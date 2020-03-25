Police to issue passes to essential services staff, delivery personnel, media

Get in-depth and insightful stories on issues that affect you every day!







The Bengaluru City Police (BCP) has introduced a pass system to regulate the movement of people during the 21-day lockdown that began at midnight on Monday.

According to the BCP memo, passes would be issued at the offices of the jurisdictional Deputy Commissioners of Police (Law & Order) and would be made available 24/7 on the submission of a standard application form. Staff at DCP offices would be working in three shifts to issue these passes, the memo said.

The memo, signed by city police commissioner Bhaskar Rao, said that two types of passes would be issued – one for persons and the other for vehicles.

Who are eligible for passes?

Staff of medical establishments – hospitals, clinics, dispensaries, nursing homes, laboratories, ambulance services etc – would be given passes. So would IT and IT-enabled Services (ITeS) employees working for essential services, and power generation, transmission and distribution employees.

Passes would be issued to private security guards; petrol, gas station and retail LPG employees; employees of banks, ATMs, insurance companies; delivery agents of food aggregator services (Swiggy, Zomato etc), online pharmaceutical companies (1 mg, Netmeds etc) and ecommerce platforms (Amazon, Flipkart etc), the memo said.

Staff of ration and grocery shops, dairies, meat and fish stalls and those working in animal fodder stores would also get passes. Print and electronic media persons would also require passes, the police commissioner’s memo said.

Staff of capital and debt market services, employees of cold storage and warehousing services, staff working for manufacturing units of essential commodities, staff engaged in the transportation of essential goods, and staff of hotels and lodges that are accommodating tourists stranded due to Covid-19 and earmarked for quarantine facilities, would also get passes, the memo said.

Passes not required for some categories

Passes would not be issued for government vehicles with ‘G’ registration plates, goods vehicles, and employees of the High Court. All government and High Court employees were directed to carry their department-issued ID cards.