How lockdown is affecting a water-starved community in Bengaluru

RJ Usha from Radio Active 90.4 MHz talks to Azima, a resident of Banashankari, on the effects of water shortage during COVID-19 lockdown.

Azima says shortage of drinking water is a key concern in her locality within Banashankari ward. Drinking water is available only once in about three days, and when water is released from the public tap, people crowd to collect it. This sometimes ends even in fights. Residents of this area do not have any other source of drinking water as they have to travel around a kilometre just to buy a Bisleri bottle.

Azima recounts that she once had to wait from 6 am to 6 pm for drinking water, but still did not get it. When she was forced to move out to buy a Bisleri bottle, she was questioned by the police. Complaining to the corporator about water shortage has not yielded any result so far. Releasing water once a day at a specified time would be helpful for the community, Azima said.

During Ramzan, water shortage is an impediment to fasting and other festivities. Namaz and other rituals are now being observed in people’s homes, Azima said. Apart from the drinking water issue, residents here are concerned about the rise in the prices of vegetables and other essentials.

[Compiled by Deeksha Sudhindra]