin of 53,953 votes against BJP’s Bhaskar Rao. Before that, he was a member of the Janata Dal (Secular) and had been elected to the assembly three times on their ticket. He was first fielded in the constituency by former prime minister H D Deve Gowda after former chief minister S M Krishna vacated the seat when he was appointed Governor of Maharashtra. He has five pending criminal cases against him.

Candidate Party Total Votes % of Votes Zameer Ahmed Khan INC 77631 62.22% Bhaskar Rao BJP 23678 18.98% C Govindaraj JD (S) 19086 15.3%

Work in the term

During this term, Zameer Ahmed held the Ministries of Food and Civil Supplies and Minority affairs during the one year the INC-JDS combine was in power. Since then, he has had to negotiate a minefield of issues like the Padarayanapura containment zone violence, and the issues surrounding the Idgah Maidan. Most recently the government has opened an investigation over alleged disproportionate assets.

169 Chickpet

MLA: Uday B Garudachar, BJP

Uday B Garudachar, a member of the BJP, is the sitting MLA of Chickpet Assembly constituency and has won the seat two times in a row. With a margin of 12,113 votes, he beat INC’s R V Devaraj. A businessman, he has a BE from Bangalore University. He has three cases filed against him and was convicted in one, related to a false affidavit filed for elections.

Vote share

Candidate Party Total Votes % of Votes Uday B Garudachar BJP 57299 44.48% R.V Devaraj INC 45186 35.07% K G F Babu @ Yousuf Shariff Independent 20931 16.25%

Work in the term

Notable work done in the term includes: The new Kalasipalaya bus terminal, expected to benefit thousands of commuters. It was inaugurated in February 2023. It was expected to be ready by December 2018.Renovation of V V Puram’s food street was kicked off by the MLA. A grant of Rs 6 crore from the MLA LAD funds was allocated for this purpose.

170 Basavanagudi

MLA: Ravi Subramanya, BJP

Incumbent MLA Ravi Subramanya of the BJP is a three-time MLA since he defeated K Chandrashekar sitting MLA of INC in 2008. He won the seat against U.B Venkatesh of the INC with a huge margin of 54,978 votes. He has no criminal cases registered against him.

Vote share

Candidate Party Total Votes % of Votes Ravi Subramanya BJP 78854 61.47% U B Venkatesh INC 23876 18.61% Aramane Shankar JD (S) 19931 15.54%

In the news

Ravi Subramanya and Tejasvi Surya were in the news during COVID-19 when they exposed the bed-blocking racket by their own executive machinery where beds were sold to Covid patients. They had accused muslims who were working in the Covid War Room for blocking beds. The opposition and BJP accused each other of wrongdoing. The Congress demanded the minister responsible for BBMP be named and action taken. Ravi Subramanya was in the news again for allegedly getting commission for vaccines given at a particular hospital. A telephonic conversation where hospital staff mentioned it had gone viral. The activist who shared the audio was issued a notice as the hospital had filed a case against him. The MLA denied all allegations. The MLA also had promised to visit Gandhi Bazaar main road and explain to the residents and business owners that the width of the footpaths for pedestrians will not be compromised.

171 Padmanabhanagar

MLA: R Ashoka, BJP

R Ashoka of the Bharatiya Janata Party is the sitting MLA for the Padmanabhanagar constituency and has held the seat since 2008. He won against INC’s Ragunatha Naidu with a huge margin of 55,175 votes. He has served as the state Minister for Municipal Administration (2020), Deputy Chief Minister (2013), and Minister of Home Affairs (2013), Minister of Transport (2013) and Minister of Health and Family Welfare. He is currently the Revenue Minister of Karnataka and Vice-Chairman for the Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority and the district in-charge minister for Bangalore Rural.

Candidate Party Total Votes % of Votes R Ashoka BJP 98750 61.72% Ragunatha Naidu INC 43575 27.24% Manjunath JD (S) 7857 4.91%

Work in the term

He issued work orders to private firms for the filling of potholes in the city’s arterial and sub-arterial roads. “The BBMP has procured 585 loads of uninterrupted tar supply for the streets of Bengaluru. Of the 13,074 km of roads in the city, the BBMP has so far fixed potholes on 246 kms” the report quoted him saying.

He was responsible for overseeing the city’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic in Health Minister K Sudhakar’s absence and appointing N. Manjunath Prasad as the then BBMP Commissioner.

Voters of Sarvagnanagar Assembly Constituency queuing up to cast their votes. Pic: Ekta Sawant

172-BTM Layout

MLA: Ramalinga Reddy, INC

INC’s Ramalinga Reddy is an eight-time MLA, first elected from Jayanagar for four consecutive terms, and later shifted to BTM layout for the next four consecutive terms. He won the seat against BJP’s K R Sridhara with a margin of 9,222 votes He started his political career as a municipal corporator in 1983.His first stint as a minister was in the Veerappa Moily Cabinet as Minister for Finance and Heavy and Medium Industries. He has held many portfolios and has served in cabinets under Dharam Singh, S M Krishna and Siddaramaiah. He served as Home Minister in the Siddaramaiah cabinet and is also currently the Working President of the KPCC.

