BMTC/KSRTC services resume partially during Lockdown 4.0

With lockdown relaxations, BMTC (Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation) and KSRTC (Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation) have just resumed services. Following is a press release from BMTC on how their bus services will be run in the present circumstances.

In view of providing safe and convenient transport facility, and to create a sense of trust among passengers by ensuring required cleanliness and hygiene in buses, the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has planned to operate buses as per the guidelines of the central and state governments.

Service availability

Initially, operations will be resumed on high-density routes in Bengaluru city except in the containment areas.

Operation timings

In view of night curfew enforcement, bus services will be provided between 7 am and 7 pm.

Ticket System

To maintain social distancing, passengers with only Monthly pass/Weekly pass/Daily pass will be allowed to travel in BMTC buses.

For the benefit of commuters Rs 300 Weekly pass has been introduced. Valid for all non-A/C buses (Ordinary buses) Valid for seven days including the day of issue A photo identity card is mandatory to obtain Weekly pass. The same should be produced while travelling. Weekly passes will be issued at specified bus stations between 7 am and 7 pm.

Daily passes (Rs 70) will be issued by conductors.

Other types of passes and tickets are not allowed. [BMTC MD C Shikha clarified that tickets won’t be issued for now. Instead, commuters will have to procure daily/weekly/monthly passes beforehand, from specific bus depots. Daily pass can also be obtained from the bus conductor.]

To promote cashless transaction, Digital Ticketing (QR code scanning) will be introduced in 75 buses of 15 depots on trial basis.

Responsibility of crew

Body temperature of crew will be checked daily before the commencement of duty.

Crew should wear face mask while on duty.

Crew should use sanitiser and maintain hygiene.

Crew shall monitor social distancing between passengers.

Passengers are allowed to board the bus only if seats are available.

Buses should be stopped at designated bus stops for boarding and de-boarding.

In case more passengers are noticed in bus stations/stops, crew should inform the same to the nearest Depot Managers/ DTOs.

Vehicle Maintenance

Mechanically fit, well cleaned and disinfected buses will be deployed for operations.

Precautionary measures for passengers

Mandatory use of masks or cloth (as per government notification) for covering mouth and nose. Entry prohibited for passengers without masks.

Mandatory use of dedicated doors for boarding and off-boarding. Passengers should mandatorily use the rear door for entering, and the front door for alighting.

Passengers shall maintain social distance while boarding/ alighting buses, and should follow the queue system.

If all seats are accommodated in the buses, passengers should not board the bus and should wait for another bus.

Those suffering from fever and other ailments are not allowed to travel by bus.

Senior citizens, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 years are not allowed to travel by bus.

Passenger co-operation is requested in maintaining cleanliness in buses and bus stations.

List of bus stations where passes are issued

KSRTC announces resumption of inter-district services

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will resume its operations with effect from March 19. Initially, it is proposed to operate 1500 buses (25% of services). The number of services will be increased gradually.

The following arrangements are made for bus operations:

There will be no increase in passenger fares.

Buses will be operated during day only, from 7 am to 7 pm. That is, buses will have to reach their destinations within 7 pm.

For example:

Buses will not be operated in containment zones.

Passengers will be allowed to travel with face mask only.

Social distancing has to be maintained in bus stations and also in the buses.

Maximum of 30 passengers will be allowed to travel in one bus.

Passengers will be allowed to board the bus only at bus stations.

Buses will be operated to major destinations within Karnataka only. Presently, inter-state buses will not be operated.

Presently, KSRTC will not operate any A/C BUSES.

Buses will not be operated on Sundays.

Passengers will be subjected to thermal screening.

Advance tickets can be booked at www.ksrtc.in.

Passengers are requested to carry less luggage and travel with their ID card.

Keeping in view the safety of passengers, buses will not be stopped en route for refreshments. Hence passengers may carry drinking water and food.

[This article is based on a press release from BMTC/KSRTC, and has been published with minimal edits.]