Bengaluru Buzz: City tops in deaths from overspeeding | 68th Rajyotsava … and more

City had highest number of deaths from speeding in 2022

In 2022, the city recorded the highest number of deaths due to speeding of vehicles compared to other cities with a population of more than a million. According to the ‘Road accidents in India – 2022’, by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the IT city reported 711 deaths due to speeding, followed by Jaipur with 683 deaths and Delhi with 648 deaths. However, the highest number of accidents due to speeding was reported by Indore (4,338) followed by Bengaluru (3,528).

There was a rise in road accidents in 2022, with the number in the state going up from 34,647 in 2021 to 39,762 in 2022. These numbers, however, were less than those in 2018 and 2019, when the state recorded over 40,000 accidents.

The most common type of vehicle accidents were those involving two-wheelers, and the primary cause for these accidents was over-speeding.

HSRP fixation deadline extended

The transport department will extend the deadline beyond November 17th for affixing HSRP (high security registration plates) in old vehicles registered before April 1, 2019. There have been low affixations, with the state High Court directing the government to extend the deadline, based on a PIL filed by the High Security Registration Plate Manufacturers Association of India.

Data shows that out of the two crore vehicles needing HSRP affixation, only 2.6 lakh vehicles have done it. The transport department challenged the single bench order of the High Court that told the state government to include all HSRP manufacturers to affix the registration plates. It cited contradiction from the Central government notification on the HSRP affixation rules.

Plan to decongest traffic halted

Seven out of eight consultants who were qualified in the first round of scrutiny stayed away from the tenders to prepare a feasibility study on decongesting traffic in the city.

The primary reason for this was that the BBMP did not extend the final date for submission, as requested. So now, the BBMP may have to restart the process. In its search for a conceptual plan to ease traffic congestion through tunnel roads, elevated corridors or at-grade solutions, the consultants had just four days to quote their price, after the pre-bid meeting in mid-October. Their request to extend the deadline was turned down.

Along with the plan, the firms were also expected to study the traffic density along 190 kilometres of road and take up geotechnical investigations. Those who did not participate in the tender said that four days was too less to assess the volume of work and multinational companies needed more time for approvals from their head offices.

68th Rajyotsava celebration

The 68th Kannada Rajyotsava was celebrated across the city on November 1st, with enthusiasts painting the city red and yellow – the colours of the state flag that fluttered in many offices, apartment buildings, parks and healthcare institutions. Women wore red and yellow sarees and men sported the colours on their scarves.

The ‘Karnataka Celebration – 50’ with ‘Hesarayitu Karnataka – Usiragali Kannada’ flagged off a tableau with models of buses, photos of Kannada Jnanpith award winners, Shakti scheme, Kannada poets and writers from the head office. They created a 15*15 inch rangoli to honour a Chalukyan emperor, Pulakeshin-II, at GT Mall and flew flags of actor Puneeth Rajkumar on vehicles.

One the 68th year, many organisations started unique initiatives to showcase the heritage and local elements. Azim Premji University released the first episode of its podcast series, ‘Noorakke Nooru Karnataka’ on Radio Azim Premji University.

The Karnataka flag atop an auto. Representative image. Pic: Wikipedia Commons/Ravinder MA

The ‘Karnataka’s Inclusive Alphabet’ campaign was also launched on Rajyotsava by Bahutva Karnataka. As Constitution Day falls on November 26th, this campaign will integrate the ideas of pluralism and democracy into the future, by portraying them through Kannada alphabets.

Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), auto drivers’ unions and BMTC depots celebrated Rajyotsava Day, while some apartment associations and RWAs organised blood and food donation camps.

Leopard shot dead

A male leopard, aged between 10 and 12, was spotted on October 28th night at Kudlu Gate and was shot dead three days later. The Forest Department said they had exhausted every option after it attacked two personnel. The Big Cat was out to hunt stray dogs, as it had a broken tooth and could not hunt in its habitat.

A veterinarian and a forest official were attacked. When the veterinarian tried to tranquillise the leopard, it scratched his neck. A shot was fired to neutralise it after it attacked the forest official. The leopard died after it was taken to a veterinary hospital in Bannerghatta.

