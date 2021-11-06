Bengaluru Buzz: Door delivery of govt services | Metro’s Common mobility card … and more

Door delivery of govt services launched

State government has launched two initiatives – ‘Janasevaka’ (peoples’ servant), and ‘Janaspandana’, an IPGRS (Integrated Public Grievance Redressal System) – to deliver government services at the doorsteps of citizens. These services are modelled after the Delhi government’s doorstep service delivery scheme.

Janasevaka can help citizens avail of 56 government services at their doorsteps. These include home delivery of ration at subsidised rates, of Aadhaar card, caste certificate, income certificate, senior citizen card, BBMP khatha transfer and health card.

Source: Indian Express

Markets crowded, cracker sales brisk for Deepavali

Though heavy rains played spoilsport on Deepavali, shoppers crowded most business hubs. Commercial Street, Chickpet, Gandhi Bazaar, Jayanagar and Malleswaram were crowded after a gap of two years. Business was relatively low on Brigade Road.

The sale of firecrackers has been brisk. At least seven have suffered eye injuries from firecrackers since Wednesday. Despite the push for green crackers, some experts said they are not a safe enough alternative to regular firecrackers.

Source: Deccan Herald, The Hindu

Namma Metro’s common mobility card soon

The BMRCL (Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd) will soon implement the NCMC (National Common Mobility Card) system. This will allow passengers to travel on Namma Metro and also on the BMTC (Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation) using a single card.

BMRCL has retrofitted the AFC (Automatic Fare Collection) gates at Phase-I stations to accept NCMC, while the Phase-II stations are already equipped with both NCMC and QR-code compliant AFC gates.

Source: Indian Express

BBMP wins award for restoring 18 lakes

The BBMP received the ‘Star Municipal Leadership Award’ for restoring 18 lakes in Bengaluru. The award is instituted by the environment organisation Earth Day Network.

BBMP received an award for restoring 18 lakes. Representational image: Wikipedia/KshitizBathwal

The 18 lakes are Chikkabasthi, Gubbala, Yellenahalli, Thalaghattapura, Siddapura, Sarakki, Begur, Devarakere, Horamavu Agara, Mahadevapura, Kelagina Byrasandra, Kothanuru, Gunjur Palya, Bhattarahalli, Jimkenahalli, Siddapura, Nagreshwara Nagenahalli and Nalluralli.

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru Urban deputy conservator of forests has been served a legal notice and threatened with contempt of court for letting 5,113 trees get axed by the KRDCL (Karnataka Road Development Corporation Ltd). The tree-axing had been allowed for a road-widening project on the outskirts of Bengaluru and includes an area falling under the proposed Hesaraghatta Conservation Reserve.

Source: Indian Express, Deccan Herald

Fuel prices reduced, yet Bengalureans unhappy

Motorists in Bengaluru are now paying less for fuel among the Metro cities. Also, probably for the first time, fuel rates in the city are cheaper than in New Delhi.

Diesel prices reduced by Rs 19.47 – from Rs 104.50 to Rs 85.03. Petrol prices came down by Rs 13.30 – from Rs 113.93 to Rs 100.63, according to the chief minister’s office. CM Basavaraj Bommai said the slashing of VAT (Value Added Tax) on fuel would cost the exchequer Rs 2,100 crore. But many motorists and fuel dealers said the reduction wasn’t sufficient.

Source: The Times of India, Deccan Herald, Indian Express, Bangalore Mirror

[Compiled by Revathi Siva Kumar]