Candidate Party Total Votes % of Votes Ramalinga Reddy INC 68,557 50.7% K R Sridhara BJP 59,335 43.88% M Venkatesha JD (S) 1,841 1.36%

Work in the term

Key accomplishments include:

The Solid Waste Transfer station set up as a model for Bengaluru

The transformation of several area schools under his leadership

The reclamation of public spaces and their development into citizen amenities

Adoption of government schools

RO water stations/dispensing units in the slums where people pay Rs.5 for 20 litres

On the other side of the scale are disappointments, including the incomplete Mestripalya lake work, the unfinished flyover from Ejipura to Kendriya Sadan, and the linking road from Ejipura to Agara.

173-Jayanagar

MLA: C K Ramamurthy, BJP

C K Ramamurthy of the Bharatiya Janata Party has won the seat against incumbent MLA Sowmya Reddy with a margin of just 16 votes. The former BBMP contractor is 12th pass from BES College. He has three pending criminal cases against him, with zero convictions.

Vote share

Candidate Party Total Votes % of Votes C K Ramamurthy BJP 57797 47.87% Sowmya Reddy INC 57781 47.85% Kalegowda JD (S) 1215 1.01%

174-Mahadevapura

MLA: Manjula S, BJP

BJP’s Manjula S, wife of incumbent MLA Aravind Limbavali has won the seat against INC’s H Nagesh with a margin of 44,501. She studied till 12th grade in NMKRV college and lists business and social worker as her profession. She is enrolled as a voter in 161 C V Raman Nagar (Karnataka) constituency, at Serial no 234 in Part no 176. She has no criminal cases against her and stood for the elections for the first time.

Vote share

Candidate Party Total Votes % of Votes Manjula S BJP 181731 54.31% H Nagesh INC 137230 41.01% NOTA – 4775 1.43%

175-Bommanahalli

MLA: Satish Reddy M, BJP

Incumbent MLA Satish Reddy M of the Bharatiya Janata Party, wins the seat against INC’s Srinivasa Gowda with a margin of 24,215. He is a 10th Pass from RSHS High School Madiwala, Bengaluru. Reddy has an agricultural background and is known to have real estate dealings. He holds the position of chairperson of Standing Committee, Bangalore Zilla Panchayat and has been a member of Committee on Privileges and House Committee Regarding NICE Project. He is the BJP Government’s Chief Whip in the Legislative Assembly.

He has started projects to help garbage segregation as part of his personal initiative, and has been active in getting leaf composting units in parks. He also inaugurated the High density corridor; Agara Junction to the Central Silk Board.

Vote share

Candidate Party Total Votes % of Votes Satish Reddy M BJP 113,574 52.82% Umapathy Srinivasa Gowda INC 89,359 41.56% K. Narayan Raju JD (S) 3,445 1.6%

In the news

176 Bangalore South

MLA: M Krishnappa, BJP

BJP’s M Krishnappa, the sitting MLA of the Bangalore South Constituency, has won the seat four times in a row with a margin of 49,699 votes against INC’s R K Ramesh. He has been in the post since 2008.

He passed his 10th standard from SSLC, JSS High school, Bangalore. He began his political career in 1983. He became a member of the Zilla Panchayat when he was elected first in the 2006 Zilla Panchayat elections from Uttarahalli. He was the Vice President of the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) consecutively in 2011 and 2013.

Vote share

Candidate Party Total Votes % of Votes M Krishnappa BJP 1,96,220 51.35% R K Ramesh INC 1,46,521 38.35% H P Rajagopala Reddy JD (S) 24,612 6.44%

Work in the term

Krishnappa visited the lakes in Bengaluru South taluk to oversee the anti-encroachment drive alongside former chief minister and JD-S leader H D Kumaraswamy, former urban development minister S Suresh Kumar, Shantinagar MLA N A Haris. He also inaugurated the streetlights in Neeladri and the Bangalore one centre at Konankunte.

177 Anekal

MLA: B Shivanna, INC

B.Shivanna of the Indian National Congress is the sitting MLA of the Anekal Constituency and has been in the post since 2013. With a margin of 31,325 votes, he won against BJP’s Srinivas Hullahalli. He is registered as a voter in 177-Anekal (Karnataka) constituency, at Serial no 665 in Part no 247. He has one pending criminal case against him. He completed his postgraduate in Bangalore University 1992 and received his LLB degree from Islamia Law College, Bangalore in 1995. He is a social worker and lists business as his profession.

Vote share

Candidate Party Total Votes % of Votes B.Shivanna INC 1,34,797 53.55% Srinivas Hullahalli BJP 10,34,72 41.11% H P Rajagopala Reddy JD (S) 24,612 6.44%

