Info for voters of Byatarayanapura constituency (152)-MLA, candidates, voting and more

Find out how Byatarayanapura Assembly Constituency is faring and what the major issues in this constituency are. Learn about the incumbent MLA Krishna Byre Gowda (INC) and other candidates, including Thamme Gowda (BJP), Umesh Babu (AAP) and N Venugopal (JDS).

About the Constituency

Byatarayanapura assembly constituency is in the Bengaluru Urban district and comes under the Bengaluru North Lok Sabha Constituency. The constituency was formed in 2008 and is now 15 years old. The constituency is a fast growing area in Bengaluru, particularly due to its proximity to the airport.

The area is a mix of urban and peri-urban settlements. The constituency has 10 wards, including three, which were added through a ward delimitation exercise. Thanisandra, Jakkur, Byatarayanapura, Kodigehalli, Vidyaranyapura, Doddabommasandra, and Kuvempunagar are the old wards and the three new wards are Kempapura, Amruthahalli, and Kammagondanahalli.

Byatarayanapura is one of the largest assembly constituencies in the city and has a mix of urban and rural populations. 26 of the 110 villages which were added to the BBMP after 2007 are part of Byatarayanapura assembly constituency.

Jakkuru, Vidyaranyapura, Hebbal, Kempapura, Sahakarnagar, Byatarayanapura, and Amruthahalli are some of the well known neighbourhoods in this constituency. The area also has big educational and research institutions, including the University of Agricultural Sciences and National Centre for Biological Sciences.

Krishna Byre Gowda of the Indian National Congress is the sitting MLA and DV Sadananda Gowda from BJP is the current MP.

At a glance

Constituency Name Byatarayanapura Constituency No 152 Constituency Area (in sq.km) 211.25 Number of voters (January 2023) 469,806 Male voters 243,755 Female voters 225,938 Other voters 113

Key issues in the constituency

Sixteen years on, Cauvery water supply has still not reached these villages, resulting in large scale borewell and ground water extraction. Traffic issues and poor roads have been a concern for several years.

Residents have also complained about stormwater drain encroachments, poor waste management and dumping in stormwater drains. BBMP has been on an encroachment clearing drive in the constituency since 2017, but the status of this drive is unknown.

In Kuvempu Nagar, in particular, residents have complained about the lack of metered water connections, poor roads and drains and regular garbage collection.

The constituency also has poor public transport infrastructure. Residents demanded better BMTC connectivity in 2019.

Byatarayanapura has more than 26 lakes. Many of these have been the focus of rejuvenation, including well-known lakes like Jakkur. However, several lakes have been allegedly encroached or polluted by sewage.

The Byatarayanapura lake in the same ward has been completely encroached for real estate. Residents have complained about the Venkateshpura lake in the Jakkur ward is also being encroached.

Key parameters – How does this constituency fare?

*Rating indicates how the constituencies are doing relative to each other. High indicates the top nine constituencies for that parameter, medium indicates grouping of the next nine constituencies and low indicates the bottom nine constituencies for that parameter.

Please note the rating is relative. For e.g. a ‘High’ rating does not necessarily mean the constituency is doing well; it simply means that the constituency is among the top nine highest values for that parameter.

Parameter Metrics/ Count Rating* Comments













Health





6 Namma clinics; 1 clinic per 67,000 people Medium In terms of primary health care from Namma clinics, PHCs and Anganwadis, Byatarayanapura is among mid-tier constituencies.

A PHC in Byatarayanapura serves 44,935 people and a Namma Clinic manages to serve 67,000 residents. Ideally a health centre should target serving less than 30,000 people. There is one Anganwadi for close to 6000 people, while ideally there should be one for less than a thousand people. 8 Urban PHCs; 1 PHC per 44,935 people Medium 81 Anganwadis; 1 per 6000 people Medium 0 BBMP hospitals (general and maternity) NA





Schooling 45 Govt schools; 1 school for 4.76 sq. km Low Byatarayanapura is among the bottom nine constituencies in terms of government schools. Currently, there is one school for 4.76 sq km, placing it among the lowest nine constituencies.







Mobility 0 Metro Stations No rating

Byatarayanapura currently has no metro stations. The constituency rated low in terms of number of bus stops per sq km. However, in terms of frequency of buses at these stops, the constituency had a medium rating. The frequency of buses could be because of buses plying on the Airport Road, which is partly within the constituency. However, the low number of bus stops suggest that particularly the interior and more rural parts of the constituency are not being served adequately. 209 Bus Stops Low 12.8 bus trips per 100 residents daily Medium Citizen engagement Voter turnout 2013: 63.06% 2018: 54.25%







High

Voter turnout in the constituency declined by 14%. However, Byatarayanpura was among the constituencies with the highest number of ward committee meetings between 2020-22. Most of these meetings would have happened between two major COVID waves and lock downs. 7 wards held 196 ward committee meetings in two years 28 meetings per ward

Constituency map

*Unmarked area within the map is the Kempegowda ward (01) an enclave that belongs to Yelahanka constituency

Citizen demands

Based on media reports, citizen demands include Cauvery water supply to all areas, better roads, more BMTC buses, underground sewage network, clearing and cleaning storm water drains and regular garbage collection.

