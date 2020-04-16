Here’s how you can help your community during the lockdown in under 5 minutes

survey on covid-19 lockdown

April 16, 2020 News Desk
Food packets being distributed at Indira Canteens to the poor and needy in Ward 91, Shivajinagar, and Ward 18, Ramakrishna Temple. Pic: Twitter handle of BBMP Mayor Goutham Kumar
Food packets being distributed at an Indira Canteen. Pic credit: Twitter handle of Mayor Goutham Kumar

The COVID-19 pandemic is impacting everyone, but more so the vulnerable citizens – the homeless, migrants, destitute, those with disabilities, among others. As responsible citizens of our neighbourhood, we can support the government to avert a humanitarian crisis.

Citizen Matters and Wipro Foundation are partnering to collate updates from the local community. This data will go into a dashboard that can be used by the civil society as well as the government to fill gaps in responses to the needs of all citizens.

Do help by sharing this information – this form will be open for the period of the lockdown.

Click here to fill the form

Instructions:

  1. The more the responses, the better. So please spread the word among friends and neighbours.
  2. Please share this info regularly – daily would be great. This will help us understand trends and act.
  3. You can submit whatever info you have. It’s not necessary to answer all questions before submitting.
