Biodiversity in my Bengaluru backyard: A contest for students of grades 9-12

What are the many types of birds, animals and insects that you can see in Bengaluru? What are those beautiful trees, shrubs or weeds that grow here? And oh, those flowers that bloom in our neighbourhood parks and avenue trees!

From the beautiful bee-eater to the humble purslane, there are many captivating life forms to spot and admire just outside our own homes!

White Cheeked Barbet. Pic: Deepa Mohan

Citizen Matters in collaboration with Mongabay India, an environment and conservation magazine, is organising a contest on “Biodiversity in my Backyard” and invite students of classes 9-12 residing in Bengaluru to submit entries under the following two categories:

Category 1: Instagram post (a series of photographs, videos, or graphics designed by you with a caption of (approximately 2,000 characters)

Category 2: Report submission of 600-800 words with 1-3 photographs. Research, talk to experts and residents, and refer to relevant studies and data related to the species you come across.

The observations can be made in your garden, balcony, or a nearby nature spot – garden, park, lake, or any open space. Or even inside your house!

5 winning entries will get prizes worth Rs 1000 in each category. This contest is part of a project on ‘Bengaluru’s Ecosystems and Biodiversity’.

Biodiversity in my Bengaluru Backyard – contest poster

Rules

Contestants must be residents of Bengaluru, and be studying in a Bengaluru school in grades 9-12. Individual contestants only. Only one entry per category per contestant. Entry should be the original work of the participants and in English. Instagram submissions must be tagged with #BiodiversityInMyBengaluruBackyard. For Instagram submission, the account should be public so that the jury can assess the submission. Submissions must be submitted only through the form provided, any other mode of submission will not be accepted. The last date to submit entries is July 30.

Register and submit

Click here to register: https://bit.ly/bengalurubiodiversity

Click here to submit your entry: https://bit.ly/BiodiversityInMyBengaluruBackyard

About the project: Biodiversity of Bengaluru

Over the last year, Citizen Matters and Mongabay India, supported by the Bengaluru Sustainability Forum, have worked together to document Bengaluru’s Biodiversity.

We have explored a range of topics, from colourful solitary bees easily found in urban gardens to the many rare species that are disappearing fast – for example, the slender loris that lives on tree canopies to the disappearing traditional food crops, and butterflies that can’t bear the city’s bright lights.

We found that the Hesaraghatta grasslands, which is under threat now, houses rare species like the Lesser Florican and the Lilac Silverline. We also covered Bengaluru’s neglected mini water bodies — keres and kuntes, that host many birds, insects, and animal species. The bigger water bodies — lakes, also host a lot of biodiversity, and have traditionally provided food and livelihood to local residents. Though lakes have been disappearing fast, fishermen and others have been reviving some lakes while also protecting their biodiversity.

Delonix regia – Gulmohar is a popular avenue tree in Bengaluru. pic: Rajeev R

