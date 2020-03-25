Precautions against corona: BBMP issues order on apartments, layouts

Today, the BBMP Commissioner issued an order that applies to all apartments/gated communities/layouts in Bengaluru, so as to ensure social distancing and quarantining of citizens. The order directs BBMP officers to ensure that the following preventive measures are undertaken strictly.
- Spraying and fumigating apartment complexes, gated communities and layouts.
- Ensure there are hand sanitisers/soap solution at the entry and exit, and ensure that every person entering or exiting uses them to wash their hands.
- Ensure that the health of every person who enters/exits, is checked using a thermal sensor.
- If any one is found with a cough, cold or fever, ensure that they undergo a medical test.
- Ensure that all those who work in an apartment complex/gated community/layout are wearing masks, gloves and shoes during their work hours, and also wash their hands with sanitiser/soap.
- Ensure that apartment complexes/gated communities/layouts dispose of their waste in a proper manner after sorting them into dry, wet, sanitary and bio waste. The latter two should be disposed with paper/eco-friendly wrapping. All these should be handed over to the BBMP/bulk waste vendor’s staff.
- Swimming pools, gyms, club houses, parks and play/recreation areas in apartment complexes/gated communities/layouts must be compulsorily closed until further orders.
Advertisement
Officials concerned who are found not implementing the above orders will face strict action.
[This article is based on a press release from BBMP.]
Be the first to comment