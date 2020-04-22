Here’s how Bengaluru looks during COVID-19 lockdown

Get in-depth and insightful stories on issues that affect you every day!



It’s almost a month since Bengaluru has been under complete lockdown so as to contain COVID-19 spread. Besides, two wards have been sealed off, and 19 localities designated as Containment Zones; movement for even essential services have been restricted in these areas.

With the majority of us spending time at home, have you wondered what the city looks like now? What about hyper-crowded areas like Silk Board junction, the traffic signal near St John’s Medical College, and so on?

Naveen Thomas Prasad, an IT employee in the city, decided to shoot what his area looked like. Here’s his video, which covers places like Silk Board, Outer Ring Road towards HSR Layout, and Koramangala.

Video: Bengaluru city during lockdown. Credit: Naveen Thomas Prasad

Not just drone photographers, even the BBMP couldn’t resist capturing Bengaluru at this time. On April 19, Mayor Gowtham Kumar tweeted the BBMP video, saying, “The eerie stillness of Namma Bengaluru under #CoronaLockdown!”

In the video Majestic Bus Station is empty, without all its usual hustle and bustle. The KR Puram Bridge too, known for horrible traffic pile-ups, is seen empty. A comment under the Mayor’s tweet said, Bengaluru always looks beautiful but the crowd on the roads makes it less so.

Video: Aerial view of Bengaluru during lockdown. Credit: R H K Creations for BBMP