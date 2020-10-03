Bengaluru Buzz: City tops in cybercrime | Stricter rules on mask-wearing | Cycling lanes in CBD…and more

As COVID cases rocket, authorities plan to increase fine amounts for not wearing masks, and criminal prosecution of repeat offenders. Pic Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Bengaluru topped in cybercrime in 2019: NCRB data

Bengaluru has recorded the maximum number of cybercrime cases (10,668) among all metros in 2019, according to data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). The overall crime rate in Bengaluru for 2019 saw a marginal increase when compared to the previous year. While the crime rate was 470.4 per lakh of population in 2018, it went up to 492.5 for 2019. The number of cases registered also increased slightly.

Among metros, Bengaluru recorded the third-highest number of crimes in most categories after Delhi and Mumbai. It topped in attempt-to-murder and kidnap cases, and also recorded the second-highest number of murders (210), behind Delhi. Bengaluru also had the third-highest number of robbery cases among metros.

There was a slight increase in crimes against women – from 84.4 per lakh population in 2018 to 85.9 in 2019. There were 143 rape cases and 40 dowry deaths in Bengaluru in 2019.

Source: The Hindu

Rs 1,000 fine for not wearing masks properly

State government will slap a fine of Rs 1,000 on anyone flouting mask-wearing norms in urban areas, including those who wear masks without covering their mouth and nose properly. Currently, the penalty is Rs 200. The jurisdictional police and revenue officials will be authorised to collect the fine. An official order in this regard will be issued on Thursday after discussing with the Chief Minister, said Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar.

People caught multiple times not wearing masks would face criminal prosecution, according to BBMP. The BBMP also plans to hire 120 new marshals, in addition to the 230 who already monitor mask rules. Marshals have been given devices to take pictures of violators, issue fine receipts, and check repeated offences.

Markets, malls and other public places cannot have more than five people in a group. A distance of six feet must be maintained between people. If found otherwise in front of shops in markets and malls, action will be initiated not just against the shoppers but also against the shopkeepers. The shopkeepers will be issued a notice and their licence will be suspended, Sudhakar said.

Not more than 50 people can attend public gatherings and events. Not more than 50% of seats should be filled in public transport. Those not wearing masks would not be allowed to board public transport or attend work in government offices.

Source: The Hindu | Deccan Herald | Indian Express

Karnataka has third-highest number of COVID cases

Bengaluru Urban district recorded 2,32,663 COVID cases and 2,936 deaths as of Wednesday, September 30. The same day, Karnataka breached the six-lakh mark in COVID cases, nearly seven months after recording its first case. Karnataka now has the third-highest number of COVID cases in the country, after Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, the state government has decided to set up COVID testing labs in PPP (Public-Private Partnership) model, so as to increase the number of tests. The tender process for this is to be completed within a week.

Source: The Hindu | Indian Express

Protest against Hathras rapists

Students, activists, advocates and others came together in protest to express solidarity with the Hathras rape victim and her family, and to demand justice. They gathered at the Mysore Bank Circle, raising slogans and holding posters demanding the resignation of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Many protestors also emphasised that the incident was hardly an isolated one, that the problem was not geographically restricted to Uttar Pradesh and that sexual violence against Dalits and women was a symptom of a larger system of caste-based and patriarchal oppression.

Source: Deccan Herald

ORR bus priority lane to be completed

The BBMP will complete installation of bollards and barricades to improve efficacy of the BPL (Bus Priority Lane) on ORR (Outer Ring Road), by the first week of October. A senior BBMP official said that installation of bollards was complete on both sides of the lane; and that work on barricades and signage boards at merging points, entry and exit points, was nearing completion.

Source: The Hindu

Cycling lanes to come up in CBD

Dedicated cycle lanes will be created in about 30 km of roads in the CBD (Central Business District) by year-end, under the Smart Cities Mission. Additionally, several stretches in and around Cubbon Park, totalling around 15 km, will have cycle lanes. The width of the cycle lanes in the CBD will be around 2 m.

The DULT (Directorate of Urban Land Transport), in collaboration with WRI (World Resources Institute) India, has drawn up a detailed design for cycle lanes in the 5-km stretch from Minsk Square and Raj Bhavan Road to Chalukya Circle. Bengaluru Smart City Limited has already begun work on this stretch, and will complete it by November 1, said officials.

Source: The Hindu

Yellappa Reddy to return hon PhD in protest

Environmentalist Dr A N Yellappa Reddy said he would return the honorary doctorate awarded to him by Bangalore University, to protest the decision to allot 15 acres of the biopark land on Jnanabharathi campus for the National Yoga Centre and other national projects.

The biopark had been developed on about 500 acres, and many trees of medicinal value grow here. “It’s a lung space for the campus and we had put in so much effort to grow it in the last 25 years. Even the groundwater level has increased in the surrounding areas due to the park,” Reddy said.

Source: Deccan Herald

[Compiled by Revathi Siva Kumar]