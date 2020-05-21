What Lockdown 4.0 relaxations mean for Bengaluru

Get in-depth and insightful stories on issues that affect you every day!

Support Citizen Matters - independent, Reader-funded media that covers your city like no other.

Based on orders by the Centre’s Ministry of Home Affairs on May 17, Karnataka government issued an order on lockdown measures applicable in the state till May 31. Here are the key highlights, as summarised by the Bangalore Apartments’ Federation (BAF).

Lockdown to continue with relaxations

Lockdown will continue till May 31. However, this phase of lockdown is characterised by reasonable relaxations that would support day-to-day life coming back to normal, while certain high-risk activities would be restricted.

Intra-city public transport to resume

Local public transport mediums (except Metro rail) like BMTC buses, cabs (driver + 2 passengers) and autos (driver + 2 passengers) will restart from May 19, with adequate social distancing measures in place.



Read more: BMTC/KSRTC services resume partially during Lockdown 4.0

Shops to reopen

All kind of shopping establishments, except those in malls, would open.

Unrestricted public movement from morning to evening

Unrestricted public movement continues to be permitted between 7 am and 7 pm, except on Sundays. Movement is restricted fully on Sundays, and between 7 pm and 7 am on other days of the week.

No more COVID zones; only containment and buffer zones

The practice of classifying districts as red/orange/green zones have been discontinued. Accordingly, Bengaluru ceases to be red-zone district.

Only containment zones and buffer zones will be defined by district authorities, based on guidelines by the Department of Health and Family Welfare. These zones will have strict measures, including tight control on ingress/egress.

There could be further classification of wards as red/orange/green by the Health Department for better monitoring, but no other restrictions will apply based on this classification.

Protocol for travelling to Bengaluru

Screening and quarantine protocols vis-à-vis international, inter-state and inter-district travel will continue to apply. Further, the entry of travellers from the states of Gujarat, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu is prohibited till May 31.

Opening of public parks and other spaces

The prohibition on public gymnasiums and swimming pools will continue. It is advised to continue keeping gymnasiums and swimming pools in apartments too shut till the end of this lockdown period.

It is advised that other activities that may enable congregations and contact (clubhouses with/and sporting/recreational activities) be deferred opening till May 31. However, walking/jogging (with social distancing and mask-wearing) can be allowed; this is in line with the opening of public parks as well.

Allowing domestic workers and staff to resume work

There have been multiple queries since the initiation of lockdown phase 3, on permission to allow support staff like domestic workers, cooks and drivers in apartments. There were no specific restrictions applicable on this count. Apartment associations are advised to facilitate the resumption of services and enable households to get back to the necessities of daily life.

[This article is based on a press release from Bangalore Apartments’ Federation (BAF), and has been published with edits]

