Podcast: How citizen activists are trying to solve Bengaluru’s garbage problem

Get in-depth and insightful stories on issues that affect you every day!

Get in-depth and insightful stories on issues that affect you every day!

Support Citizen Matters - independent, Reader-funded media that covers your city like no other.

Support Citizen Matters - independent, Reader-funded media that covers your city like no other.

If you live in Bengaluru, you just cannot avoid the city’s waste management problem. Footpaths that are stinking and littered with waste are a common sight. This first episode of ‘Lessons from Bengaluru’ podcast series explores Bengaluru’s waste management problem, and what citizens are doing to address it.

Advertisement

Sandhya Narayanan of the Solid Waste Management Round Table (SWMRT) describes how the city’s rapid growth from the early 2000s worsened the waste management problem. SWMRT has played a key role in identifying solutions to the issue and holding civic authorities accountable.

Lalitha Mondreti, also part of SWMRT, explains the 2 bin – 1 bag campaign she worked on. This is now a waste management model mandated by the state government.

A number of businesses too have emerged to provide ways for people to make more eco-friendly decisions. Two of which are ‘Cayal’, an app that lets people rent out items they don’t use frequently, and ‘Reimagined’ which sells upcycled products.

Find us on SoundCloud | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | LinkedIn

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for updates.