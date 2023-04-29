C V Raman Nagar voter guide: Candidates and constituency info

Find out how Mahadevapura Assembly Constituency is faring and what the major issues in this constituency are. Learn about the incumbent MLA S Raghu (BJP) and other candidates, including Anand Kumar (INC) and Mohan Dasari (AAP).

About the constituency

CV Raman Nagar is a neighbourhood located in the eastern part of Bengaluru. It is at a distance of 13 kms from Majestic. S Raghu of BJP is the current MLA of the area. He has won the seat thrice in 2008, 2013 and in 2018. It is bounded by Indiranagar, Kaggadasapura and Baiyappanahalli. Places near the area include Tin Factory, HBR Layout 5th Block, and Baiyappanahalli. The constituency has come in the news mainly for road and civic issues, such as the Rapid road and works for other parts of the constituency, including lakes. It also faces problems of bad traffic.

At a glance

Constituency Name C V Raman Nagar Constituency No 161 Constituency Area (in sq.km) 21.55 sq km Number of voters (January 2023) 263,367 Male voters 138,654 Female voters 124,595 Other voters 118

Key issues in the constituency

The Bengaluru NavaNirmana Party (BNP) had flagged the shoddy road work in the form of asphalting on the market road in New Thippasandra, stating that “the black-topped roads have a 10-year lifespan. However, the roads laid by the BBMP develop potholes in no time and turn into a death trap for commuters.”

The region has also been known for its pavement-less roads, traffic snarls that make it messy and unruly for commuters and residents and crumbling road infrastructure. The joint committee appointed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had directed the BBMP to modernise its slaughterhouse on Tannery Road while looking into the causes of Ulsoor Lake’s pollution.

Recently, the constituency was sanctioned a grant of Rs.150 crore by CM Basavaraj Bommai for carrying out various developmental works as per the state’s revised action plan. The enlisted 78 works consisted of “asphalting of roads, remodelling of drains, development of parks, providing CCTV cameras and installing LED lights” among other works.

The roadside drains that have been covered by concrete slabs in Halasuru have posed a danger to pedestrians. Despite recent work on drains being carried out where the roads were asphalted and the drains were upgraded, residents have complained of “substandard work done by the contractor engaged by the BBMP.”

The constituency has also seen its fair share of crime over the years. The instances ranged from a man setting his partner’s vehicle ablaze after a fight to armed men hacking a rowdy sheeter to death on Jogupalya main road. The case has been lodged in the Halasuru police station against the assailants. Recently, cops at the Ulsoor checkpost also seized silver items being transported ahead of the polls, to distribute among the voters

Key parameters – How does this constituency fare?

*Based on their performance in each sector, constituencies are divided into three groups. High=top nine constituencies; Medium = mid nine constituencies; Low = bottom nine constituencies. A ‘High’ rating does not necessarily mean the constituency is doing well; it only means that the constituency is among the top nine constituencies for that parameter.

Schooling

Metrics / Count Rating* 27 govt schools, 1 school per 0.8 sq km Medium

CV Raman Nagar has 27 public or government schools and 49 private schools, and every 0.8 sq km of the 21.55 sq km is serviced by at least one school.

Mobility

Metrics / Count Rating* 3 metro stations NA 75 bus stops Medium 20.34 trips per 100 residents daily Medium

The constituency has three metro stations, and the average distance to these stations is four kms. The region also has 75 bus stops, i.e there is a bus stop for every 340-unit area of the constituency, giving it a medium rating. The buses essay 53,015 trips, which is almost 20.3 trips for every 100 residents.

Citizen engagement

Metrics / Count Rating* Voter turnout

2013: 53.85%

2018: 47.4% 149 ward meetings Medium 21.3 meetings per ward Medium

There was a sharp decrease in voter turnout between the 2013 and 2018 assembly elections, where the share fell by 6.45%. CV Raman Nagar witnessed 149 ward meetings this year, which is an average of 21.3 meetings per ward.

Health

We have not rated public health infrastructure as the data available was inadequate, and the data is simply presented as is.

Metrics / Count Rating* 6 UPHCs – 5 Namma Clinics – 39 Anganwadis – 0 BBMP health centres –

Please note that the number of PHCs or Namma Clinics within a constituency is not sufficient to draw conclusions about the state of healthcare. We also need data on the availability of staff and their capacity, medicines, equipment, and diagnostic facilities. Quality is also determined by the distribution and access of these facilities within the area, the efforts in preventive/promotive healthcare and community participation, in addition to the process challenges, e.g., insistence on Aadhar or Thayi cards.

