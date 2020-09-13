Bengaluru Buzz: State appoints BBMP Administrator | Flooding | Rail platform ticket fare hiked…and more

BBMP Council’s term ends, administrator appointed

On Thursday, state government appointed IAS officer Gaurav Gupta as the administrator of BBMP, since the five-year term of the BBMP Council ended. Gaurav Gupta is the Principal Secretary of Commerce and Industries Department, and has taken additional charge as BBMP administrator. He will take decisions related to the city until the new Council is formed.

Former corporators alleged that the administrator’s appointment was a clear sign that the government wanted to avoid the election, and that it’s a violation of the Karnataka Municipal Corporations Act.

State government had cited the pandemic as well as plans to restructure the city administration as its reasons for delaying the election. The State Election Commission has said that it plans to hold the election this December.

Source: Economic Times | Outlook

City flooded after heavy rains

Heavy rainfall in parts of East, West, Yelahanka and Dasarahalli zones have left several areas flooded, besides bringing down huge trees and branches. Many areas reported power disruptions too.

Areas including Anugraha Layout, Poojappa Layout, Geddalahalli, Telecom Layout and HBR 5th Block were inundated as drains overflowed. Thoroughfares within Manyata Tech Park flooded after the drains linking Rachenahalli, Nagawara and Hebbal lakes overflowed.

Homes in Sai Layout near Horamavu Main Road were inundated and residents lost most of their belongings. Many were forced to spend the night in the open. Some homes in Mylasandra and Jodibhavi Road were flooded too.

CS Patil, Director at the Indian Meteorological Department, said the city continues to be on yellow alert (light to moderate rain, with heavy showers in isolated areas). Rainfall is expected to decrease from Saturday.

Source: Deccan Herld | The Hindu | The Times of India

Doorstep COVID testing in Bommanahalli

BBMP officials in Bommanahalli Zone have adopted round-the-clock doorstep testing for COVID, especially for the elderly and those living in high-risk areas. Emergency testing requests are made to the helpline number (8884666670), after which a dedicated team visits the caller’s residence for the testing.

Most requests are from people who are unable to go to nearby testing locations due to age or related factors, said Sanjana B M, BBMP COVID nodal officer for Bommanahalli Zone. Slum areas like Mangammanapalya and Singasandra are also part of the targeted testing.

Source: Indian Express | The Times of India

Namma Metro services resume on Green Line

Two days after resuming Metro services on the Purple Line, the BMRCL (Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited) started running trains on the Green Line (Yelachenahalli to Nagasandra) on Wednesday.

Since September 11, BMRCL has been operating trains between 7 am and 9 pm on both the lines, with a frequency of five minutes in peak hours and 10 minutes in non-peak hours.

Railway platform ticket fare hiked to Rs 50

The Railways has hiked platform ticket fare from Rs 10 to Rs 50 temporarily in Bengaluru, citing the need to avoid crowds during COVID. Seven pairs of trains began operations from Bengaluru division from Friday, in addition to the special trains that have been running for several weeks. The tickets will be issued at KSR Bengaluru, Yesvantpur and Bengaluru Cantonment Railway Stations.

Source: The Hindu | Deccan Herald

Row over Kempegowda Awards

Controversy erupted when BBMP removed the name of Dr Taha Mateen of the volunteer group ‘Mercy Angels’, from the list of Kempegowda Award winners. The six-member volunteer group has been ensuring dignified last rites for COVID victims. The list of awardees released in the morning had Dr Mateen’s name, but by evening the name had disappeared.

BBMP opposition leader Abdul Wajid alleged that Mayor Goutham Kumar had removed Dr Mateen’s name at the behest of the RSS. However, the Mayor said the name had been removed since the award cannot be given to non-government organisations. Wajid responded that RSS functionaries had been given the awards by considering them as activists from different spheres.

Source: Deccan Herald

[Compiled by Revathi Siva Kumar]