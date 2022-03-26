Bengaluru Buzz: Changes to waste collection system | Bus lanes opposed…and more

Changes in door-to-door waste collection system proposed

The door-to-door waste collection system may undergo drastic changes. BBMP may deploy one garbage contractor for every three wards, instead of one per ward. The Palike may also increase the garbage contract period for a minimum of three years, and introduce four-wheel tippers that are mostly electric or CNG-enabled. There will be no separate vehicles for collecting wet and dry waste; instead, each tipper will have separate compartments for wet and dry waste.

The proposed changes will be discussed in the next board meeting of the BSWM (Bengaluru Solid Waste Management) Ltd. Once the changes are finalised, BSWM – which reports to BBMP – plans to float fresh tenders for door-to-door waste collection.

Meanwhile, residents near Harluru lake are complaining that waste dumping has resumed in the lake after a gap of nearly a month.

Source: Deccan Herald, Bangalore Mirror

Karaga fest in April

The BBMP held a meeting with stakeholders for smooth conduct of the 300-year-old Karaga festival of the Thigala community, from April 8th to 18th. Due to the pandemic, the festival was low-key in the last two years, without the night-long procession at the end. This year, special measures will be taken to ensure COVID-appropriate behaviour. Currently, Bengaluru has zero containment zones, a first since the pandemic began.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Minister for Religious Endowments has asked all the temples under the Muzrai Department to mark Ugadi as a ‘Dharmika Dina’ or religious day. The Minister also instructed that special poojas should be conducted on the day, and neem and jaggery distributed, in temples.

Source: Indian Express, Bangalore Mirror

ACB raids nine middlemen

About a hundred ACB (Anti Corruption Bureau) officials are searching nine places belonging to the agents who are said to be influencing public servants at the BDA (Bangalore Development Authority). Residences of Raghu B N in Chamarajpet and Mohan of Manorayanapalya were searched.

Source: Deccan Herald

Railway stations upgrade for people with disabilities

Four major railway stations are being made more accessible for passengers with disabilities. The NGO Samarthanam Trust has collaborated with South Western Railways and the private firm Sapiens for this. They aim to provide Braille maps, signage, platform indicators, portable ramps, railings, modified toilets and special waiting rooms at the KSR Bengaluru, Cantonment, Whitefield and Baiyappanahalli stations.

Channapatna toys will be marketed in KSR Railway Station. (Representational image) Pic credit: Wikipedia.org

Meanwhile, KSR Bengaluru will become the first railway station in Karnataka to market Channapatna toys. A stall to sell the toys will be set up on March 25th, and trialed for a fortnight.

Source: Indian Express, The New Indian Express

Bus lanes should be reconsidered, say ORR companies

At a meeting, the Outer Ring Road Companies Association (ORRCA) asked BBMP why the neglected bus priority lanes should be continued on ORR. According to ORRCA, bus priority lanes are worsening traffic jams while employees have started travelling to their workplaces. Another meeting might be held between agencies like the DULT (Directorate of Urban Land Transport) and BTP (Bangalore Traffic Police) with ORRCA, to discuss the issue.

Source: Deccan Herald

Residents oppose BBMP constructing on footpath

BBMP is encroaching a footpath at 6th Main Road, Jogupalya, to build an ‘arali katte’. The Palike has also set up a RO (Reverse Osmosis) water dispensing unit on the same stretch. Residents nearby said that encroachment of the busy footpath could endanger citizens. However, BBMP officials said that the footpath was dirty and becoming a yellow spot, so the religious structure was being built to put a stop to this.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that state government will review the white-topping of roads and introduce norms for it, given the high cost of the process.

Source: Deccan Herald, The Hindu

Demand for Bengluru-Mumbai premium train

Rail activists demand a dedicated Bengaluru-Mumbai premium train with limited stops and running time below 19 hours, as the Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal at Byappanahalli gears up for inauguration and the Vande Bharat Express is planned across major routes.

Currently, Udyan Express is the only direct daily train between the two cities, with total travel time of nearly 24 hours. Whereas Bengaluru to Mumbai can be covered by road in 15-17 hours.

Source: The Times of India

B’luru has highest insurance cover among metros

Bengaluru tops the charts as the most financially protected Indian city, says a survey ‘The India Protection Quotient 4.0’, released by Max Life Insurance and Kantar. The survey was based on responses from 5,729 people across 25 cities. Compared to other metropolitan and Tier-1 cities, Bengaluru has the highest percentage of life insurance ownership, at 91%. However, it is ranked lowest in terms of financial security, at 53%. The survey also found that mental health and wellbeing is a major priority for citizens, followed by financial independence post-retirement and children’s education.

Source: The New Indian Express

Postman wins second rank in BA exams

Sanjay K P, 25, a postman at Sunkadakatte in west Bengaluru is the second ranker in the Bengaluru City University exams. He completed his Bachelor of Arts degree with history, political science and economics as main subjects, at the VV Puram Evening College of Arts and Commerce.

Source: Indian Express

