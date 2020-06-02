“Better ward-level governance could have saved Bengaluru’s migrant workers during lockdown”

In the absence of the WDMCs, migrants have been begging for food and rations, which is depriving them of their dignity. As a study by the social welfare organisation ‘Naavu Bharateeyaru’ documented, one migrant had this to say: “Let us stop asking for food and rations. Once what we have gets over, it is more dignified if we just die. Yes, people come and take our names and numbers and go. But we never hear back from them. We must have just become another number and name to be recorded in their registers.”

The Naavu Bharateeyaru study arrived at the following conclusions:

The ration kits disappeared without a trace, thanks to local corporators/MLAs who appropriated them for their own constituencies (vote-banks).

The State has not been able to reach food to vast numbers of vulnerable citizens.

There is absolute lack of clarity within the BBMP on procedures for surveying workers, for verification and food distribution. There is total lack of transparency and willingness to work with trade unions and NGOs. Weeks are taken to identify “beneficiaries” even after diverse organisations give detailed lists.

One MLA ensured that his photo was put on ration kits that the Labour Department distributed using funds from the Construction Workers’ Welfare Board – money which was not even the government’s, as it was contributed by employers and belonged to the workers. There’ve also been instances of some corporators refusing to give ration kits to some persons because they were not their voters or were “outsiders”.

Clearly, without transparency and the oversight of WDMCs, the benefits were distributed in a partisan manner based on caste, religion, language, state of origin, etc. This could be the reason for elected representatives’ lack of interest in activating the statutorily-required WDMCs.

WDMCs set up after court orders, but ineffective

In mid-April, we, at the non-profit CIVIC, wrote to the BBMP Commissioner that it was BBMP’s duty to have constituted WDMCs as soon as the lockdown was announced. We pointed this out to the Chief Secretary and the State-level Disaster Management Committee’s sub-committee in charge of Welfare as well. But none of them responded.

Meanwhile, in the PIL WP 6435/2020, the High Court had been questioning BBMP on the measures it took to provide shelter, food, medicines, etc to migrant workers and the homeless during lockdown. The Court expressed its disappointment over the reports submitted by the state government and BBMP, and lamented that no “organised and systematic efforts” were made to identify these groups.

Noting these, we, at the non-profit CIVIC, wrote to the Chief Justice that if only the institutionalised WDMCs had been set up, they could have identified the needy in every ward and provided credible data to the Court. CIVIC prayed that the Court order BBMP to set up WDMCs immediately.

The court sought the government’s response to our email on April 24. As a result, BBMP Zonal Commissioners set up WDMCs in every ward through a circular on April 26, spelling out their roles and responsibilities, and asking them to meet every Monday.

As per these circulars, WDMCs would comprise the councillor (chairperson), all members as well as the Member-Secretary of ward committees, representatives of the concerned AROs, AEEs, Medical Officer, AEE (SWM), Station House Officer at the local police station, doctor at the local PHC, BESCOM engineer, BWSSB engineer and a local RWA representative.

And WDMCs’ responsibilities include:

ensuring that those quarantined remain isolated, and that buffer zones and containment zones are enforced

ensuring social distancing is maintained in front of all markets, shops and Indira Canteens

making arrangements for delivery of food, ration kits, masks, fruits and vegetables to the needy

arranging shelters for the needy in nearby marriage halls/hotels/lodges

ensuring that all instructions and orders are followed carefully

conducting meetings every Monday

Member-Secretary to report resolutions passed by the meeting to BBMP

In another circular on April 29, BBMP Commissioner added that WDMCs should ensure landlords weren’t forcing migrant tenants to pay rent or to vacate premises. If such incidents occurred, WDMCs should take action with the help of the local police, the circular said.

However, neither circulars required WDMCs to conduct surveys to create a database of the vulnerable labourers and the homeless in their wards, or put the data in public domain or furnish it to HC, which is what was intended in the HC’s order.

If every ward had a helpline and a database of migrant workers, publicised on BBMP’s website, any citizen could have pointed out cases of the needy or homeless being left out. Those in need could have also called the helpline if they hadn’t received benefits. Even the State Planning Secretary, Dr Shalini Rajneesh, admitted during a webinar on May 21, that citizens were confused by the multiple helplines, and that some helplines set up at state level were often overwhelmed by the demand and broke down.



Activists too have pointed out that the helplines were often unreachable or unresponsive as the demand on them was huge. But if there was a helpline in every ward, the demand would be lesser and the responsiveness better.