Bengaluru Buzz: ‘Least liveable’ rating | Opposition to private projects at Cubbon Park … and more

Bengaluru ranked India’s least liveable city

Bengaluru was ranked the lowest among the five Indian cities featured in the EIU (Economist Intelligence Unit) Global Liveability Index 2022, released on June 24th. Bengaluru had a global ranking of 146, and fell behind Delhi (ranked 112nd), Mumbai (117), Chennai (142) and Ahmedabad (143).

The index ranked 173 global cities based on liveability, as determined by stability, healthcare, culture and environment, education and infrastructure. In terms of infrastructure, Bengaluru scored 46.4 out of 100, worse than Karachi – among the world’s five least-livable cities – and as bad as Lagos, the third least-liveable city. The infrastructure score is based on the quality of roads, public transportation system, international links, energy provision, telecommunications, water and the availability of quality housing.

In contrast, this May, the Indian government’s ‘Ease of Living Index’ had ranked Bengaluru as the most liveable among 111 cities in the country.

Source: Business Standard, Indian Express

Read More: Road maintenance: What BBMP does not track

700 kg of single-use plastic seized

Between July 1st and 3rd, BBMP confiscated nearly 700 kg of single-use plastic (SUP), enforcing the nationwide ban on SUP. In the process, the Palike collected a fine of Rs 2 lakh. Plastic was seized in 321 instances, mostly from retailers and suppliers across the city.

Bangalore Mirror

BBMP seeks legal nod for separate waste management agency

BBMP has sought legal nod for setting up BSWML (Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Ltd), a separate agency for solid waste management. BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath has asked for an amendment to the BBMP Act, 2020, for this purpose. He also requested the state government to delete solid waste management from BBMP’s list of duties.

BSWML, established by the state government, has already starting functioning from a separate office in Vasanth Nagar.

Source: Deccan Herald

BBMP’s waste management worse than other ULBs’

BBMP lags behind 314 other ULBs (urban local bodies) in Karnataka in waste management. While BBMP segregates only 30% of over 5,500 tonnes garbage it generates everyday, other ULBs segregate 70% of their waste. Bengaluru generates more than half of the State’s daily waste of 11,085 tonnes.

BBMP has promised to streamline door-to-door waste collection in the next six months, stating that new tenders have been floated for collecting wet, sanitary and dry waste separately. It said 100% coverage would be achieved by December 2022.

BBMP’s waste management is poor. Pic Credit: Shyamala/Wikimedia

However, BBMP has not identified land for processing and disposing garbage. Although it has spent Rs 440 crore to set up seven waste processing plants, these are operating at half capacity, which comes to 2,350 tonnes a day – way lesser than the waste generated in the city.

Meanwhile, following a written assurance from the state government, the Safai Karamchari and Pourakarmika Association has withdrawn its indefinite strike after four days.

Source: Deccan Herald

Citizens oppose private projects at Cubbon Park

Citizens have opposed a Swiss Consulate proposal introducing ‘Barn Parours’ – a circular path that starts and ends at the same spot – in Cubbon Park. They also criticised a proposal by the company RazorPay to instal a statue of ‘unicorn with flying horse’, after a discussion with the Department of Horticulture.

Umesh Kumar, President of Cubbon Park Walkers Association, said that the project would set a wrong precedent as it would encourage every private company to pass its projects in the park that has already shrunk. He asked why private projects were being encouraged only in Cubbon Park.

The Swiss project, estimated to cost Rs 16 lakh, is titled ‘Bengaluru Moves’. It plans to offer an open-air, marked fitness circuit, with exercise stations and eco-friendly sports facilities that citizens can use at their own convenience.

Source: Indian Express

Read More: Court cases, campaigns, protests: All that Bengalureans have done to save Cubbon Park

650 transformers shifted

Bescom (Bangalore Electricity Supply Company) on Monday told the High Court that it has shifted 620 out of the 2,587 transformers identified on footpaths, and that another 862 would be shifted soon. The bench directed the matter to be listed on September 12th, and directed BESCOM to submit a further status report.

The court was responding to a PIL filed by retired Wing Commander G B Athri, seeking shifting of transformers from roads/footpaths that threatened human lives.

Source: Deccan Herald

Tender process for rajakaluve works completed: CM

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that Bengaluru’s major stormwater drains (rajakaluves) were being developed and augmented at the cost of Rs 1,600 crore, to manage the issue of flooding. He said that the tender process for the works has been completed.

Source: Indian Express

[Compiled by Revathi Siva Kumar]

Also read: