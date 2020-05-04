Lockdown 3: BBMP Covid advisory for apartments, resident groups

Get in-depth and insightful stories on issues that affect you every day!

Yesterday, a team of representatives from Bangalore Apartments’ Federation (BAF) – a federation of apartment RWAs in the city – participated in a video-conference with Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike (BBMP) officials. BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar, Special Commissioner (Health and Projects) Dr Ravi Surpur and Special Commissioner (Solid Waste Management) Randeep Dev were present, along with representatives of various Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs).

Here are some key updates which were shared in the meeting:

RWAs to stay alert and updated

As per the order of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, on May 1, and subsequent orders by the Government of Karnataka on May 2, Bengaluru Urban is a red-zone district where certain restrictions are in place. And within Bengaluru, containment zones have been defined based on reported infections. Very strict conditions are applicable to these zones, including on entry/exit from them.

The list of containment-zones shown below is as of May 3. This list is dynamic and keeps getting updated – please refer to http://bbmp.gov.in/covid19bulletins for daily updates on containment zones. Each RWA should stay in touch with these updates, to assess risk for their own communities.

Daily activities to resume in non-containment zones with order and responsibility

The BBMP team was confident that the majority of Bengaluru was safe, with infected zones well-contained. Hence slow resumption of daily activities was being encouraged.

To that extent, people in non-containment zones can start exercising the relaxations mentioned in the order, with a sense of responsibility and continued caution.

Domestic workers and support staff can resume work, but with caution

On the issue of services by domestic workers and other support staff, BBMP team has assured that it is safe to permit resumption of services. This resumption should be accompanied by very strict measures like perimeter temperature checks, sanitisation, wearing of masks and gloves, social-distancing in common-areas as applicable, etc.

People from containment zones are strictly banned from leaving those zones, and authorities are ensuring this. But it is in the interest of RWAs to double-check entry origins vis-à-vis containment zones. Home-stay rules for people aged above 65 and those with co-morbidities apply in the case of domestic workers as well, for their own safety. In case any domestic worker is not yet comfortable resuming duty, there should be no coercion on that count.

Held a VC with @BAFBLR & #RWAs along with @BBMPSWMSplComm & @BBMPPHSplComm to discuss precautions during #Lockdown3 .



1⃣ Domestic help allowed as per GoI notification. By walk only, those living in Cluster Zones can’t enter Apartments. (1/2)#BBMPFightsCovid19 #BreakTheChain pic.twitter.com/bWgKajnQAb — B.H.Anil Kumar,IAS (@BBMPCOMM) May 3, 2020 BBMP Commissioner BH Anil Kumar in another tweet clarified that ‘Maids should walk to work…’ is not a rule, as highlighted in a newspaper headline. They can come by any vehicle but in view of non-availability of public transport, it was suggested during the video conference that they can come by walk if they stay nearby, he said.

Private sector organisations can function with 33% of staff

Residents who will resume work based on the allowance for public sector organisations to function and for private sector organisations to function with 33% staff, should exercise all precautions and adhere to conditions applicable as they go to and return back from work. RWAs should implement perimeter screening and hygiene measures for them, as applicable to all.

Moving places within the city allowed, except for containment zones

People who are waiting to move in to a new house or to move out of one, can do so as long as the source and destination locations are not within containment zones. Also during the process, all perimeter screening and hygiene measures are strictly applicable. While move-in/move-out has been deemed to be essential, aspects like interior work should wait till the end of this lockdown phase.

Places around Bengaluru clubbed as one unit for easy movement with restrictions

As per an additional order today by the Chief secretary, GoK, Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Ramanagara, Chikkaballapur and Kolar districts will be treated as single unit for purpose of movement between 7 am and 7 pm, and would not require passes.

However, this allowance is only for permitted activities and with applicable red-zone restrictions (like the number of passengers per vehicle). Travellers should also produce organisational letter/ID card when demanded. In short, no free movement is yet allowed during day – only movement for permitted activities is allowed without pass.

Approximately 10,000 stranded Indians expected to return, RWAs to implement strict safety measures

There would soon be a wave of stranded Indians who would be permitted to be return from abroad – about 10,000 people are expected to arrive in Karnataka. BBMP team has sought the support of the RWAs in implementing home-quarantine measures (14 days) as was done during the first phase of lockdown.

Common areas in societies to remain closed

Restrictions remain on opening up clubhouses, gyms, swimming pools, etc. These restrictions will be reviewed after completion of the current lockdown phase.

BBMP team appreciated the role played by RWAs and residents in keeping Bengaluru safe during lockdown.

[This article is based on a press release from Bangalore Apartments’ Federation (BAF), and has been published with edits]