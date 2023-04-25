Govindrajnagar voter guide: Candidates and constituency info

Find out how Govindrajnagar Assembly Constituency is faring and what has been happening in this constituency. Learn about the incumbent MLA Somanna (BJP) and the candidates for this election – Priya Krishna (INC), R Prakash (JDS), Umesh Shetty (BJP), and Anjana Gowda (AAP).

About the constituency

Govindarajnagar is a sub locality of Vijayanagar. The constituency was named after M Govindraj, an activist who died during a pro-Kannada protest in 1970.

The constituency comprises 11 wards: Agrahara Dasarahalli, Govindaraja Nagar, Kaveripura, Marenahalli, Maruthi Mandir, Mudalapalya, Nagarabhavi, Chandra Layout, Nayandahalli and Dr. Rajkumar Road.

It stretches from Mysore road to Rajajinagar and is surrounded by Nagarabhaavi, Vijaynagar, RPC Layout and Rajajinagar. The constituency has residential areas and quiet neighbourhoods and also has commercial pockets bustling with activity.

Media have reported bad roads, potholes and poor waste management as some of the problems in the constituency. Floods have been a major problem for wards in the constituency since 2018. Govindrajnagar ward was one of the worst hit neighbourhoods in the 2022 floods.

Deepanjali Nagar ward in the constituency is on the Green Metro Line.

The current MLA of the constituency is V Somanna of BJP who won the seat in 2018 beating the incumbent Priya Krishna of the Indian National Congress.

At a glance

Constituency Name Govindrajnagar Constituency No 166 Constituency Area (in sq.km) 10.32 Number of voters (January 2023) 281098 Male voters 145574 Female voters 135483 Other voters 41

Data for all 28 constituencies can be found here. Corresponding source: ceo.karnataka.gov.in

Key issues in the constituency

*Based on their performance in each sector, constituencies are divided into three groups. High=top nine constituencies; Medium = mid nine constituencies; Low = bottom 9-10 constituencies. A ‘High’ rating does not necessarily mean the constituency is doing well; it only means that the constituency is among the top nine constituencies for that parameter.

Key parameters – How does this constituency fare?

Schooling

Metrics / Count Rating* 19 Govt Schools 1 school for 0.54 sq Km High

Govindrajnagar, given its small area v/s the number of government schools is one of the top 9 constituencies rated High

Mobility

Metrics / Count Rating* 1 Metro Stations No Rating 41 Bus Stops High 16.44 Bus trips per 100 residents daily Medium

Govindrajanagar has 1 metro station. The constituency rated high in terms of number of bus stops per sq. km and medium for the number of bus trips per 100 residents.

Citizen engagement

Metrics / Count Rating* Voter turnout

2013: 54.82% 2018: 52.55% 97 ward committee meetings were held Low 10.8 meetings per ward Low

Voter turnout has been the same for the 2013 and 2018 elections. Govindrajnagar has a low rating for ward committee meetings between 2020-22.

Health

We have not rated public health infrastructure as the data available was inadequate, and the data is simply presented as is.

Metrics / Count Rating* 5 Namma clinics – 1 UPHCs – 49 Anganwadis – 0 BBMP hospitals (general and maternity) –

Please note that the number of PHCs or Namma Clinic within a constituency is not sufficient to draw conclusions about the state of healthcare. We also need data on the availability of staff and their capacity, medicines, equipment, diagnostic facilities. Quality is also determined by the distribution and access of these facilities within the area, the efforts in preventive/promotive healthcare and community participation, in addition to the process challenges, for e.g., insistence of Aadhar or Thayi cards.

Constituency map

Incumbent MLA:

The current MLA V Somanna had previously held the position in 2008.

He has held various positions including Minister for Bangalore Urban Development, Minister of Horticulture and Sericulture and is now currently Minister for Housing and Minister for Infrastructure and Development.

He is registered as a voter in 166-Govindaraja Nagar (Karnataka) constituency , at Serial no 84 in Part no 48. He is a BA graduate from V.V Puram Evening college, Vishweshwarapuram, Bangalore. He is the current procedure council member, Karnataka apart from being an MLA.

In the past, V Somanna was a BBMP corporator in 1983. This 5-time MLA has been elected MLA as an independent, representing the JDS, INC and BJP. Between 2010 to 2018, he was an MLC.

V Somanna will not be standing from Govindrajnagar. He is the BJP candidate from Varuna and Chamarajanagar.

Work in the term

As the Infrastructure Development Minister, V Somanna said that 9 water aerodromes would be developed in Karnataka.

The minister inaugurated a project where water treated at the Vrishabvathi tertiary treatment plant would be released into Nayandahalli lake.

The government regularised 3.42 lakh houses built on government land and titles were handed over to the families. V Somanna in his term is said to have distributed 3 Lakh sites to the poor. He had submitted a proposal to increase the allocated funds for building houses for the poor.

He had also announced that the government decided that 5% of all sites would be reserved under the discretionary quota or ‘G’ category.

The minister also suggested that an airstrip at Belthangady could be looked into for pilgrims visiting Dharmastala. Recently the CM unveiled the 108 ft Lord Madeshwara statue in Chamrajanagar, in the presence of other elected representatives including V Somanna.

In the news

Governance record

V Somanna has an Assembly attendance of 91.43%.

Wealth declaration

Details Holdings in 2018 Holdings in 2023 Change in % Movable Assets 12.63 Crore 17.22 Crore 36.27% Immovable property 40.29 Crore 42.61 Crore 5.76% Liabilities 2.17 Crore 7.43 Crore 242% Total 52.92 Crore 59.83 Crore 13.05%

Source: https://affidavit.eci.gov.in/

Priyakrishna is a two time MLA from Govindrajnagar Constituency.

Education: LLB, Post Graduate, MA from KSOU, Mysore

Online: Website – https://www.priyakrishna.com/know-priya-krishna; Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/priyakrishna.official/

Profession: Businessman

Net worth: 1156 Crore; Priyakrishna is one of the richest candidates contesting these elections.

Political Experience: Entered politics in 2003; two time MLA from the constituency (2008, 2013).

Education: 2nd PUC

Online: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AAPGovindarajaNagar/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/anjana_gowda_official/ Twitter – https://twitter.com/Priyakrishna_K

Profession: Social worker

Net worth: 1.74 Crore

Political Experience: Anjana Gowda is a first time MLA candidate from AAP. She has no elected office experience.

Education: 2nd PUC

Online: Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/rprakash.jds/ Twitter – @RPrakash_JDSBLR

Profession: Business

Net worth: 15.86 Crore

Political experience: Former corporator and floor leader in BBMP

Education: SSLC

Online: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/people/Umesh-Shetty-Abimanigallu/100063801096558/

Profession: Business

Net worth: 30.47 Crore

Political experience: Former corporator of Nagarbhavi ward

Past elections results

Candidate Party Vote Share (%)

2018 Vote Share (%)

2013 V Somanna BJP 50.00% – Priyakrishna INC 43.00% 71.00% A Nagendra Prasad JD(S) 5.00% – H. Ravindra BJP – 29.00% T.M. Rangegowda JD(S) – 0.00%

