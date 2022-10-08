Bengaluru Buzz: City drops in Swachh rank | New healthcare facilities promised…and more

City drops 15 ranks in Swachh Survekshan

Ranked 43 out of 45 cities (among those with a population above 10 lakhs), Bengaluru has slipped by 15 spots in Swachh Survekshan, 2022. Last year, it was 28th among 48 cities. The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs released the list of cleanest cities on October 1st, evaluated on three parameters scored at 7,500 for service-level progress, certification and citizens’ voice. The BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) has scored 2,892.98.

Almost Rs 1,500 crore was spent on solid waste management per year. Sources said that delays in the preparation of reports, disputes in choosing consultants, and stringent qualifying norms have led to the downfall.

Although BBMP tried for a three-star rating, it earned zero as it did not seem to process much of the waste. It had earned points in the open defecation-free category, but failed to qualify for the ‘water ++’ or ‘garbage-free city’ certifications.

Action on healthcare

While inaugurating a 50-bed subcentre of the Jayadeva Institute of Cardiology and a 46-bed paediatric intensive care unit of the Indira Gandhi Children’s Hospital at the KC General Hospital, Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai on Thursday made many promises. He said that the KC General Hospital at Malleswaram will be developed on the lines of the Victoria Hospital and four multi-speciality hospitals as well as 243 Namma Clinics will come up soon. Other promises included a 200-bedded MCH and a 50-bedded trauma care centre in the hospital, upgradation of 20 PHCs (primary health centres), Rs 500 crore for cochlear implantation free of cost for the poor, and cancer treatment centres at 12 places.

About 243 of 438 clinics in the state are being set up in BBMP limits, said Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar. Each clinic will have a doctor, a nurse, a lab technician, and a ‘D’ group employee.

Waste generated shoots up post festival

Over 100 Durga pandals, decorated buildings, vehicles, BMTC buses, and other Dasara events left behind heaps of wet waste. Many commercial areas, including K.R. Market, Yeshwanthpur, Gandhi Bazaar, Hebbal, and Shivaji Nagar were littered with plantain stems, ash gourds, loose flowers, and garlands. Residential areas had broken ash gourds, lemons, and flower garlands in vacant sites or street corners.

Officials of the SWM (Solid Waste Management) wing said that, everyday, about 4.5 to 5 thousand tonnes of waste is generated in the city, but it shoots up by 20% to 30% during festivals.

QR codes at traffic signals for medical aid

The traffic police, BBMP, and Manipal Hospitals have posted QR codes at traffic signal junctions to bail out victims during medical emergencies and offer first-aid care and cardiac medical services. Manipal Hospitals explained that the codes can help a person connect to the emergency number at a single click, and get directed to ambulance services.

A week after World Heart Day, it was started to enable first aid such as Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and other emergency services. The code explains the steps to be followed to help revive an affected person, as most of India’s population do not know how to use it effectively and mostly tend to forget emergency numbers.

Task force to fill potholes

The BBMP has set up a 11-member task force for integrated operation, supervision, and implementation of filling potholes, headed by engineer-in-chief B S Prahlad, with the heads of eight zones, and the chief engineer of the BBMP’s project division. The team will repair potholes based on complaints raised under the ‘FixMyStreet’ software.

BBMP is slammed for poor filling of potholes. Pic: Ekta Sawant

A division bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe on Friday heard a PIL (public interest litigation) filed by four persons regarding the filling of potholes on roads under the jurisdiction of the BBMP.

During the hearing, the BBMP’s advocate submitted an action-taken report that explained that 10 encroachments have been cleared from September 19, 2022 till date, though another 592 encroachments need to be cleared. It was also claimed that 221 potholes on major roads have been filled using hot mix”.

However, the bench said the report does not look satisfactory and warned that if BBMP does not show progress, it will withhold the wages of engineers.

Anti-encroachment drive halts

The anti-encroachment drive seems to have come to a halt due to the lack of surveyors. The BBMP requested the revenue department to re-survey rajakaluves, or storm water drains, before sending bulldozers. However, as surveying property is a huge task and equipment is not available during the festival, the anti-encroachment drive is paused. But Revenue Minister Ashoka said that officials could resume demolition of the big rajakaluves.

Almost 650 encroachments have been identified across eight zones. Officials said they cleared about 100 in one month. So far, encroachments that have been razed include Wipro, Rainbow Drive, RMZ EcoSpace, Puravankara Group, Bagmane Group, Prestige Group, and Nalapad Academy. Many encroachers were motivated to clear the structures on their own, due to public pressure.

The BBMP had been warned by the High Court that if the encroachments on rajakaluves are not cleared, an appropriate order will have to be issued against its Chief Commissioner.