Incumbent MLA: Krishna Byre Gowda

Krishna Byre Gowda is the current MLA of the Byatarayanapura constituency and has been in the post since 2008. He is part of the Indian National Congress. He is registered as a voter in 152 Byatarayanapura (Karnataka) constituency, at Serial no 11 in Part no 250. He has an undergraduate degree in Business Management from Christ College, Bengaluru in 1994 and a postgraduate degree in International Affairs from American University, Washington DC, USA in 1999. He lists his profession as agriculture. He has no criminal records. But he has had an FIR filed against him during the Mekedatu padayatra, where hundreds of Congress party members undertook a procession seeking resumption of the Mekedatu drinking water project. The FIR alleges unlawful assembly and public nuisance and the violation of the Karnataka Epidemics Act 2020 among others.

Work in the term

From 2018-2019, Krishna Byre Gowda was the Minister of Rural Development & Panchayath Raj, Law & Parliamentary Affairs in the Kumaraswamy-led state government. He is the chairman of the Public Accounts Committee in the Legislative Assembly. He has been in the news for revealing irregularities in land allocation and mining in the state as part of the Public Accounts Committee. He has a 92% attendance record.

He has often expressed a passion for filling up dried up lakes in the state. The H and N and K and C valley projects that use treated waste water from Bengaluru to fill up lakes in rural areas around the city, received a major push when he was agriculture minister in his previous term and as rural development minister for one year under the Kumaraswamy government in 2018-19.

The project has been criticised by environmentalists for inadequate water treatment. However, Krishna Byre Gowda has defended the project and claims that farmers in the rural districts are happy. Several lakes in his constituency, such as in the Jala Hobli, have also been filled with treated water. He claims to have also worked to restore several lakes in his constituency. These claims can be seen on his social media platforms here, here and here. He also criticised the BJP for claiming credit for the project, even though it was Congress’ brain child.

Since coming into opposition in 2019, the MLA claims to have continued to work on key issues, such as water supply and road works in his constituency. However, the extent of his role as MLA and the success of the projects has not been verified by Citizen Matters. In 2019, Byre Gowda accused the BJP led government of having blocked or diverted funds to his constituency. The BJP government has been reported to have allotted more funds to constituencies with BJP MLAs in 2019, 2022 and 2023.

In the news

Questions raised in the Assembly

Questioned CM about Storm Water Drain encroachment after Bengaluru floods in 2022. He asked the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to complete the widening of the Hebbal flyover in 2022. In an assembly debate in 2019, he criticised the Karnataka Government for not ensuring farmers got insurance compensation after floods.

Incumbent MLA Krishna Byre Gowda (INC)

He has been the MLA from this constituency since it was formed in 2008. He was the agriculture minister from 2013-2018.

Education: MA, International Affairs

Profession: Agriculture

Online: Twitter – @krishnabgowda, Instagram – @krishna_byregowda

Net worth: Rs 15 crore

Political experience: Five time MLA; twice from Kolar and three times from Byatarayanapura. Political career began in 2003, when he won the MLA seat from Vemgal, Kolar during a by-election. He was agriculture minister from 2013-2018 and the minister for rural affairs and panchayati raj from 2018-2019.

Wealth declaration

Details Holdings in 2018 Holdings in 2023 Change in % Movable Assets 2,42,48,080 5,51,87,987 127.5% increase Immovable property 10,21,00,000 11,19,50,000 9.64% increase Liabilities 1,71,77,519 95,22,183 44.5% decrease Total 12,48,48,680 15,76,15,804 44.3% increase

Thammesh Gowda is a first time MLA candidate and a BJP party worker. He has no elected office experience. He is the chairman of the Karnataka Vidyuth Karkhane Limited, a government undertaking that manufactures electrical distribution transformers.

Education: BA, LLB

Online: Twitter – @thammeshgowda; Instagram- @thammeshgowda

Profession: Business and Agriculture

Net worth: Rs 2 crore

Political Experience: Party worker; Chairman of. Karnataka Vidyuth Karkhane Limited; Elected office experience-Nil

Education: SSLC

Online: Twitter – @venugopaljds; Instagram- @nvenugopaljds Facebook – Venugopal N Gowda

Profession: Real Estate Business

Net worth: Rs 3.9 crore

Political Experience: Party worker; Elected office experience-Nil

Umesh Babu Pillegowda is an MTech graduate in Communications. He was formerly an Assistant Professor. He states that his current profession is agriculture and business. He has contested as an independent MP from the Bengaluru North constituency in 2019.

Education: M. Tech, Digital Communication and Networking

Online: Twitter – @umeshbabupg; Facebook – umeshbabupillegowda; Instagram – @umeshbabupillegowda

Profession: Social Service

Net worth: Coming soon

Political Experience

