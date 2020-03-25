Precautions against corona: BBMP issues order on apartments, layouts

Get in-depth and insightful stories on issues that affect you every day!

Today, the BBMP Commissioner issued an order that applies to all apartments/gated communities/layouts in Bengaluru, so as to ensure social distancing and quarantining of citizens. The order directs BBMP officers to ensure that the following preventive measures are undertaken strictly.

Spraying and fumigating apartment complexes, gated communities and layouts.

Ensure there are hand sanitisers/soap solution at the entry and exit, and ensure that every person entering or exiting uses them to wash their hands.

Ensure that the health of every person who enters/exits, is checked using a thermal sensor.

If any one is found with a cough, cold or fever, ensure that they undergo a medical test.

Ensure that all those who work in an apartment complex/gated community/layout are wearing masks, gloves and shoes during their work hours, and also wash their hands with sanitiser/soap.

Ensure that apartment complexes/gated communities/layouts dispose of their waste in a proper manner after sorting them into dry, wet, sanitary and bio waste. The latter two should be disposed with paper/eco-friendly wrapping. All these should be handed over to the BBMP/bulk waste vendor’s staff.

Swimming pools, gyms, club houses, parks and play/recreation areas in apartment complexes/gated communities/layouts must be compulsorily closed until further orders.

Officials concerned who are found not implementing the above orders will face strict action.

[This article is based on a press release from BBMP.]