Podcast: How citizen activists are trying to solve Bengaluru’s garbage problem

May 15, 2020

LESSONS FROM BENGALURU

Support Citizen Matters - independent, Reader-funded media that covers your city like no other.
Get in-depth and insightful stories on issues that affect you every day!

If you live in Bengaluru, you just cannot avoid the city’s waste management problem. Footpaths that are stinking and littered with waste are a common sight. This first episode of ‘Lessons from Bengaluru’ podcast series explores Bengaluru’s waste management problem, and what citizens are doing to address it.

Advertisement

Sandhya Narayanan of the Solid Waste Management Round Table (SWMRT) describes how the city’s rapid growth from the early 2000s worsened the waste management problem. SWMRT has played a key role in identifying solutions to the issue and holding civic authorities accountable.

Lalitha Mondreti, also part of SWMRT, explains the 2 bin – 1 bag campaign she worked on. This is now a waste management model mandated by the state government.

A number of businesses too have emerged to provide ways for people to make more eco-friendly decisions. Two of which are ‘Cayal’, an app that lets people rent out items they don’t use frequently, and ‘Reimagined’ which sells upcycled products.

Find us on SoundCloud | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | LinkedIn

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for updates.


Get the Citizen Matters newsletter
About Grace Madigan 9 Articles
Grace Madigan was an intern from Seattle, Washington. You can follow her @grace_madigan19.
Twitter

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*