Bengaluru Buzz: Shorter hospital stay for COVID patients | Property tax collection | Complaint resolution on Sahaya 2.0…and more

Shorter hospital stay for COVID patients

COVID-19 patients will have a shorter stay in hospital, with the state government changing its discharge protocols. From now, symptomatic patients staying in isolation facilities will be discharged 10 days after admission if they show no symptoms on the last three consecutive days and test negative. If they test positive, repeat tests will be done after 72 hours. Asymptomatic patients in isolation facilities will be discharged following a test seven days after admission, if the result is negative.

Advertisement

Earlier, all patients had to spend a minimum of 14 days in hospital and a patient had to undergo two tests in 24 hours before discharge.

Sources in the Department of Health and Family Welfare said the changes had been made to ensure there were enough resources in hospitals to accommodate patients. Even after a patient tests negative, they would have to undergo home quarantine and follow strict orders, an official said.

Source: The Hindu

Passengers pop paracetamol to mask symptoms

Several passengers coming to Karnataka have been popping paracetamol pills in airports, so that their fever symptoms aren’t detected. A 30-year-old woman who arrived as part of the Vande Bharat Mission said she had taken a double dose of paracetamol before leaving; she had lost her part-time job abroad and was uncertain about her future there.

Another 60-year-old who consumed paracetamol, later tested positive. Doctors said such practices could put the patient’s family as well as others at risk. Currently, a COVID-19 negative report is mandatory only for those coming into the state for business work on domestic flights.

Source: Indian Express

BBMP nets Rs 1,028 cr in property tax

The BBMP has collected Rs 1,028 crore property tax in the first two months of the financial year 2020-21. It has reached 42% of its target. May 31 is the last day for owners to avail 5% rebate on tax payment. Last year, the collection had been Rs 1,530 crore during April and May. BBMP Special Commissioner (Revenue) Basavaraj said they hoped to collect another Rs 100-150 crore in the next few days.

But there is little progress in the recovery of arrears. Until Monday, arrears of about Rs 50 crore from 62,635 owners were recovered, but pending tax of Rs 2,500 crore is yet to be collected. The Palike will take strict action against defaulters, said Basavaraj.

However, BBMP has to sort out multiple applications on the same property and readjust the tax amount. The readjustment amount of Rs 978 crore needs to be deducted from the overall sum.

Meanwhile, glitches have been found in BDA’s (Bangalore Development Authority) new online property tax payment system. Some property owners have alleged they are being forced to go to the BDA office even during lockdown. The online payment system has several issues, particularly related to PID, they say. However, BDA Commissioner G C Prakash claimed there were no such issues.

Source: Deccan Herald | The Hindu

SWM Dept resolves 95% complaints on Sahaya 2.0 app

Solid waste management department tops in the resolution of complaints registered on the ‘Namma Bengaluru’ (Sahaaya 2.0) app. Some of the main issues registered on the app include uncollected garbage, clogged drains, pothole-ridden roads and malfunctioning streetlights.

The solid waste management department has a resolution rate of 94.99%, followed by the electrical department with 94.45%, animal husbandry department with 89.74%, revenue department (75.08%) and health department (70.27%).

Electrical department received the maximum number of complaints – 8,109 – since the app was launched this February. The app is a one-stop platform developed by BBMP, and can be downloaded on mobile phones or desktops. It has a single window interface with seven different departments.

Source: The Hindu

BMTC’s plan to increase services stymied

A week after BMTC (Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation) resumed services, its daily operation of buses has risen from 1,700 to a little over 3,000. Yet, the cash-strapped corporation’s plans to increase services and reduce losses is stymied due to the absence of drivers and conductors, 30% of whom went back to their hometowns and are yet to report to work. The plan is to operate services to suburban areas, including villages on the outskirts, once the drivers and conductors return.

KSRTC (Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation) on Wednesday approached the state government, seeking permission to operate night services and AC buses too.

Source: The Hindu

Thousands of startup jobs may be lost

As much as half of the 8,000 startups in the city may wind up operations due to severe cash crunch on account of COVID-19, and this could lead to loss of up to 50,000 jobs, say industry leaders and analysts.

Big players such as Swiggy, Zomato and Ola have already announced lay offs, pay cuts and furloughs. Analysts say that the main challenge for startups now is to preserve cash until normalcy returns and demand picks up.

Source: Deccan Herald

Roof of relief camp for migrant workers crashes

The roof of a relief camp sheltering about 250 migrants crashed due to heavy rains on Friday. The workers were waiting for the Shramik Special trains to their native towns in Odisha, Assam, and West Bengal. An hour later, BBMP officials confirmed they were shifted to a safer place. No injuries were reported.

Source: Indian Express

[Compiled by Revathi Siva Kumar]