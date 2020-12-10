Have you been an MC member in your apartment? Take this survey by Citizen Matters

We, at Citizen Matters, are doing a survey of Managing Committees (MCs) in apartments/residential societies in Bengaluru. MCs have a critical role in smooth functioning of apartments.

They have significant responsibilities, managing all common resources and facilities like electricity, water, common areas, etc. They are also responsible for judicious spending of maintenance charges paid by the residents, for both operational and capital expenses.

If you currently are or have been an MC member at your apartment/society in Bengaluru, please participate in our survey. It will take only 5-10 minutes. Responses will be aggregated, so your confidentiality is assured. We will analyse and publish the results of the survey soon.

[Survey questionnaire was developed by Arathi Manay Yajaman]