Bengaluru Buzz: R-Day at Idgah Maidan | BBMP’s no to road digging … and more

R-Day at Chamrajnagar Idgah Maidan

For the first time, Republic Day was celebrated, on January 26th, at the Chamrajnagar Idgah Maidan ground amid tight security, as North taluk assistant commissioner, revenue department, Shivanna, unfurled the national flag at 8 am. MLA BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan and Bengaluru Central Lok Sabha MP, PC Mohan, were also present, under elaborate security. Naadageethe and Raitha Geete were played, and later, students from BBMP and government schools performed cultural programmes. The West Division police deployed over 150 police personnel and installed over 50 CCTV cameras.

There were celebrations at a number of places in the city, including the main Manekshaw Parade Ground, which had three gates for entry. Military officers, freedom fighters, ex-servicemen, other officers and the general public had attended the event.

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot unfurled the national flag at the grounds. There was a march-past by defence forces, police contingents, and contigents from various schools and other organisations. This was followed by cultural performances, including Kalarippayattu, by various other groups.

Second stretch of suburban train

For Bengaluru’s suburban train, tenders are being called for the 46.88-km Corridor 4, also known as the Kanaka Line, which will connect Heelalige in the far south to Rajanukunte in the far north. Corridor 4 is the second of four corridors. The tender is for the design and construction of 8.96 kilometres of elevated tracks (viaducts) and 37.92 kilometres of at-grade tracks. April 27th is the last date to submit the bids.

The tender for the second stretch was supposed to be called in October 2021, which was deferred to December 2021. The Kanaka Line will cover these 19 stations: Rajanakunte, Muddenahalli, Yelahanka, Jakkur, Hegde Nagar, Thannisandra, Hennur, Horamavu, Channasandra, Bennigenahalli, Kaggadaspura, Marathahalli, Bellandur Road, Carmelaram, Ambedkar Nagar, Huskur, Singara Agrahara, Bommasandra, and Heelalige.

Meanwhile about 1,071 trees will be removed to clear the path for the suburban rail corridor, but as most of the alignment is outside the BBMP, it will go through without the scrutiny of an expert committee. Activists agreed that it was a much-needed rail project in view of the long-term need for sustainable public transport, but noted that involvement of experts to save trees is also needed.

No to road digging by civic agencies: BBMP

The BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) passed an order that agencies like BWSSB, Bescom and other OFC companies should not dig roads. This decision followed after BBMP faced a lot of criticism for poor road infrastructure and tried to assure the public that the Amrut Nagarothana funds are not being misused for digging newly-asphalted roads. Engineer-In-Chief BS Prahalad said that as most sewage and power cable works are completed and 2,000 kilometres of road will be asphalted, agencies have been forbidden to dig roads, leading to road congestion and traffic.

All zonal chief engineers have been asked to inform their subordinates, said a senior BBMP official.

Survey: Citizens want good roads, drains

Citizens seek better roads, streetlights, and pedestrian ways, according to a My City My Budget campaign survey conducted by the BBMP in co-ordination with Janaagraha, a city-based NGO.

Survey shows that people seek good roads and drainage. Pic: Twitter/Tushar Giri Nath

In the survey, people from 243 wards in eight zones had 16,261 participants, with 67% demanding that road infrastructure, footpaths, and drain maintenance should be prioritised. Citizens also demanded to formulate a policy that will help clean the environment and develop climate resilience, as pollution levels in the city are on the rise.

BMTC’s new app

The BMTC (Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation) might launch the much-anticipated NIMBUS app later this month, said Surya Sen, BMTC director of information and technology. It plans to officially launch the app on iOS and Android platforms in the next four to five days. Several deadlines in the past to launch the app, aiming to ease passenger commute, have been missed.

The NIMBUS app offers real-time tracking of BMTC buses and also contains an SOS alert feature for flagging emergency situations. It will help commuters to plan their trips, locate nearby bus stops, and check arrival times of the bus app. BMTC hopes there will be more than 10 lakh downloads of the app.

Domicile reservation

Minister for Higher Education, C.N.Ashwath Narayan, has urged the NLSIU (National Law School India University) to implement the 25% domicile quota reservation for Karnataka’s candidates. He asked the university to prepare a revised selection list on the super numeric criteria (that exceeds or is beyond the regular or prescribed number) to implement the domicile reservation. He said that the non-implementation would violate the law of natural justice, if the students selected under the all-India quota are considered under domicile reservation.

