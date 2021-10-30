Bengaluru Buzz: BMTC app to be relaunched | Transport Dept’s contactless services … and more

BMTC app to be relaunched in four months

The BMTC (Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation) app to track buses will be relaunched on February 26, 2022, with a new ITS (Intelligence Transport System). The project, funded by the Nirbhaya scheme, had been delayed due to COVID, said BMTC MD V Anbukumar. The app would give a range of information, from vehicle tracking to driver behaviour, seat occupancy and CCTV footage.

Meanwhile, a study by the Center for Study of Science, Technology and Policy (CSTEP) showed that, assuming 30% electric vehicle (EV) penetration within BBMP limits, there will be a demand for at least 22,000 EV charging stations for public transport systems such as buses, auto-rickshaws and cabs by 2031.

Source: Deccan Herald, Indian Express

Pvt schools deny TC to students who shifted to govt schools

Students who shifted out of private schools and enrolled in government schools this academic year have still not got their textbooks and uniforms, while some are not even getting their midday meals. The reason is that private school managements have refused to issue them transfer certificates as they had not paid fees during COVID. The students are still listed as enrolled in private schools in the education department’s SATS (Student Achievement Tracking System).

Source: The Hindu

Untreated water entering Doddakallasandra lake

Members of the Doddakallasandra Lake Protection Committee, in a letter to the BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) lakes division, wrote that untreated water from a private school and nearby apartment was entering the lake through the stormwater drain. And that little effort has been made to improve the situation although local residents had highlighted the issue to the BBMP.

Residents also demanded the appointment of a guard to protect against anti-social elements.

Source: Indian Express

Activists protest tree-felling permissions

Activists questioned the Forest Department’s haste to clear tree-felling to widen the Sarjapura-Attibele Road, while a PIL challenging it was listed for hearing next on October 29. KRDCL (Karnataka Road Development Corporation Limited) had previously felled several trees for the project before the court intervened and halted it based on the PIL.

Tree felling for the KRIDL project in 2020. File pic: Mahesh Bhat

Though the court allowed works to be resumed recently, Forest Department hastily gave tree-felling permissions without making it public. As per court orders, officials have to make such orders public, say activists. Court is yet to hear arguments on the lack of environment impact assessment, they said.

Source: Deccan Herald

Contactless services from Transport Dept

The state government has decided to make 30 services from the Transport Department contactless from November 1. These services include learner’s licence (LL), registration of motor vehicle with fully built body, transfer of vehicle ownership, etc.

Source: The Times of India

School partly sealed after student tested COVID-positive

A Basavanagudi school was sanitised and partially sealed after a Class 8 student tested COVID-positive on Monday. The school was not the source of infection, said Health Officer, BBMP (South). However, swab samples of 15 classmates were taken. They are all in home isolation.

Source: Deccan Herald

Review meeting of Bengaluru South constituency

Discussion on road conditions dominated the review meeting of areas under the Bengaluru South Assembly segment. Also, BWSSB (Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board) needs to finish laying drinking water pipelines, and Bescom (Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company) has to complete laying 11 kV lines underground. The meeting was chaired by the constituency’s MLA M Krishnappa, along with BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta who directed officials of various departments to coordinate and solve issues.

Source: The Hindu

COVID guidelines revised for international travellers

Travel guidelines have been revised to make RT-PCR reports mandatory for all international passengers coming to Karnataka. They must submit a self-declaration form on the Air Suvidha portal and upload their negative RT-PCR report. The test should be conducted within 72 hours of the journey.

Two suspected cases of AY.4.2 Delta variant have been identified in Bengaluru, and the samples have been sent for genome sequencing, said Health Minister K Sudhakar. This variant has been spreading rapidly in the UK.

Since May 2020, the BBMP has collected about Rs 14 crore from citizens who failed to wear masks or violated social distancing norms. Civic officials warned that following COVID norms will remain mandatory even though cases have reduced in the city.

Source: Indian Express, The Hindu

Govt campaign to promote Kannada

More than 10 lakh Kannadigas across the state responded to a call given by the government to gather and sing three songs on Thursday, in the run up to Kannada Rajyotsava. The Kannada and Culture Ministry is organising the ‘Kannadakkagi Naavu’ campaign from October 24 to November 1, to preserve and promote Kannada.

Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said the government will continue its efforts to make Kannada compulsory not just in primary and secondary schools, but also in degree-level classes, and is even planning an engineering course in Kannada.

Source: Bangalore Mirror, The Times of India

[Compiled by Revathi Siva Kumar]

