Witnessed the killing of a stray dog? Here’s how you can file a complaint

On August 29, BBMP issued an SOP (Standard Operating Procedure) on dealing with complaints on the killing of stray dogs. Following is an edited version of BBMP’s press release.

The killing of an animal by any method is illegal and is a cognisable offence under Sec 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, 1960, and Sec 428 of the Indian Penal Code. These laws provide for lodging of police complaints and filing of FIRs in such cases. So, if you have reason to suspect that the death of a stray dog is due to poisoning or killing, you can lodge a complaint or record your statement with the police, giving details of the incident and of the suspected perpetrator if known.

Filing of complaint and FIRs

Any person who is a witness to any type of offence or cruelty to animals can directly lodge a complaint and register an FIR under Section 11 of PCA Act and also Sec 428 of Indian Penal Code in the local police station. The complainant who is witness to the incident of stray-dog death should bring the same to the notice of the zonal staff/Assistant Director in BBMP’s Animal Husbandry department, or to the Jurisdictional Veterinary Officer at the concerned Veterinary Institution of the Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Services (AH&VS) Department, (GoK). The Assistant Director/BBMP (Animal Husbandry Department) of the concerned zone will coordinate and facilitate the lodging of a complaint and subsequent registering of FIR in the local police station. In case an incident is reported in the media or on social media, the Assistant Director/BBMP (Animal Husbandry Department) of the concerned zone would visit the spot of offence, and lodge a police complaint and register FIR if foul play is suspected in the death of the stray dog.

Post-mortem procedure

The concerned police station, following the registering of complaint and FIR, will send a request to the Jurisdictional Veterinary officer (VO/SVO/CVO/AD) of the concerned Veterinary Institution of AH&VS (GoK) to conduct post-mortem as per procedure. The detailed post-mortem report, along with the specimen samples collected, have to be handed over to the police authorities for carrying out further investigation.

In all the above stages, the BBMP (AH) will coordinate for filing of the complaint, FIR, post-mortem, transport facility, and facilitate the scientific disposal of the carcass after post-mortem.

Requirements for post-mortem procedure in vetero-legal cases

Well equipped post-mortem room

Equipment for conducting post-mortem

A qualified pathologist is preferred

Sample collection materials

Sample processing chemicals

Sample storage facility

Microbiology/histopathology lab

Lab assistant for processing the sample material

Scientific disposal of the carcass after post-mortem and collection of the required samples

Currently BBMP (AH) or Department of AH&VS do not have established post-mortem facilities for conducting post-mortem in vetero-legal complaints as per the stipulated standards. There are only two well-established post-mortem rooms with all facilities, within BBMP limits:

Veterinary College, Hebbal Institute of Animal Health & Veterinary Biologicals, Hebbal

These two institutions come under the aegis of Veterinary University, Bidar. Post-mortem can be carried out in the above two institutions after obtaining necessary permission from the Vice-chancellor of Veterinary University, Bidar.

Death due to natural causes or communicable diseases

If the stray dog has died due to natural causes or communicable/zoonotic diseases like rabies or leptospirosis, it is advisable not to conduct post-mortem as it may lead to contamination of the environment, leading to spread of infection that can endanger both human and animal lives. Exception is given for cases of rabies or suspected rabies, where only brain samples are to be collected.

