Bengaluru Buzz: Private hospitals to treat COVID | Designated hospitals reserved for critical patients | Ward delimitation…and more

State involves private hospitals in COVID treatment

As COVID cases increased sharply, the state government notified 20 big corporate healthcare institutions that run a chain of hospitals as DCHCs (Dedicated COVID-19 Health Care Centres) and CCCs (COVID-19 Care Centres). The corporate facilities were asked to identify one branch each, that can be converted into a dedicated facility.

The identified branches are expected to have good medical facilities in terms of beds, high-flow nasal oxygen wards, ICUs and ventilators. If private hospitals don’t comply with the rules, the state government might take them over based on the Disaster Management Act, said Revenue Minister R Ashoka.

The government has also identified 11 more private medical colleges, speciality hospitals and one government institution, with a total of 2,324 beds, for COVID treatment. Also, 104 beds, 12 ICU beds, and 12 ventilators in the State-run Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases (RGICD) will be available, according to an order from the Directorate of Medical Education.

Source: Indian Express | The Hindu | Bangalore Mirror

Hospitalisation protocol changed for COVID patients

BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar said they were revising the protocol on taking COVID-19 patients to hospitals. Officials will now visit the patient’s house, assess their symptoms, and decide if the patient has to be sent to a care centre or a hospital.

While asymptomatic patients will be accommodated at COVID-19 Care Centres, those with cold, fever/cough would be sent to Dedicated Covid Health Centres or private hospitals. Critical Covid-19 patients will be admitted to Dedicated Covid Hospitals. BBMP has turned Haj Bhavan, hotels, etc., into Covid Care Centres.

Replying to complaints that BBMP and health officials take nearly 24 hours to shift patients to hospitals, Kumar said there was shortage of ambulances.

The BBMP has also cancelled institutional quarantine for primary and secondary contacts of COVID-19 patients. They will now be placed under home quarantine. BBMP has formed 460 home quarantine enforcement squads, to strictly ensure that people follow quarantine protocol. The squads will also keep a check on the containment zones, examination centres, those not wearing masks or maintaining social distance, spitting on the road and urinating in public places, Kumar added.

Meanwhile, health workers who test positive but are asymptomatic can be in home quarantine, following guidelines of the isolation protocol. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa announced that swab collection and testing facilities would be set up in every assembly constituency.

Source: Deccan Herald | Indian Express

Ward delimitation finalised

State government has issued the final gazette notification on the delimitation of BBMP wards. The notification, issued on June 23, states that the delimitation is based on the 2011 Census. The number of wards in BBMP continues to be 198, though the core zones have lost some wards and the outer zones have gained some.

The draft notification had been issued in March, and objections invited. At the time, civic activists had questioned the rationale behind the exercise, given that the 2011 Census was outdated.

Source: The Hindu

Cabinet to amend Industrial (Facilitation) Act

The State Cabinet on Thursday decided to amend the Karnataka Industrial (Facilitation) Act, 2002, which would allow entrepreneurs to set up industries on identified lands without waiting for clearances from various departments, including land conversion from the Revenue Department. The changes in the Act would be applicable to small, medium and large private industries.

This facility would be applicable only to investors whose projects are cleared by the State High-Level Clearance Committee (SHLCC) headed by the Chief Minister, or the State Single Window Clearance Committee (SSWCC).

Large and Medium Scale Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar said the amendment would help investors fast track execution of projects, install machinery and commence production. Investors would be given a three-year period to get the clearances.

Source: The Hindu

HC to BBMP: Ensure supply of essentials in containment zones

High Court on Thursday said that BBMP has to strictly ensure supply of essential goods and services to people living in containment zones, as per the COVID-19 management orders. A special Division Bench issued the directions while hearing PIL petitions through video conference.

Court also directed the BBMP to explain what machinery it has put in place for citizens in containment zones to lodge grievances, as they cannot come out of their houses. Citizens in the 500 containment zones can approach the courts if the BBMP does not provide them essential services. Court also said that ward committees have to play a proactive role in ensuring services.

Source: The Hindu | Deccan Herald

Rs 10,194 crore to be released for pending housing schemes

The State Cabinet has decided to release Rs 10,194 crore for construction of 9.74 lakh houses under various housing schemes. Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy said the construction of these houses had been pending since 2012.

Source: The Hindu

HC: Let expert agency look into translocation of trees for Metro

Karnataka High Court asked the state government and the BMRCL (Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation) to suggest an expert agency which can examine the issue of saving trees that had been translocated for the Metro rail project. The agency should also examine if the 59 remaining trees to be uprooted can be successfully translocated, court said. The Bench was hearing a PIL filed by Dattatraya T Devare and the Bangalore Environment Trust.

Court said that the existing committee had not applied its mind before granting approval for the uprooting of trees. The Bench said it was concerned about the manner in which the committee examined the process of translocation. It asked the government advocate to get instructions on revamping the existing expert committee.

Source: The Hindu | Deccan Herald

Child rights commission supports ban on online classes

The Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has written to the Department of Primary and Secondary Education welcoming its decision to ban online classes for students till class V.

Fr. Antony Sebastian, Chairperson of the Commission, said that people from low-income groups cannot afford laptops and other electronic devices. The Commission, however, said that lessons can be aired on radio and TV. Many parents are disappointed with the ban on online classes, and several stakeholders have approached the HC for a stay on the order.

Source: The Hindu

NGO, Vidyaranyapura police tie up for COVID relief

The NGO Mahila Dakshata Samiti has initiated the ‘Feed the daily wager’ project in association with Vidyaranyapura Police Station. The NGO is part of the Disaster and Emergency Management team set up by the government to carry out lockdown relief work. Saranya Hegde, president of the Samiti, said that they provide 100 meals a day to slum dwellers. Police then distributes the food with the aid of volunteers.

Source: Deccan Herald

[Compiled by Revathi Siva Kumar]