Constituency map

Citizen demands

The majority of the demands from residents in the constituency are regarding the state of the physical infrastructure in the form of roads and drains and the upkeep of the region’s lakes. The residents of Indiranagar have also written to the city police commissioner, requesting their intervention in preventing errant bars and restaurants that flout the law, from coming up.

Bothered by the sorry state of the roads in the constituency, residents of Versova Layout in March submitted a petition demanding “road repairs, drainage system and infrastructure development in Kaggada­sapura area” to MLA S. Raghu. They visited his residence with complaints about bad roads and traffic that will be aggravated by the rains.

Incumbent MLA: S Raghu

S Raghu is the current MLA of C V Raman Nagar. He started his political career as a municipal corporator from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 1996. He has won twice from his current constituency of C V Raman Nagar, which is reserved under the SC/ST category. Previously, he represented the Shantinagar constituency. He is registered as a voter in 161 C V Raman Nagar (Karnataka) constituency, at Serial no 48 in Part no 144. He holds a Bachelor of Civil Engineering from Dayananda Sagar College, Bangalore.

Work in the term

Much to the appreciation of the residents, the legislator recently directed the BBMP to complete the asphalting of the gravelled roads that were troubling the commuters. He has asked the municipal authority to asphalt both sides of the railway overbridge ramp leading towards Old Madras Road.

He also oversaw the shifting of street vendors from the vegetable market near Shiva Temple on New Thippasandra Main Road to Shishu Griha School ground during the pandemic, to enable appropriate social distancing and relieve congestion.

In a massive relief for residents of Byrasandra and surrounding areas in the constituency, the Byrasandra Lake was rejuvenated at the cost of Rs.40 crore last November. The development was carried out under the state’s Nava Nagarothana Yojana, which utilised Rs.4 crore from the MLA LAD fund and funds from BBMP. MLA S Raghu was quoted saying that all entry points for dirty water have been plugged, silt was removed and that measures were taken for diverting sewage.

Similarly, the legislator was also overseeing the construction of a sewage treatment plant (STP) at Kaggasadapura Lake. The work was picked up in November 2022 after the BWSSB’s work in September 2020 was halted due to a petition filed in the court against using land in the buffer zone for the STPs.

In the news

MLA S Raghu was recently in the news for reportedly distributing cookers to voters in his constituency. The report also states several other legislators such as Uday Garudachar, Byrathi Suresh and Ramalinga Reddy gave away “expensive gifts.”

He was also appointed as the head of the joint legislative committee formed to review a comprehensive law for Bengaluru. The law seeks to bring several reforms such as the creation of area sabhas and a five-year term for mayors.

He also claimed to have constructed 12 buildings, developed 52 parks, installed 18 drinking water RO plants across CV Raman Nagar and installed 1,500 LED streetlights, during his previous term. He was also accused of running a vaccination camp at the Bhuvaneshwari Nagar PHC where he diverted the stock so as to inoculate only his “party cadres and their friends and families.”

Incumbent MLA: S. Raghu, BJP

Education: B.E in Civil Engineering, Dayandasagar college

Profession: Business, Social service, legislator

Online: Facebook- SRaghuMLA official, Twitter- @SRaghuMLA

Net worth: Rs.2.9 crore

Political experience: Three-time MLA from CV Raman Nagar

Wealth declaration

Details Holdings in 2018 Holdings in 2023 Change in % Movable Assets 1,21,03,361 3,44,54,551 184.6% increase Immovable property Rs 30,55,00,000 28,34,00,000 7.2% decrease Liabilities Rs 55,00,000 2,75,85,783 401.55% increase Total Rs. 31, 21, 03, 361 Rs.29,02,68,768 6.99% decrease

Education: Class VIII, K’taka Secondary Education Examination Board School

Online: Facebook- s.anandkumar

Profession: Business

Net worth: Rs.30 lakhs

Political Experience: NA

Education: MS in Software Systems, BITS Pilani

Online: Facebook- MohanDasriOfficial, Twitter- @mohandasari_, Instagram- mohandasari_

Profession: Associate technical manager, Synchronoss Technologies, Bengaluru

Net worth: Rs.61 lakhs

Political Experience: NA

Past elections results

2018 Candidate Sex Party Age Vote Share (%) 1 S Raghu Male BJP 48 45% 2 R Sampath Raj Male INC 50 35% 3 P Ramesh Male JD(S) 52 16%

