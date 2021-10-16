Bengaluru Buzz: Flooding | 300 weak buildings identified | Kids’ vaccination planned … and more

Houses, airport flooded

The overnight rain of 18 cm between Monday night and Tuesday morning is the highest ever that the Met observatory at KIA (Kempegowda International Airport) recorded since it was set up in 2011. The roads leading to KIA were waterlogged due to the heavy rains on Monday night. Hence cabs and private vehicles were stranded, forcing some to depend on alternative modes of transport, even a tractor. BIAL (Bangalore International Airport Limited) sources said that 20 departing flights between 5.30 pm and 11.59 pm were delayed due to weather conditions.

Heavy rains also flooded scores of houses in Kothanur, East Bengaluru. Many houses were swamped with three feet of water, forcing residents to spend the night clearing water and cleaning their houses.

This month’s heavy rainfall is higher than in other years, according to the IMD (India Meteorological Department). The rains have flooded some parts of the city, and led to at least one rain-related death. The reason for the heavy rain is the trough between cyclones over Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea, which is passing through north-interior part of the state, as well as the low pressure in the Bay of Bengal. The IMD has already recorded 1,006 mm of rainfall against an annual average of 986.9 mm.

Source: The New Indian Express, Deccan Herald, Indian Express

Rains dampen festive spirt, civic work

The ongoing rains dampened festive shopping ahead of Ayudha Puja and Vijayadashami, with flower vendors suffering major losses. There was no rush at KR Market, Yeshwantpur, Basavanagudi and other traditional business hubs. The quality of chrysanthemum, marygold, crossandra and rose was affected, and shoppers were reluctant to buy them.

BBMP officials claim they were on track to finish the second deadline of filling up the potholes on city roads by October 10. However, they said the rains played spoilsport, affected the production of hot mix, and slowed their pace of work. Meanwhile, facing public backlash, the BBMP asked all government agencies to take prior permission from it before digging any road in the city, failing which it would take legal action.

Source: Deccan Herald

Read more: Did Bengaluru really get excess rains in 2020?

Prohibitory orders extended till Oct 25th

Even though COVID cases have been falling and the positivity rate is low, the government is extending prohibitory orders and night curfew till October 25. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC will be relaxed in places like railway stations, airports and bus terminals.

As per data from the past three months, people aged 19-40 years have contributed to half the infections in Bengaluru. This is due to their work-life culture, social gatherings, and resumption of public transport as well as flouting of COVID-appropriate behaviour, authorities say.

The state’s COVID Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) has recommended that the government empower BBMP marshals to make surprise visits to public and private offices, to ensure that COVID-appropriate behaviour is followed. The TAC advised revising testing targets, keeping in mind the TPR (Test Positivity Rate), a seven-day average of effective Reproduction Number, and fairs and festivals in October-November.

Source: The Times of India, The Hindu

Children will be vaccinated in phases: BBMP Chief Commissioner

After Covaxin was approved for emergency use on children aged 2 to 18 years, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said children will be vaccinated in a phased manner, as was the case with adults. In the first phase, those in the 10-18 age group will be vaccinated, besides vulnerable children. However, a final decision has not been taken yet, as approval from the government is pending. Vaccination will be undertaken based on availability.

Paediatricians in the state believe that vaccines are necessary as schools have reopened. Primary schools are set to reopen post Dasara.

Source: The New Indian Express

BBMP identifies 300 dilapidated buildings

BBMP has identified as many as 300 weak and dilapidated buildings in the city that are dangerous to live in, based on an emergency survey by zonal officials. The report will be submitted soon. Gaurav Gupta said that the buildings that pose danger to public safety will be demolished immediately.

In Kamalanagar, BBMP razed down a collapsed three-storeyed building and an adjoining structure that suffered damages. Residents here couldn’t save their belongings. The families lost their roofs, their life savings and means of livelihood. BBMP officials said it was too risky to let anyone go into any of the two buildings, and that the buildings were demolished after consulting structural engineering experts.

Source: The Hindu, Deccan Herald

Read more: Multi-storeyed buildings could do without chutes

Migratory birds vanishing

According to a study published in the Journal of Urban Ecology, all but four of 24 migratory waterbird species have vanished from Bengaluru. These include several European-origin species such as northern shovelers, northern pintail and garganey. Researchers surveyed some 56 lakes within a 32-km radius of Halasuru lake.

The study showed that lakes further from the city centre showed healthy bird populations. Representational image: SaveAlahalliLake/Facebook

The study also found that lakes in the centre of the city showed less diversity as they were disturbed and polluted. Birds in lakes further from the centre showed healthy populations of birds dwelling on tree canopies, such as painted storks, pelicans, cormorants, Brahminy kites and egrets.

Source: Deccan Herald

[Compiled by Revathi Siva Kumar]

Also read: