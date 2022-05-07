Bengaluru Buzz: New BBMP chief | Metro spares All Saints Church land … and more

New BBMP Chief Commissioner appointed

On Thursday, Tushar Giri Nath replaced Gaurav Gupta as the BBMP Chief Commissioner. Giri Nath, a 1993-batch Karnataka-cadre IAS officer, was serving as Principal Secretary in the Revenue department.

Gupta will now be Additional Chief Secretary in the Infrastructure department. The state government has transferred several other IAS officers as well.

Of late, BBMP has been mired in controversies related to pothole accidents, waterlogging and incomplete infrastructure projects.

Source: Indian Express

Govt yet to approve BBMP budget

BBMP is still awaiting the state government’s approval for its 2021-22 budget which has an outlay of Rs 10,480 crore. The delay has been attributed to the Chief Minister’s tours and political developments.

With monsoon around the corner and many civil works pending, BBMP officials are worried about the delay. There are also concerns that the government may revise the schemes.

Source: The New Indian Express

Skywalk construction delayed

The stretch of Mysuru Road near Kengeri TTMC Metro station is always crowded, as the contractor has stalled the construction of a skywalk here for the last few weeks, over pending bills. Citizens complain that the busy road poses risks to their lives. They also demand that the skywalk be linked with the Metro station as well as the TTMC, whereas currently it’s just built across the road. However, a BBMP official said that the work has been stalled over clearances from BESCOM and other utilities.

Source: The Hindu

BMRCL to rent NICE land

BMRCL (Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited) will rent almost an acre (3,839 sqm) of land from NICE (Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprises), to temporarily access its construction site. BMRCL will have to pay a monthly rent of Rs 5.75 lakh to NICE for the land.

Source: Deccan Herald

Metro spares trees at All Saints Church

BMRCL has agreed that only a portion of the All Saints Church land would be acquired for the construction of the Rashtriya Military School station (Vellara Junction station). Parishioners and environmentalists had protested the plan, saying it would affect around hundred heritage trees as well as the church building. Now, BMRCL has agreed to acquire only 166 sq m of land in the church premises, as opposed to 4,582 sq m proposed earlier. Only seven trees would be felled or relocated.

A joint statement by the All Saints Church congregation, the Heritage Beku collective and the NGO ESG, said the BMRCL’s decision to modify the proposed underground station was a “win win for all”.

Source: The News Minute, Indian Express

Study: Road dust major contributor to city’s air pollution

According to a study by CSTEP (Centre for Study of Science, Technology and Policy), soil and road dust account for 25% to 50% of harmful particulate matter in Bengaluru. The study estimated that in 2019, around 24,600 tonnes of PM10 and 14,700 tonnes of PM2.5 were emitted from the BBMP area. This was based on data from 32 locations in the city.

Road dust is responsible for most of the air pollution in the city. Representative image. Pic credit: nrdc.org

The study suggested methods like vacuum sweeping and end-to-end pavements with green cover, to control dust re-suspension.

Source: Deccan Herald

KPSC scam: City sees protests, arrests

AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) held a protest on Wednesday, demanding an investigation into the KPSC (Karnataka Public Service Commission) and the Police Sub-Inspector recruitment scam. The protest started from Freedom Park at 11 am, and then entered the KPSC head office Udyoga Soudha to gherao and lock up the building. Many AAP members were detained by the police and released later.

A Deputy Superintendent of Police, an Inspector and five constables were arrested on Thursday for their alleged role in the malpractices during the October 2021 examination to recruit 545 sub-inspectors. However, two of the accused moved the High Court to quash the proceedings.

Source: Indian Express, The Times of India

Acid attack on 25-year-old

On Thursday, a 25-year-old woman became a victim of an acid attack and suffered 30% burns. She was admitted to St John’s Hospital, which sought skin for grafting from Victoria Hospital’s skin bank. The first stage of surgery has been done.

Pramila Naidu, Chairperson of the State Women’s Commission, has written to the Home Department and police to make the acid seller a party or accused in the case. In spite of the 2013 Supreme Court guidelines and Karnataka Poisons Rules 2015 that restrict the sale of acid, it remains easily available.

Source: Deccan Herald, The New Indian Express

[Compiled by Revathi Siva Kumar]

